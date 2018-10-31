More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Andre Penner

Copa Lib: River Plate, Boca Juniors set for Superclasico finals

Associated PressOct 31, 2018, 8:03 AM EDT
SAO PAULO (AP) River Plate of Argentina reached the final of the South American cup on Tuesday after shocking defending champion Gremio of Brazil, setting up a possible championship match between two Argentinian teams in the Copa Libertadores for the first time in history.

River beat the Brazilians 2-1 in Porto Alegre and advanced on the away goals rule to its first South American final since 2015. Last week, River lost 1-0 to Gremio in Buenos Aires.

Midfielder Pity Martinez scored the decisive goal in stoppage time after the referee awarded River a penalty following a video review that confirmed a handball by defender Matheus Bressan.

Leonardo scored for Gremio in the 36th minute and had a clear chance with Everton squandering an opportunity face to face against goalkeeper Franco Armani to make it 2-0 for the hosts at 66 minutes.

But River tied it in the 81st minute with a header by Colombian striker Rafael Borre, after a cross by Martinez, putting more pressure on the defending champions. After the match Gremio players said that goal should have been disallowed because of a Borre handball.

“We were the only team on the pitch in the first half. They only had long balls. We had power and strategy. That’s why other teams respect us,” Martinez said.

River’s adversary in its quest for a fourth Copa Libertadores title will be known on Wednesday, when Boca Juniors defends its 2-0 first-leg victory against Brazil’s Palmeiras, coached by World Cup winner Luiz Felipe Scolari.

If Boca survives, it will play its arch-rival in the final for the first time. Never before have two Argentinian clubs played for the Copa Libertadores.

River’s victory came amid some controversy. Footage at Arena do Gremio showed coach Marcelo Gallardo entering his team’s locker room at halftime despite his suspension for the game.

“Come, come, take a good picture,” Gallardo told journalists as he left the locker room. The coach was suspended for one game by South America’s soccer body because of constant delays by his team to return to the pitch after the first 45 minutes of several matches.

Coaching assistant Matias Biscay, who replaced Gallardo, said the coach convinced River players they could turn the tables during the halftime talk when the score was 1-0 for the Brazilians.

“The players saw they could come back, even before they entered the locker room. Marcelo convinced they this win could not escape,” Biscay said in a press conference.

Gremio coach Renato Portaluppi said his team was “robbed” by the VAR referee, but not because of the penalty awarded to the Argentinians. He believes River’s Borre intentionally touched the ball with the hand as he scored River’s first goal.

“I would rather lose 5-0 than lose it like this. I can’t blame the referee on the pitch, but I can blame the VAR referee,” Portaluppi said. “Who was taking care of VAR? Was it Stevie Wonder? Everyone else saw it.”

Gremio goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe said the VAR decision wasn’t to blame for the loss.

“We didn’t take enough care. VAR is fair. If the referee said it is a penalty, it is a penalty,” Grohe said.

The Copa Libertadores finals will be played on Nov. 7 and 28.

Reports: Martinez the new front runner for Real Madrid job

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2018, 10:19 PM EDT
Florentino Perez likes to make a splash, but appears to be taking a measured approach when it comes to appointing the next big name to run Real Madrid.

Former Champions League winner Santiago Solari is currently running things for Perez, as Real looks to steady its ship following the firing of Julen Lopetegui.

But a new name has emerged in multiple reports, and like Antonio Conte it was also be familiar to Premier League fans.

Claims that the Real Madrid room isn’t too keen on Conte, have been followed up by some clued-in folks saying Belgium boss and former Everton manager Roberto Martinez could be the free-flowing man to get Real out of ninth place in La Liga.

With Real continuing to chase the signature of Eden Hazard, hiring his Belgium boss could help sway the Chelsea man the way of the Bernabeu. And considering how things ended with Conte, the Italian’s hiring would have the opposite effect.

Rooney: MLS quality ‘higher than maybe I thought’

AP Photo/Nick Wass, File
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2018, 9:38 PM EDT
DC United forward Wayne Rooney stopped short of calling Major League Soccer a terrific product, but the ex-Manchester United and Everton man says it has certainly defied his expectations.

