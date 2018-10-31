League Cup wrap: Chelsea, Arsenal outlast upset bids

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Six of eight quarterfinalists’ slots have been earned in the League Cup, with Arsenal and Chelsea each dodging Wednesday upset bids.

Burton Albion and Bournemouth won Tuesday matches, with Leicester City-Southampton and Man City-Fulham still on the docket.

Chelsea 3-2 Derby County

All the fireworks came in the first half, with the visiting Rams responsible for two goals on each side of the scoreboard. Chelsea loanee Fiyoko Tomori and Richard Keogh both posted own goals that Derby answered through Jack Marriott and Martyn Waghorn.

But Cesc Fabregas deposited a Davide Zappacosta pass into the goal before halftime, and Chelsea survived to reach the quarters.

Marriott’s goal was assisted by another Blues loanee, Mason Mount, as Frank Lampard‘s feverish bid to upset his former club came up just short.

Arsenal 2-1 Blackpool

Stephan Lichtsteiner and Emile Smith-Rowe scored on either side of halftime, but the Gunners did not cruise to the win. Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi was sent off in the 56th minute, and Paudie O’Connor scored a 66th minute goal to put the Tangerines back in the mix. O’Connor then saw red himself in the 84th.

West Ham United 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs made a statement at the London Stadium, having played Man City just 48 hours prior. Heung-Min Son scored twice, and Fernando Llorente added a 75th minute goal four minutes after Lucas Perez pulled one back for the Irons.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Crystal Palace

Lewis Wing’s goal was enough for Tony Pulis to get one over on his former Premier League employers, as Palace left several big names out of the Starting XI including Wilfried Zaha, Luka Milivojevic, and Patrick Van Aanholt.

