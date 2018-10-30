More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Tottenham finally feel happy despite defeat to Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2018, 8:54 AM EDT
LONDON — Mauricio Pochettino has been an unhappy man for much of the Premier League season.

Despite losing 1-0 to Manchester City at Wembley on Monday, the Argentine coach seemed more than content with the performance his team delivered as it could be a turning point for his disjointed Tottenham.

Spurs huffed and puffed throughout the game and should have probably grabbed a draw against Man City, with Erik Lamela missing a huge chance late on and Harry Kane denied by some brilliant goalkeeping from Ederson in the first half.

Asked if he was happier after the defeat than he had been at any other point this season, Pochettino was clearly pleased.

“Yes. I think the performance was very good, very good,” Pochettino told Pro Soccer Talk. “Because in front of us was Manchester City. I think after nearly six years here [in England], it was the second time playing against Manchester City, playing with Southampton and Tottenham against Manchester City, that I feel so relaxed because I think we played well and we were very competitive. I think we made the opponent suffer and I think when you compare with last season where we didn’t compete against Manchester City there and here and at Wembley. Today was a game where we believed we can win. We didn’t win but the most important thing is that we translated my message and we felt it was possible to win. In the end, in football you know, there are many aspects you cannot control. But the team showed the belief.”

Spurs did force the issue against City and although the reigning Premier League champions were also guilty of missing key opportunities, there’s no doubting that they were knocked out of their usual rhythm by Spurs’ brute force. Pep Guardiola called Tottenham the “most physical” team he’s come up against and was clearly impressed with how they imposed themselves on his team and forced them to make mistakes.

With City top of the Premier League table on 26 points from their opening 10 games and Spurs now five points behind in fifth-place, is the gap growing between themselves and City?

“I said to you in the last few press conferences. We cannot compare ourselves with Manchester City. I think we are at a different level,” Pochettino admitted. “We still haven’t achieved the level of Manchester City. They won the Premier League last season and it is a team that is focusing on and trying to win titles. We are focused on different things. Not only to win games. The gap is not big but we need to respect the gap because we still didn’t achieve the level of Manchester City.”

The gap between Tottenham and the top three of Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea may have grown after Week 10 in the PL but it is clear Pochettino believes his team is moving in the right direction.

With Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli both coming off the bench after their injuries, Spurs should continue to improve offensively, which is exactly where they struggled to find fluidity against Man City. Whether or not that will help them advance in the UEFA Champions League is a tall order, but this display against City gives them hope.

The start to this season was always going to be tough for Spurs given their lack of new signings in the summer, issues with their new stadium, the majority of their squad going the distance at the World Cup and some key injuries.

Yet in defeat it seems as though they’re back on the right road and Pochettino will use the way they played against Man City as a reference point moving forward.

NFL announce 2019 games at Wembley, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2018, 10:22 AM EDT
Fresh from the three NFL games at Wembley in 2018, NFL UK has announced that four games will take place in London in 2019.

There will be two games each at Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium at White Hart Lane.

It is the second time that the NFL will stage four regular-season games in London, the last time coming in 2017 when there were two  games each at Wembley and Twickenham in England’s capital city.

Spurs signed a 10-year deal with the NFL to stage at least two games per season from 2018 at their new stadium. With their state of the art stadium designed with a separate turf pitch just for NFL games, plus NFL regulation locker rooms.

However, with the delay in opening their new venue (the latest is that it’s due to be opened in January 2019) the Seattle Seahawks v. Oakland Raiders game for 2018 was moved to Wembley.

Leicester players to decide on Cardiff game

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
It will be left to Leicester City’s players to decide whether or not they will play their Premier League game against Cardiff City on Saturday.

Following the tragic death of their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium last Saturday, the players have been offered grief counselling as they try to come to terms with the loss of an influential figure who was very close to the playing squad.

