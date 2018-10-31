Arsenal, Spurs to meet in League Cup quarterfinals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Derby time!

Arsenal has been drawn home to Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup quarterfinals, setting up a North London Derby.

MORE: PL Player Power Rankings ]

The two sides have a Premier League meeting on Dec. 2 at the Emirates, and the quarterfinal date will be played the week of Dec. 17. The two sides don’t meet again until March 2 unless they are drawn together in the FA Cup, too.

The last North London Derby in a cup was in this tournament, a 2-1 Arsenal win at Spurs on Sept. 23, 2015. It will be the seventh NLD cup tie since 2000.

Elsewhere…

Burton Albion was drawn away to Middlesbrough, while Bournemouth will visit Chelsea.

Finally, the winner of Leicester City and Southampton will host the winner of Manchester City’s Thursday match with Fulham.

Follow @NicholasMendola