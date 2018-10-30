VIDEO: Player booked for proposing to girlfriend after scoring

Come on ref, show some compassion…
Eduard Bello, a midfielder for Chilean first division side Antofagasta scored early in their game against Everton CD and celebrated in a rather different fashion.
Bello, 23, ran into the crowd and proposed to his girlfriend, Venezuelan volley player Gabriel Brito. She said yes, by the way.
However, the referee was far from impressed and handed Bello a yellow card, as is protocol, for leaving the pitch.
Bello scored another goal in the game (he didn’t leave the pitch that time) but Antofagasta ended up losing the game 3-2.
A former U.S. women’s national team U-23 striker has been named in the latest England women’s squad by Phil Neville.
Chioma Ubogagu, 26, currently plays for Brisbane Roar and is on loan from the NWSL’s Orlando Pride. She was born in London, England but moved to Texas as a three-year old.
The forward represented the U.S. national team at the U-18, U-20 and U-23 level and was called up to Jill Ellis’ squad for the October 2017 friendlies against Canada but didn’t feature in either games.
Due to FIFA rules, Ubogagu is allowed to switch her allegiance to England after only playing for the USWNT youth ranks and never playing for the full national team in a competitive game. However, with England’s two games next month friendlies, should could, in theory, switch back to the USWNT.
Ubogagu was a star at Stanford and then moved to Arsenal in 2015 to begin her professional career, with stops at Houston and Orlando since.
England visit Austria on Nov. 8 November and host Sweden on Nov. 11.
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are joined by Derek Rae to look back at a tragic weekend in the football world.
Expressing their condolences and thoughts for the Leicester City family and discussing how The Foxes reacted to a painfully sad weekend.
Also, the chaps breakdown the action from Tottenham vs. Man City, as well as the recent encounters for Arsenal and Chelsea.
Fresh from the three NFL games at Wembley in 2018, NFL UK has announced that four games will take place in London in 2019.
There will be two games each at Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium at White Hart Lane.
It is the second time that the NFL will stage four regular-season games in London, the last time coming in 2017 when there were two games each at Wembley and Twickenham in England’s capital city.
Spurs signed a 10-year deal with the NFL to stage at least two games per season from 2018 at their new stadium. With their state of the art stadium designed with a separate turf pitch just for NFL games, plus NFL regulation locker rooms.
However, with the delay in opening their new venue (the latest is that it’s due to be opened in January 2019) the Seattle Seahawks v. Oakland Raiders game for 2018 was moved to Wembley.
Multiple reports say that it will be left to Leicester City’s players to decide whether or not they will play their Premier League game against Cardiff City on Saturday.
Following the tragic death of their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium last Saturday, the players have been offered grief counselling as they try to come to terms with the loss of an influential figure who was very close to the playing squad.
With a memorial service held at Leicester’s stadium on Monday to honor of Srivaddhanaprabha and the four other victims, many of the Foxes players were in tears and still looked in shock.
Kasper Schmeichel, Wes Morgan and Jamie Vardy were all visibly upset and it is believed both the Premier League and Cardiff are leaving it down to the Leicester players to decide whether or not the game should go ahead.