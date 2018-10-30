The 2 Robbies: Reflecting on tragedy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are joined by Derek Rae to look back at a tragic weekend in the football world.

Expressing their condolences and thoughts for the Leicester City family and discussing how The Foxes reacted to a painfully sad weekend.

Also, the chaps breakdown the action from Tottenham vs. Man City, as well as the recent encounters for Arsenal and Chelsea.

