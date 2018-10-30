VIDEO: Player booked for proposing to girlfriend after scoring

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Come on ref, show some compassion…

Eduard Bello, a midfielder for Chilean first division side Antofagasta scored early in their game against Everton CD and celebrated in a rather different fashion.

Bello, 23, ran into the crowd and proposed to his girlfriend, Venezuelan volley player Gabriel Brito. She said yes, by the way.

However, the referee was far from impressed and handed Bello a yellow card, as is protocol, for leaving the pitch.

Bello scored another goal in the game (he didn’t leave the pitch that time) but Antofagasta ended up losing the game 3-2.

Eduard Bello metió el 0-1 entre Everton y Antofagasta, celebró pidiendo MATRIMONIO en el estadio, hasta los hinchas de Everton lo aplaudieron! pic.twitter.com/O9LUvFoLVP — Patricio Medina (@PatoMedinaEs) October 28, 2018

Follow @JPW_NBCSports