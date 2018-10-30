More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

The Vancouver Whitecaps had a very lively postseason media day

By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2018, 8:48 PM EDT
You know what sounds terrible? Being a part of the 2018 Vancouver Whitecaps.

Aside from Alphonso Davies’ sale to Bayern Munich, the ‘Caps struggled to keep any semblance of momentum all season and saw their poor campaign cost longtime coach Carl Robinson his job.

“Robbo” must’ve been smirking a little today, as the Whitecaps had a post-season press conference for the ages. It included tears, a captain asking out (again), and some pretty damning complaints.

Take this one, from 24-times capped New Zealand international and starting goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic.

Cue the “This is fine” meme.

Vancouver fired Robinson with five matches left in the season and playoff hopes still alive. They promptly took four points out of the next 12 and were eliminated before winning on the Decision Day and finishing two points back of sixth.

Captain Kendall Waston wasn’t happy with the move then, and spoke out more forcefully on Tuesday. Waston said he “doesn’t like two-faced people” and expects a transfer. Vancouver says he won’t be sold for less than market value.

Felipe Martins was in tears as he recapped a rough personal season that included his father-in-law dying, a loss of a family dog, and further unnamed family issues.

And Efrain Juarez was not pleased with his teammates speaking out in public.

MLS Playoff Preview: Which home side is safest?

AP Photo/Nick Wass
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2018, 8:23 PM EDT
Thirty-four match seasons have led to Wednesday and Thursday’s Major League Soccer playoff games, which will see four teams go one-and-done into the offseason.

The league’s parity means fine margins separate seeds, but single elimination in a league driven by home field advantage usually provides a significant edge to hosts.

Where does each match rate in terms of chances for an upset?

Look out: Philadelphia at NYCFC — Let’s start with two sides who met in the same venue just a few days ago. That’s where the playoffs begin, with Philadelphia visiting NYCFC on the postage-stamp pitch at Yankee Stadium.

NYCFC beat Philly 3-1 on Decision Day to seal a home match for the first round, and Columbus’ win over Minnesota sent Philly into sixth. The Union beat New York City at home in the summer, and are one of the better away teams in MLS. Sunday’s loss was their first road loss in five outings.

Doesn’t feel in the cards: Columbus at DC United — The Crew limped into the playoffs and have been pretty poor away from MAPFRE Stadium, not winning since a quality 3-2 defeat at Red Bulls in late July. But Wayne Rooney and DC have not lost since the calendar turned to September, and are 13-2-2 at home this season.

Difficult to account for the unknown: Real Salt Lake at LAFCBob Bradley‘s got plenty of experience, and his players aren’t newbies either, but how will LAFC’s first ever playoff match go? That’s about the only thing keeping us from putting this in the win column for a black and gold side which lost just once, with seven draws, in 17 home matches this season. LA also beat RSL home and away this season. Mike Petke is a savvy manager, so Real Salt Lake has a puncher’s chance despite taking just 12 of 51 away points this season.

Almost a toss up: Portland Timbers at FC Dallas — Once hopeful for the top seed out West, Oscar Pareja’s FCD heads into the postseason with losses in three-straight. The two sides drew home and away this season, and it would not be a surprise to see Portland win. In fact, the venue is the only thing tilting this toward Texas.

Wednesday
New York City FC (3) vs. Philadelphia Union (6) — 7 p.m. ET
FC Dallas (4) vs. Portland Timbers (5) — 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday
DC United (4) vs. Columbus Crew (5) — 8 p.m. ET
LAFC (3) vs. Real Salt Lake (6) — 10:30 p.m. ET

League Cup Weds. preview: Lampard meets Chelsea, London Derby at West Ham

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2018, 7:06 PM EDT
London is very much in focus for a quartet of League Cup matches on Wednesday in England.

Five of the eight participants call London their home, which of course means there’s a derby in the bunch.

That’s Tottenham Hotspur‘s visit to West Ham United, the first Cup meeting between the clubs since the third round of the 2003-04 League Cup.

Spurs played Monday in a rough 1-0 loss to Man City at Wembley Stadium, while West Ham has been off since Saturday.

It’s one of three 3:45 p.m. ET kickoffs in London in addition to South London club Crystal Palace‘s trek north to Middlesbrough at 4 p.m.

That one’s a Tony Pulis Derby, with the Smoggies’ coach hosting the club he managed from 2013-14.

Unai Emery‘s Arsenal will look to start a new winning streak following a 2-2 draw with Palace this weekend. Expect a second-string side against Blackpool, with the Gunners gearing up for a Saturday visit from Liverpool.

Finally, a neat little match-up at Stamford Bridge, where several Chelsea connections will be with Derby County. Loanees Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori will be allowed to play for ex-Blues midfielder Frank Lampard in the match.

“We believe that by playing against us is an opportunity for them to grow up quicker,” said Chelsea assistant Gianfranco Zola. “The more they play against Premier League teams the more experience they get, and we can make better evaluations on them.”

Ianni learns of fine for celebrations which ignited Mourinho scuffle

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2018, 6:39 PM EDT
Marco Ianni learned his punishment for twice celebrating in the face of Jose Mourinho, setting off a touchline fracas between Chelsea and Manchester United at the end of a 2-2 draw in the Premier League.

Ianni, 32, apologized to Mourinho after the match at the behest of Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, and the Football Association has now fined him approximately $7700.

Mourinho said Monday that Ianni deserved a second chance. From the BBC:

“I hope everybody does the same as I did and do not disturb the career of a great guy,” Mourinho said. “Probably someone with great potential. I’m not happy at all with more than that.”

League Cup wrap: Burton Albion, Bournemouth advance

Nigel French/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2018, 5:54 PM EDT
Burton Albion is a League Cup quarterfinalist for the first time.

Relegated from the Championship last season and a Conference team as recently as 2009, the Brewers built a lead and held on Tuesday to make the final eight of the EFL Cup.

It was one of two matches played Tuesday, as Leicester City and Southampton was postponed following the tragic death of their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium last Saturday.

Bournemouth 2-1 Norwich City

Junior Stanislas gave the Cherries a first half lead, and the Canaries’ equalizer was answered by Steve Cook within two minutes when the defender restored Bournemouth’s advantage at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries avoided the fate of Cardiff City, depriving Norwich City a second Premier League upset of the tournament.

Burton Albion 3-2 Nottingham Forest

Saidy Janko and Scott Fraser helped the hosts build a 2-0 lead after a scoreless first half, and Jake Hesketh answered Lewis Grabban‘s goal to restore to two-goal lead with eight minutes to play. Andrew Appiah scored in the first minute of stoppage time, but it wasn’t a prelude to an equalizer.

The two sides had a moment of silence for Srivaddhanaprabha before the match.