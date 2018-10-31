LIVE, League Cup: West Ham-Spurs; Chelsea, Arsenal also in action

Five of the eight teams competing in League Cup action on Wednesday after from London; three of the five will host their round of 16 tie.

West Ham versus Tottenham Hotspur, as is typically the case when these London rivals meet, highlights the day’s fixture list. Tottenham visited the London Stadium less than two weeks ago and came away with a narrow 1-0 victory in Premier League play, courtesy of Erik Lamela‘s 44th-minute winner. Given that Spurs face Manchester City just 48 hours ago, Mauricio Pochettino will likely rotate a number of players in an attempt to keep get his squad fit and fresh.

Elsewhere, Chelsea will host Derby County. Frank Lampard will make his return to Stamford Bridge, where he starred for 13 seasons with the Blues, in his first season as manager of the sixth-place Championship side. Arsenal will receive a visit from League One side Blackpool (12th place), and Crystal Palace will be away to Championship title contenders Middlesbrough (3rd place, two points off the top spot).

Burton Albion (League One) and Bournemouth reached the quarterfinals with wins over Nottingham Forest and Norwich City, respectively, on Tuesday. The round of 16 will conclude on Thursday, when Man City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium (3:45 p.m. ET).

Wednesday’s League Cup schedule

West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 3:45 p.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Derby County — 3:45 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Blackpool — 3:45 p.m. ET

Middlesbrough vs. Crystal Palace — 4 p.m. ET

