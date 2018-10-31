More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images

Infantino: FIFA “discussing” expedited WC expansion for 2022

By Andy EdwardsOct 31, 2018, 9:12 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Expansion of the World Cup field, from 32 to 48 teams, is inevitable as FIFA has been exploring and not-so-subtly hinting at the idea for a number of years.

[ MORE: How Real Madrid’s manager started life in NCAA soccer ]

From the outset, the 2026 tournament — which we now know will be hosted in the United States, Mexico and Canada — has been earmarked as the target date for increasing the field of teams by 50 percent. It was confirmed by a vote in January 2017, more than nine years before the tournament kicks off.

Now, according to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, that timetable might just get moved up by four years for the 2022 tournament in Qatar. I mean, why not, right? In fact, that’s actually Infantino’s take on the matter: why not? — quotes from the BBC:

“If it is possible, why not?”

“We have to see if it is possible, if it is feasible. We are discussing with our Qatari friends, we are discussing with our many other friends in the region and we hope that this can happen.

“And, if not, we will have tried. We will have tried because we always have to try to do things in a better way.”

The change would require Qatar to share hosting duties with other countries in the region. Given that the tournament is scheduled to begin in just over four years (Nov. 21, 2022), such an alteration to plans would appear to be unwise and ill-advised.

On the other hand, it would almost certainly be an obscenely lucrative move for FIFA. Thus, it can’t be ruled out.

Copa Lib: River Plate, Boca Juniors set for Superclasico finals

AP Photo/Andre Penner
Associated PressOct 31, 2018, 8:03 AM EDT
Leave a comment

SAO PAULO (AP) River Plate of Argentina reached the final of the South American cup on Tuesday after shocking defending champion Gremio of Brazil, setting up a possible championship match between two Argentinian teams in the Copa Libertadores for the first time in history.

[ MORE: Roberto Martinez the new front runner for Real Madrid job ]

River beat the Brazilians 2-1 in Porto Alegre and advanced on the away goals rule to its first South American final since 2015. Last week, River lost 1-0 to Gremio in Buenos Aires.

Midfielder Pity Martinez scored the decisive goal in stoppage time after the referee awarded River a penalty following a video review that confirmed a handball by defender Matheus Bressan.

Leonardo scored for Gremio in the 36th minute and had a clear chance with Everton squandering an opportunity face to face against goalkeeper Franco Armani to make it 2-0 for the hosts at 66 minutes.

But River tied it in the 81st minute with a header by Colombian striker Rafael Borre, after a cross by Martinez, putting more pressure on the defending champions. After the match Gremio players said that goal should have been disallowed because of a Borre handball.

[ MORE: Rooney: MLS quality “higher than maybe I thought” ]

“We were the only team on the pitch in the first half. They only had long balls. We had power and strategy. That’s why other teams respect us,” Martinez said.

River’s adversary in its quest for a fourth Copa Libertadores title will be known on Wednesday, when Boca Juniors defends its 2-0 first-leg victory against Brazil’s Palmeiras, coached by World Cup winner Luiz Felipe Scolari.

If Boca survives, it will play its arch-rival in the final for the first time. Never before have two Argentinian clubs played for the Copa Libertadores.

River’s victory came amid some controversy. Footage at Arena do Gremio showed coach Marcelo Gallardo entering his team’s locker room at halftime despite his suspension for the game.

“Come, come, take a good picture,” Gallardo told journalists as he left the locker room. The coach was suspended for one game by South America’s soccer body because of constant delays by his team to return to the pitch after the first 45 minutes of several matches.

[ MORE: MLS Playoff Preview: Which home side is safest? ]

Coaching assistant Matias Biscay, who replaced Gallardo, said the coach convinced River players they could turn the tables during the halftime talk when the score was 1-0 for the Brazilians.

“The players saw they could come back, even before they entered the locker room. Marcelo convinced they this win could not escape,” Biscay said in a press conference.

Gremio coach Renato Portaluppi said his team was “robbed” by the VAR referee, but not because of the penalty awarded to the Argentinians. He believes River’s Borre intentionally touched the ball with the hand as he scored River’s first goal.

“I would rather lose 5-0 than lose it like this. I can’t blame the referee on the pitch, but I can blame the VAR referee,” Portaluppi said. “Who was taking care of VAR? Was it Stevie Wonder? Everyone else saw it.”

Gremio goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe said the VAR decision wasn’t to blame for the loss.

“We didn’t take enough care. VAR is fair. If the referee said it is a penalty, it is a penalty,” Grohe said.

The Copa Libertadores finals will be played on Nov. 7 and 28.

Reports: Martinez the new front runner for Real Madrid job

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2018, 10:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Florentino Perez likes to make a splash, but appears to be taking a measured approach when it comes to appointing the next big name to run Real Madrid.

Former Champions League winner Santiago Solari is currently running things for Perez, as Real looks to steady its ship following the firing of Julen Lopetegui.

[ MORE: To Real Madrid from the NCAA ]

But a new name has emerged in multiple reports, and like Antonio Conte it was also be familiar to Premier League fans.

Claims that the Real Madrid room isn’t too keen on Conte, have been followed up by some clued-in folks saying Belgium boss and former Everton manager Roberto Martinez could be the free-flowing man to get Real out of ninth place in La Liga.

With Real continuing to chase the signature of Eden Hazard, hiring his Belgium boss could help sway the Chelsea man the way of the Bernabeu. And considering how things ended with Conte, the Italian’s hiring would have the opposite effect.

Rooney: MLS quality ‘higher than maybe I thought’

AP Photo/Nick Wass, File
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2018, 9:38 PM EDT
1 Comment

DC United forward Wayne Rooney stopped short of calling Major League Soccer a terrific product, but the ex-Manchester United and Everton man says it has certainly defied his expectations.

[ MLS: First round playoff preview ]

Rooney expected something like the lower leagues of England it seems — hard tackles, lots of long balls — but he’s seen better soccer than expected in his first few months with the Black-and-Red.

His thoughts are laid out in a first person post on the BBC, where he also discussed Manchester United, Jose Mourinho, Everton, and getting used to food in the United States.

I knew it was a tough league, a physical league, but I think the ability of the teams in the league and ability of individual players is a lot higher than maybe I thought when I first came. … Some of the football that gets played is good and it is a competitive league.

Rooney’s DC is the East’s No. 4 seed and has a home date with Columbus in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Vancouver Whitecaps had a very lively postseason media day

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2018, 8:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

You know what sounds terrible? Being a part of the 2018 Vancouver Whitecaps.

Aside from Alphonso Davies’ sale to Bayern Munich, the ‘Caps struggled to keep any semblance of momentum all season and saw their poor campaign cost longtime coach Carl Robinson his job.

[ MORE: MLS Playoff Preview ]

“Robbo” must’ve been smirking a little today, as the Whitecaps had a post-season press conference for the ages. It included tears, a captain asking out (again), and some pretty damning complaints.

Take this one, from 24-times capped New Zealand international and starting goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic.

Cue the “This is fine” meme.

Vancouver fired Robinson with five matches left in the season and playoff hopes still alive. They promptly took four points out of the next 12 and were eliminated before winning on the Decision Day and finishing two points back of sixth.

Captain Kendall Waston wasn’t happy with the move then, and spoke out more forcefully on Tuesday. Waston said he “doesn’t like two-faced people” and expects a transfer. Vancouver says he won’t be sold for less than market value.

Felipe Martins was in tears as he recapped a rough personal season that included his father-in-law dying, a loss of a family dog, and further unnamed family issues.

And Efrain Juarez was not pleased with his teammates speaking out in public.