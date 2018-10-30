Leicester City will play at Cardiff, wear black armbands

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Leicester City has decided to play its weekend Premier League match following the death of chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The Foxes postponed their Tuesday EFL Cup tie, but will go ahead with Saturday’s 11 a.m. ET kickoff at Cardiff City.

[ MORE: 2 Robbies reflect on tragedy ]

Both clubs will observe a minute’s silence before the match, and players will wear black armbands in honor.

Players had been offered grief counseling after the tragic death of their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium last Saturday.

There is a book of condolences open at King Power Stadium, and there was a Monday memorial service at the venue.

Follow @NicholasMendola