Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

MLS MVP down to five finalists

By Nicholas MendolaOct 31, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
Major League Soccer released its five finalists for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award, headlined by a pair of former Manchester United teammates.

LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and DC United attacker Wayne Rooney are up for the award, along with LAFC’s Carlos Vela and Atlanta United teammates Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez.

Ibrahimovic might be considered the favorite had LA not failed to make the playoffs, while Atlanta may be hampered by having two players up for the honor. Vela has been outstanding on expansion LAFC despite inconsistency in his supporting cast.

Rooney would win MVP despite playing in less than 54 percent of the season’s minutes.

Ibrahimovic, Vela, and Almiron are ranked 1-2-3 in performance scored by advanced stats site WhoScored. Rooney is 10th, and Martinez 11th.

Coincidentally, that’s close to how the voting should finish (although Rooney has been a revelation, Martinez broke the goal record so let’s at least flip those two).

This is one of those times that the MLS Most Valuable Player being named after Landon Donovan may not be ideal.

Especially if Zlatan wins the award. Imagine the speech: “Today, this is award is now the Zlatan Ibrahimovic Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player Award, sponsored by Zlatan.

Arsenal, Spurs to meet in League Cup quarterfinals

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 31, 2018, 6:31 PM EDT
Derby time!

Arsenal has been drawn home to Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup quarterfinals, setting up a North London Derby.

The two sides have a Premier League meeting on Dec. 2 at the Emirates, and the quarterfinal date will be played the week of Dec. 17. The two sides don’t meet again until March 2 unless they are drawn together in the FA Cup, too.

The last North London Derby in a cup was in this tournament, a 2-1 Arsenal win at Spurs on Sept. 23, 2015. It will be the seventh NLD cup tie since 2000.

Elsewhere…

Burton Albion was drawn away to Middlesbrough, while Bournemouth will visit Chelsea.

Finally, the winner of Leicester City and Southampton will host the winner of Manchester City’s Thursday match with Fulham.

League Cup wrap: Chelsea, Arsenal outlast upset bids

Nick Potts/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaOct 31, 2018, 5:57 PM EDT
Six of eight quarterfinalists’ slots have been earned in the League Cup, with Arsenal and Chelsea each dodging Wednesday upset bids.

Burton Albion and Bournemouth won Tuesday matches, with Leicester City-Southampton and Man City-Fulham still on the docket.

Chelsea 3-2 Derby County

All the fireworks came in the first half, with the visiting Rams responsible for two goals on each side of the scoreboard. Chelsea loanee Fiyoko Tomori and Richard Keogh both posted own goals that Derby answered through Jack Marriott and Martyn Waghorn.

But Cesc Fabregas deposited a Davide Zappacosta pass into the goal before halftime, and Chelsea survived to reach the quarters.

Marriott’s goal was assisted by another Blues loanee, Mason Mount, as Frank Lampard‘s feverish bid to upset his former club came up just short.

Arsenal 2-1 Blackpool

Stephan Lichtsteiner and Emile Smith-Rowe scored on either side of halftime, but the Gunners did not cruise to the win. Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi was sent off in the 56th minute, and Paudie O’Connor scored a 66th minute goal to put the Tangerines back in the mix. O’Connor then saw red himself in the 84th.

West Ham United 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs made a statement at the London Stadium, having played Man City just 48 hours prior. Heung-Min Son scored twice, and Fernando Llorente added a 75th minute goal four minutes after Lucas Perez pulled one back for the Irons.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Crystal Palace

Lewis Wing’s goal was enough for Tony Pulis to get one over on his former Premier League employers, as Palace left several big names out of the Starting XI including Wilfried Zaha, Luka Milivojevic, and Patrick Van Aanholt.

Wenger won’t manage in England, still supporting Arsenal

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Nicholas MendolaOct 31, 2018, 3:51 PM EDT
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger maintains that he’ll be back managing in 2019, though it will “certainly not” be in England.

“I have dedicated my whole life to one club,” Wenger said, via the BBC. “It would be difficult and not well accepted.”

The legendary manager, 69, has been linked with a role at Paris Saint-Germain, but prefers to take up a familiar touch line role.

Wenger also told the BBC that he is happy things are running smoothly under Unai Emery, and that he remains a big supporter of all things Arsenal.

“When I can watch I am an Arsenal supporter and I am happy when Arsenal win and unhappy when they don’t win.”

Arsenal hosts Blackpool in the League Cup today before hosting Liverpool on Saturday. The Gunners are atop their Europa League group, and boast a 7W-1D-2L record in the Premier League.

LIVE, League Cup: West Ham-Spurs; Chelsea, Arsenal also in action

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 31, 2018, 2:45 PM EDT
Five of the eight teams competing in League Cup action on Wednesday after from London; three of the five will host their round of 16 tie.

West Ham versus Tottenham Hotspur, as is typically the case when these London rivals meet, highlights the day’s fixture list. Tottenham visited the London Stadium less than two weeks ago and came away with a narrow 1-0 victory in Premier League play, courtesy of Erik Lamela‘s 44th-minute winner. Given that Spurs face Manchester City just 48 hours ago, Mauricio Pochettino will likely rotate a number of players in an attempt to keep get his squad fit and fresh.

Elsewhere, Chelsea will host Derby County. Frank Lampard will make his return to Stamford Bridge, where he starred for 13 seasons with the Blues, in his first season as manager of the sixth-place Championship side. Arsenal will receive a visit from League One side Blackpool (12th place), and Crystal Palace will be away to Championship title contenders Middlesbrough (3rd place, two points off the top spot).

Burton Albion (League One) and Bournemouth reached the quarterfinals with wins over Nottingham Forest and Norwich City, respectively, on Tuesday. The round of 16 will conclude on Thursday, when Man City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium (3:45 p.m. ET).

Wednesday’s League Cup schedule

West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 3:45 p.m. ET
Chelsea vs. Derby County — 3:45 p.m. ET
Arsenal vs. Blackpool — 3:45 p.m. ET
Middlesbrough vs. Crystal Palace — 4 p.m. ET