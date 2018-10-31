Fulham’s efforts “not enough”; Jokanovic demands more

Fulham’s first three months back in the Premier League have been anything but comfortable or enjoyable, let alone a fairytale.

After 10 games, the Cottagers sit 18th, narrowly in the relegation zone, due in large part to owning the worst defensive record in the PL (28 goals conceded — an average of nearly three per game, and five more than anyone else). Speaking ahead of his side’s League Cup visit to Manchester City, Slavisa Jokanovic held back very little in demanding more from his side as they attempt to right so many early-season wrongs — quotes from Football.London:

“At the moment, this work that the team offers is not enough and we must take responsibility to push my team to be braver and with more ambition. “I expect for my players to do similar things, they are on the pitch and must give us this final answer.” … “We try to find the solution in different ways, we need to be more calm and understand what is the best way for us to play football. Without any depth, we are not satisfied and we can do a better job.”

While Thursday’s trip to face the PL champions is up next on the schedule, it’s Monday’s relegation six-pointer, against last-place Huddersfield Town (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), that will have a far greater impact on the outcome of the season as a whole.

