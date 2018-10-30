The Vancouver Whitecaps had a very lively postseason media day

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You know what sounds terrible? Being a part of the 2018 Vancouver Whitecaps.

Aside from Alphonso Davies’ sale to Bayern Munich, the ‘Caps struggled to keep any semblance of momentum all season and saw their poor campaign cost longtime coach Carl Robinson his job.

“Robbo” must’ve been smirking a little today, as the Whitecaps had a post-season press conference for the ages. It included tears, a captain asking out (again), and some pretty damning complaints.

Take this one, from 24-times capped New Zealand international and starting goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic.

Stefan Marinovic #WhitecapsFC. “I’ve never seen a team that had so many cliques.” Said that’s how MLS is. #VWFC pic.twitter.com/KlJ5Zw0WIY — Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) October 30, 2018

Cue the “This is fine” meme.

Vancouver fired Robinson with five matches left in the season and playoff hopes still alive. They promptly took four points out of the next 12 and were eliminated before winning on the Decision Day and finishing two points back of sixth.

Captain Kendall Waston wasn’t happy with the move then, and spoke out more forcefully on Tuesday. Waston said he “doesn’t like two-faced people” and expects a transfer. Vancouver says he won’t be sold for less than market value.

Felipe Martins was in tears as he recapped a rough personal season that included his father-in-law dying, a loss of a family dog, and further unnamed family issues.

And Efrain Juarez was not pleased with his teammates speaking out in public.

#WhitecapsFC’s Effy Juarez not happy with his teammates comments to the press. “That is a coward. That is between men. No go and cheat around his back. I don’t believe what they say. To be honest, I don’t respect.” #VWFC pic.twitter.com/zp8LnMoApB — Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) October 30, 2018

