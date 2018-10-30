League Cup Weds. preview: Lampard meets Chelsea, London Derby at West Ham

That’s Tottenham Hotspur‘s visit to West Ham United, the first Cup meeting between the clubs since the third round of the 2003-04 League Cup.
Spurs played Monday in a rough 1-0 loss to Man City at Wembley Stadium, while West Ham has been off since Saturday.
It’s one of three 3:45 p.m. ET kickoffs in London in addition to South London club Crystal Palace‘s trek north to Middlesbrough at 4 p.m.
That one’s a Tony Pulis Derby, with the Smoggies’ coach hosting the club he managed from 2013-14.
Unai Emery‘s Arsenal will look to start a new winning streak following a 2-2 draw with Palace this weekend. Expect a second-string side against Blackpool, with the Gunners gearing up for a Saturday visit from Liverpool.
Finally, a neat little match-up at Stamford Bridge, where several Chelsea connections will be with Derby County. Loanees Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori will be allowed to play for ex-Blues midfielder Frank Lampard in the match.
“We believe that by playing against us is an opportunity for them to grow up quicker,” said Chelsea assistant Gianfranco Zola. “The more they play against Premier League teams the more experience they get, and we can make better evaluations on them.”
Marco Ianni learned his punishment for twice celebrating in the face of Jose Mourinho, setting off a touchline fracas between Chelsea and Manchester United at the end of a 2-2 draw in the Premier League.
Junior Stanislas gave the Cherries a first half lead, and the Canaries’ equalizer was answered by Steve Cook within two minutes when the defender restored Bournemouth’s advantage at the Vitality Stadium.
The Cherries avoided the fate of Cardiff City, depriving Norwich City a second Premier League upset of the tournament.
Burton Albion 3-2 Nottingham Forest
Saidy Janko and Scott Fraser helped the hosts build a 2-0 lead after a scoreless first half, and Jake Hesketh answered Lewis Grabban‘s goal to restore to two-goal lead with eight minutes to play. Andrew Appiah scored in the first minute of stoppage time, but it wasn’t a prelude to an equalizer.
The two sides had a moment of silence for Srivaddhanaprabha before the match.
Santiago Solari will be sitting in the manager’s chair for Real Madrid following the firing of Julen Lopetegui, but he was an All-Region NCAA Division III player before he was a Champions League winner with 11 caps for Argentina.
We’re sorry, we better clarify: Solari was a second team All-Region player at Richard Stockton College in Pomona, New Jersey, behind his teammate Pete Schneiders.
The story, of course, is much deeper than this, and there are few better suited to share it than former Stockton coach and current Northwestern boss Tim Lenahan, who has moved from coach to lifelong friend of Solari.
Despite the shared first name with the character from “Goal!”, Santiago Solari was a major talent before his parents bonded with an American coach and sent their son to American college for a year.
Solari’s uncle, Jorge, was the manager of the Saudi Arabia national team for the 1994 World Cup, and his father was on the staff. Before the side went on to the Round of 16 in the most memorable tournament in Green Falcons history, they prepared for the tournament in New Jersey.
Santiago had a special role in the preparation for the tournament, part of a U-19 team which trained against the first team. It wasn’t difficult for Lenahan to spot his talent, but there wasn’t really any recruiting involved. This was a World Cup, and a job.
“I was a part-time coach and a full-time IT guy,” Lenahan told ProSoccerTalk on Tuesday as his Wildcats prepare for a Big Ten tournament match against Ohio State on Nov. 3. “I took a leave from my job to work at the camp.”
The player and his parents grew close with Lenahan, and the Saudi Arabian staff asked Lenahan to accompany them on their tournament run. The Green Falcons nearly knocked off the Netherlands before beating Belgium and Morocco and losing to Sweden in the Round of 16.
“I got to know his mom and dad really well,” Lenahan said. “His mother mentioned sending him to school at Stockton and told me, “This is my life and blood,” in Spanish before she left. Sure enough a couple of weeks later I get a letter from his dad.”
His bio in the Stockton College history book reads, As a freshman, Solari tallied eight goals and 15 assists for 31 points. He was named NJAC Rookie of the Year, NJAC All-Conference First Team and NSCAA All-Region Second Team. With Solari in the lineup, Stockton posted a 15-5 record and earned an NCAA Tournament berth.
Solari’s 15 assists were the second-best single season in Stockton history, behind teammate Schneiders. Solari was 17 years old, and Lenahan says he opened up the field for his teammates.
Pretty solid list of accomplishments, before you take into account the whole Champions League thing. Solari went 90 minutes for Real in the club’s 2002 UCL triumph over Bayer Leverkusen, giving him a European crown to go with two La Liga titles, and he’d thrice win Serie A with Inter Milan.
Through that time and into the present, Solari has stayed in touch with his friend Tim. Before the proliferation of broadcasts over the ocean, Lenahan would get phone calls and videos from Solari to hear about the latest match. Sometimes he’d come home to an amusing answering machine message.
Lenahan saw Solari score for Atletico Madrid against Real, then plenty more when Solari left relegated Atleti for its crosstown rivals.
In fact, Lenahan has Solari jerseys from both sides of the rivalry in his office.
“I’d love telling this story for 20 years, and breaking out the picture of us holding the Champions League trophy,” Lenahan said.
To be fair, who wouldn’t?
Lenahan says he trades messages with Solari about once a week, and that he offered congratulations for this new, big coaching gig earlier this week. He often jokes that Solari wouldn’t have made his first team debut for River Plate at 19 if it wasn’t for him.
“It would’ve happened at 18,” Lenahan said. “I don’t think he got better here but he definitely grew here. I read somewhere that he said, ‘It opened up my head’.”
It’s an understatement to say Lenahan has fared well since his days at Stockton, producing 11 NCAA Tournament teams at the Division I level between Lafayette (two) and Northwestern (nine).
And Solari isn’t Lenahan’s only connection to El Clasico stars (Solari scored the lone Real goal in a 2004 loss to Barca). A chance invitation he extended to a Northwestern player led to a documentary called, “Messi and Me.”
“I can see they want to turn it around,” Solari said of his players.
The 42-year-old Argentine is the manager of Real Madrid Castilla, and played NCAA Division III soccer for a year at Stockton College before joining Newell’s Old Boys Academy en route to a playing career with Real, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, River Plate, San Lorenzo, Atlante, and Penarol.
“I’ve been with the team today and they don’t look at anyone negatively. They’re hurt and want to get back to winning. This is a team of champions and warriors, who have fought hard for the club and have given a lot. These are different times and in delicate moments it’s when the character comes to the front.”
Real is ninth on La Liga’s table, seven points back of leaders Barcelona. The club is tied for the lead in Group G of the Champions League, and next travels to last place Viktoria Plzen.
Solari was, believe it or not, just All-Region Second Team at Stockton in 1994, where he was also NJCA Rookie of the Year, and posted the then-second highest assist total in school history (behind a teammate) with 15.