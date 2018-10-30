More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Reports: Martinez the new front runner for Real Madrid job

By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2018, 10:19 PM EDT
Florentino Perez likes to make a splash, but appears to be taking a measured approach when it comes to appointing the next big name to run Real Madrid.

Former Champions League winner Santiago Solari is currently running things for Perez, as Real looks to steady its ship following the firing of Julen Lopetegui.

But a new name has emerged in multiple reports, and like Antonio Conte it was also be familiar to Premier League fans.

Claims that the Real Madrid room isn’t too keen on Conte, have been followed up by some clued-in folks saying Belgium boss and former Everton manager Roberto Martinez could be the free-flowing man to get Real out of ninth place in La Liga.

With Real continuing to chase the signature of Eden Hazard, hiring his Belgium boss could help sway the Chelsea man the way of the Bernabeu. And considering how things ended with Conte, the Italian’s hiring would have the opposite effect.

Rooney: MLS quality ‘higher than maybe I thought’

AP Photo/Nick Wass, File
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2018, 9:38 PM EDT
DC United forward Wayne Rooney stopped short of calling Major League Soccer a terrific product, but the ex-Manchester United and Everton man says it has certainly defied his expectations.

Rooney expected something like the lower leagues of England it seems — hard tackles, lots of long balls — but he’s seen better soccer than expected in his first few months with the Black-and-Red.

His thoughts are laid out in a first person post on the BBC, where he also discussed Manchester United, Jose Mourinho, Everton, and getting used to food in the United States.

I knew it was a tough league, a physical league, but I think the ability of the teams in the league and ability of individual players is a lot higher than maybe I thought when I first came. … Some of the football that gets played is good and it is a competitive league.

Rooney’s DC is the East’s No. 4 seed and has a home date with Columbus in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Vancouver Whitecaps had a very lively postseason media day

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2018, 8:48 PM EDT
You know what sounds terrible? Being a part of the 2018 Vancouver Whitecaps.

Aside from Alphonso Davies’ sale to Bayern Munich, the ‘Caps struggled to keep any semblance of momentum all season and saw their poor campaign cost longtime coach Carl Robinson his job.

“Robbo” must’ve been smirking a little today, as the Whitecaps had a post-season press conference for the ages. It included tears, a captain asking out (again), and some pretty damning complaints.

Take this one, from 24-times capped New Zealand international and starting goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic.

Cue the “This is fine” meme.

Vancouver fired Robinson with five matches left in the season and playoff hopes still alive. They promptly took four points out of the next 12 and were eliminated before winning on the Decision Day and finishing two points back of sixth.

Captain Kendall Waston wasn’t happy with the move then, and spoke out more forcefully on Tuesday. Waston said he “doesn’t like two-faced people” and expects a transfer. Vancouver says he won’t be sold for less than market value.

Felipe Martins was in tears as he recapped a rough personal season that included his father-in-law dying, a loss of a family dog, and further unnamed family issues.

And Efrain Juarez was not pleased with his teammates speaking out in public.

MLS Playoff Preview: Which home side is safest?

AP Photo/Nick Wass
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2018, 8:23 PM EDT
Thirty-four match seasons have led to Wednesday and Thursday’s Major League Soccer playoff games, which will see four teams go one-and-done into the offseason.

The league’s parity means fine margins separate seeds, but single elimination in a league driven by home field advantage usually provides a significant edge to hosts.

Where does each match rate in terms of chances for an upset?

Look out: Philadelphia at NYCFC — Let’s start with two sides who met in the same venue just a few days ago. That’s where the playoffs begin, with Philadelphia visiting NYCFC on the postage-stamp pitch at Yankee Stadium.

NYCFC beat Philly 3-1 on Decision Day to seal a home match for the first round, and Columbus’ win over Minnesota sent Philly into sixth. The Union beat New York City at home in the summer, and are one of the better away teams in MLS. Sunday’s loss was their first road loss in five outings.

Doesn’t feel in the cards: Columbus at DC United — The Crew limped into the playoffs and have been pretty poor away from MAPFRE Stadium, not winning since a quality 3-2 defeat at Red Bulls in late July. But Wayne Rooney and DC have not lost since the calendar turned to September, and are 13-2-2 at home this season.

Difficult to account for the unknown: Real Salt Lake at LAFCBob Bradley‘s got plenty of experience, and his players aren’t newbies either, but how will LAFC’s first ever playoff match go? That’s about the only thing keeping us from putting this in the win column for a black and gold side which lost just once, with seven draws, in 17 home matches this season. LA also beat RSL home and away this season. Mike Petke is a savvy manager, so Real Salt Lake has a puncher’s chance despite taking just 12 of 51 away points this season.

Almost a toss up: Portland Timbers at FC Dallas — Once hopeful for the top seed out West, Oscar Pareja’s FCD heads into the postseason with losses in three-straight. The two sides drew home and away this season, and it would not be a surprise to see Portland win. In fact, the venue is the only thing tilting this toward Texas.

Wednesday
New York City FC (3) vs. Philadelphia Union (6) — 7 p.m. ET
FC Dallas (4) vs. Portland Timbers (5) — 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday
DC United (4) vs. Columbus Crew (5) — 8 p.m. ET
LAFC (3) vs. Real Salt Lake (6) — 10:30 p.m. ET

League Cup Weds. preview: Lampard meets Chelsea, London Derby at West Ham

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2018, 7:06 PM EDT
London is very much in focus for a quartet of League Cup matches on Wednesday in England.

Five of the eight participants call London their home, which of course means there’s a derby in the bunch.

That’s Tottenham Hotspur‘s visit to West Ham United, the first Cup meeting between the clubs since the third round of the 2003-04 League Cup.

Spurs played Monday in a rough 1-0 loss to Man City at Wembley Stadium, while West Ham has been off since Saturday.

It’s one of three 3:45 p.m. ET kickoffs in London in addition to South London club Crystal Palace‘s trek north to Middlesbrough at 4 p.m.

That one’s a Tony Pulis Derby, with the Smoggies’ coach hosting the club he managed from 2013-14.

Unai Emery‘s Arsenal will look to start a new winning streak following a 2-2 draw with Palace this weekend. Expect a second-string side against Blackpool, with the Gunners gearing up for a Saturday visit from Liverpool.

Finally, a neat little match-up at Stamford Bridge, where several Chelsea connections will be with Derby County. Loanees Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori will be allowed to play for ex-Blues midfielder Frank Lampard in the match.

“We believe that by playing against us is an opportunity for them to grow up quicker,” said Chelsea assistant Gianfranco Zola. “The more they play against Premier League teams the more experience they get, and we can make better evaluations on them.”