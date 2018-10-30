USWNT, Orlando striker could switch allegiance to England

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A former U.S. women’s national team U-23 striker has been named in the latest England women’s squad by Phil Neville.

Chioma Ubogagu, 26, currently plays for Brisbane Roar and is on loan from the NWSL’s Orlando Pride. She was born in London, England but moved to Texas as a three-year old.

The forward represented the U.S. national team at the U-18, U-20 and U-23 level and was called up to Jill Ellis’ squad for the October 2017 friendlies against Canada but didn’t feature in either games.

Due to FIFA rules, Ubogagu is allowed to switch her allegiance to England after only playing for the USWNT youth ranks and never playing for the full national team in a competitive game. However, with England’s two games next month friendlies, should could, in theory, switch back to the USWNT.

Ubogagu was a star at Stanford and then moved to Arsenal in 2015 to begin her professional career, with stops at Houston and Orlando since.

England visit Austria on Nov. 8 November and host Sweden on Nov. 11.

