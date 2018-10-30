Leicester City will play at Cardiff, wear black armbands

Leicester City has decided to play its weekend Premier League match following the death of chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
The Foxes postponed their Tuesday EFL Cup tie, but will go ahead with Saturday’s 11 a.m. ET kickoff at Cardiff City.
Both clubs will observe a minute’s silence before the match, and players will wear black armbands in honor.
Players had been offered grief counseling after the tragic death of their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium last Saturday.
There is a book of condolences open at King Power Stadium, and there was a Monday memorial service at the venue.
Santiago Solari’s task is to do no further damage to reeling Real Madrid.
The interim manager takes the reins from Julen Lopetegui after Real was blasted 5-1 by Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Sunday.
“I can see they want to turn it around,” Solari said of his players.
The 42-year-old Argentine is the manager of Real Madrid Castilla, and played NCAA Division III soccer for a year at Stockton College before joining Newell’s Old Boys Academy en route to a playing career with Real, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, River Plate, San Lorenzo, Atlante, and Penarol.
From Real Madrid’s site:
“I’ve been with the team today and they don’t look at anyone negatively. They’re hurt and want to get back to winning. This is a team of champions and warriors, who have fought hard for the club and have given a lot. These are different times and in delicate moments it’s when the character comes to the front.”
Real is ninth on La Liga’s table, seven points back of leaders Barcelona. The club is tied for the lead in Group G of the Champions League, and next travels to last place Viktoria Plzen.
Solari was, believe it or not, just All-Region Second Team at Stockton in 1994, where he was also NJCA Rookie of the Year, and posted the then-second highest assist total in school history (behind a teammate) with 15.
The latest Premier League player Power Rankings have arrived.
There are plenty of new entries after the performances in Week 10, while three players remain in our top five.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.
- Ross Barkley (Chelsea) – Up 11
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 2
- Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – Even
- Roberto Pereyra (Watford) – New entry
- Anthony Martial (Man United) – Down 2
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
- Jordan Pickford (Everton) – Down 2
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – Up 1
- David Silva (Man City) – Up 6
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 2
- Fernandinho (Man City) – New entry
- Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – New entry
- Jorginho (Chelsea) – Down 2
- Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) – Down 2
- John Stones (Man City) – Down 1
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – Up 3
- Ben Foster (Watford) – New entry
- Mat Ryan (Brighton) – New entry
- David Brooks (Bournemouth) – New entry
Come on ref, show some compassion…
Eduard Bello, a midfielder for Chilean first division side Antofagasta scored early in their game against Everton CD and celebrated in a rather different fashion.
Bello, 23, ran into the crowd and proposed to his girlfriend, Venezuelan volley player Gabriel Brito. She said yes, by the way.
However, the referee was far from impressed and handed Bello a yellow card, as is protocol, for leaving the pitch.
Bello scored another goal in the game (he didn’t leave the pitch that time) but Antofagasta ended up losing the game 3-2.
A former U.S. women’s national team U-23 striker has been named in the latest England women’s squad by Phil Neville.
Chioma Ubogagu, 26, currently plays for Brisbane Roar and is on loan from the NWSL’s Orlando Pride. She was born in London, England but moved to Texas as a three-year old.
The forward represented the U.S. national team at the U-18, U-20 and U-23 level and was called up to Jill Ellis’ squad for the October 2017 friendlies against Canada but didn’t feature in either games.
Due to FIFA rules, Ubogagu is allowed to switch her allegiance to England after only playing for the USWNT youth ranks and never playing for the full national team in a competitive game. However, with England’s two games next month friendlies, should could, in theory, switch back to the USWNT.
Ubogagu was a star at Stanford and then moved to Arsenal in 2015 to begin her professional career, with stops at Houston and Orlando since.
England visit Austria on Nov. 8 November and host Sweden on Nov. 11.