Rooney expected something like the lower leagues of England it seems — hard tackles, lots of long balls — but he’s seen better soccer than expected in his first few months with the Black-and-Red.

His thoughts are laid out in a first person post on the BBC, where he also discussed Manchester United, Jose Mourinho, Everton, and getting used to food in the United States.

I knew it was a tough league, a physical league, but I think the ability of the teams in the league and ability of individual players is a lot higher than maybe I thought when I first came. … Some of the football that gets played is good and it is a competitive league.

Rooney’s DC is the East’s No. 4 seed and has a home date with Columbus in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Vancouver Whitecaps had a very lively postseason media day

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2018, 8:48 PM EDT
You know what sounds terrible? Being a part of the 2018 Vancouver Whitecaps.

Aside from Alphonso Davies’ sale to Bayern Munich, the ‘Caps struggled to keep any semblance of momentum all season and saw their poor campaign cost longtime coach Carl Robinson his job.

“Robbo” must’ve been smirking a little today, as the Whitecaps had a post-season press conference for the ages. It included tears, a captain asking out (again), and some pretty damning complaints.

Take this one, from 24-times capped New Zealand international and starting goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic.

Cue the “This is fine” meme.

Vancouver fired Robinson with five matches left in the season and playoff hopes still alive. They promptly took four points out of the next 12 and were eliminated before winning on the Decision Day and finishing two points back of sixth.

Captain Kendall Waston wasn’t happy with the move then, and spoke out more forcefully on Tuesday. Waston said he “doesn’t like two-faced people” and expects a transfer. Vancouver says he won’t be sold for less than market value.

Felipe Martins was in tears as he recapped a rough personal season that included his father-in-law dying, a loss of a family dog, and further unnamed family issues.

And Efrain Juarez was not pleased with his teammates speaking out in public.

MLS Playoff Preview: Which home side is safest?

AP Photo/Nick Wass
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2018, 8:23 PM EDT
Thirty-four match seasons have led to Wednesday and Thursday’s Major League Soccer playoff games, which will see four teams go one-and-done into the offseason.

The league’s parity means fine margins separate seeds, but single elimination in a league driven by home field advantage usually provides a significant edge to hosts.

Where does each match rate in terms of chances for an upset?

Look out: Philadelphia at NYCFC — Let’s start with two sides who met in the same venue just a few days ago. That’s where the playoffs begin, with Philadelphia visiting NYCFC on the postage-stamp pitch at Yankee Stadium.

NYCFC beat Philly 3-1 on Decision Day to seal a home match for the first round, and Columbus’ win over Minnesota sent Philly into sixth. The Union beat New York City at home in the summer, and are one of the better away teams in MLS. Sunday’s loss was their first road loss in five outings.

Doesn’t feel in the cards: Columbus at DC United — The Crew limped into the playoffs and have been pretty poor away from MAPFRE Stadium, not winning since a quality 3-2 defeat at Red Bulls in late July. But Wayne Rooney and DC have not lost since the calendar turned to September, and are 13-2-2 at home this season.

Difficult to account for the unknown: Real Salt Lake at LAFCBob Bradley‘s got plenty of experience, and his players aren’t newbies either, but how will LAFC’s first ever playoff match go? That’s about the only thing keeping us from putting this in the win column for a black and gold side which lost just once, with seven draws, in 17 home matches this season. LA also beat RSL home and away this season. Mike Petke is a savvy manager, so Real Salt Lake has a puncher’s chance despite taking just 12 of 51 away points this season.

Almost a toss up: Portland Timbers at FC Dallas — Once hopeful for the top seed out West, Oscar Pareja’s FCD heads into the postseason with losses in three-straight. The two sides drew home and away this season, and it would not be a surprise to see Portland win. In fact, the venue is the only thing tilting this toward Texas.

Wednesday
New York City FC (3) vs. Philadelphia Union (6) — 7 p.m. ET
FC Dallas (4) vs. Portland Timbers (5) — 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday
DC United (4) vs. Columbus Crew (5) — 8 p.m. ET
LAFC (3) vs. Real Salt Lake (6) — 10:30 p.m. ET