With a memorial service held at Leicester’s stadium on Monday to honor of Srivaddhanaprabha and the four other victims, many of the Foxes players were in tears and still looked in shock.

Kasper Schmeichel, Wes Morgan and Jamie Vardy were all visibly upset and it is believed both the Premier League and Cardiff are leaving it down to the Leicester players to decide whether or not the game should go ahead.

Dele Alli signs new long-term contract at Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2018, 7:53 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur have signed another star up to a long-term contract, with Dele Alli agreeing a new six-year deal which runs until 2024.

This is very good news for Spurs as they’ve had to delay the move to their new stadium until January 2019, while they’ve been under pressure for not buying any new players in the summer and there are some concerning financial reports regarding the spiralling costs of their new home.

It is believed Alli has trebled his wages to over $185,000 per week, with the 22-year-old Englishman rewarded for his fine form since arriving from MK Dons as a teenager in 2015 and Harry Kane is the only played paid more at Tottenham. Alli has scored 48 goals in 153 games in all competitions for Spurs, who confirmed the news early on Tuesday.

“We are delighted to announce that Dele Alli has signed a new contract with the club, which will run until 2024.”

Alli returned from injury against Manchester City on Monday and looked sharp, with the attacking midfielder suffering a hamstring injury over the past month or so.

Signing Alli up to a new deal follows in the footsteps of new contracts for manager Mauricio Pochettino plus Kane, Erik Lamela, Heung-Min Son and Davinson Sanchez over the past few months, with chairman Daniel Levy convincing them all to continue with Spurs’ project.

The midfielder has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and elsewhere over the past few years after he burst onto the scene and won the PFA Young Player of the Year in each of his first two seasons in the top-flight.

Alli struggled with injuries over the summer but was still pivotal in England’s run to the World Cup semifinal and keeping him and Kane locked into new deals is essential for Spurs’ future.

It is now believed Spurs will try to agree new deals with Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen in the coming months as they try to keep their talented squad together despite plenty of Europe’s big boys circling.

Spalletti claims he sat De Vrij due to Lazio ‘atmosphere’

By Kyle BonnOct 29, 2018, 10:06 PM EDT
Luciano Spalletti has guided Inter to 2nd in the Italian top flight, and after a roaring 3-0 road victory over Lazio at Stadio Olimpico, there’s talk that the former Serie A giant is back.

Spalletti’s tactical abilities have not just milked every last goal out of bellcow Mauro Icardi, who has been a constant on the scoresheet for Inter the last three seasons, but also out of the supporting cast. Marcelo Brozovic has followed up his fantastic World Cup with a great start to the club campaign, Matias Vecino has transformed into a vital part of the midfield, and Stefan de Vrij has matured to help lead Serie A’s most stout defense to this point.

So, there was some surprise when Spalletti left de Vrij off the teamsheet in a massive game against his former club on Monday.

Spalletti has gone on to explain his decision following the 3-0 victory, saying he wanted to protect the Dutch defender from the potentially hostile crowd. “It’s a question of the atmosphere,” Spalletti said after the match. “There was no need to have him whistled by the entire stadium. He is an infinitely mature and sensible lad, if he made a few mistakes he would not be in an optimal condition to play.”

The move is notable given de Vrij’s history between the two clubs. The 26-year-old’s last appearance for his old club at Stadio Olimpico came against Inter on the final day of the season, and his mistake put Mauro Icardi at the penalty spot in the 78th minute. Icardi would level the match, and Inter would go on to win and snatch a Champions League spot from Lazio on the final day of the season. His subsequent decision to leave Lazio and join Inter over the summer caused many Lazio fans to turn on the Dutchman.

Add another notch in Spalletti’s man management cap, although it was a risky one. Had things gone wrong at the back, it would have likely come back to Spalletti’s decision to sit de Vrij in favor of 34-year-old Brazilian center-back Miranda. Yet here we are, talking about a rousing victory that sent Inter above Napoli into second place on goal differential.