Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 10

There’s another week of Top Five tumult in our power rankings, as Arsenal and Spurs failed to hit their mark while the remaining three challengers brought fine form out of Week 10.

20. Huddersfield Town — The Terriers have two goals in their last six matches, with Fulham up next; If Huddersfield doesn’t score this weekend, it should be relegated now.

Last week: 20

Season high: 18

Season low: 20

19. Fulham *New season low* — Have taken zero points since beating Millwall in the League Cup, and will find themselves in serious trouble if they cannot manage a result at Huddersfield Town.

Last week: 18

Season high: 11

Season low: 19

18. Newcastle United — Back-to-back visits from Watford and Bournemouth before a trip to Burnley. Yes, the first two are doing well this season, but the Magpies really need to find at least four points from those three fixtures.

Last week: 19

Season high: 13

Season low: 19

17. Burnley — A bit of relief following a combined 9-0 scoreline in losses to Man City and Chelsea, with a visit to West Ham. The claret vs. claret match-up will tell us whether Burnley fans should be nervous.

Last week: 17

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

16. Cardiff City — Probably somewhere in between their 4-2 defeat of Fulham and 4-1 loss to Liverpool, and could use a point from grieving Leicester City’s visit.

Last week: 16

Season high: 16

Season low: 20

15. Southampton — Looked stout against Newcastle, but still struggling to find the recipe for danger up front

Last week: 14

Season high: 13

Season low: 17

14. Crystal Palace — A fortunate draw at Arsenal moves the Eagles up ahead of a murderous run: at Chelsea, home Spurs, at Manchester United.

Last week: 15

Season high: 6

Season low: 15

13. West Ham United — Probably deserved all three points against Leicester after a gutsy performance with 10 men. Six points from their next two — home to Burnley, away to Huddersfield — would put them in a position befitting their team.

Last week: 13

Season high: 9

Season low: 20

12. Wolves — Losses to Watford and Brighton have us scratching our heads. Will Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men refind their rhythm as giant killers with Spurs and Arsenal next?

Last week: 10

Season high: 5

Season low: 13

11. Leicester City — Heavy, heavy hearts accompany the Foxes to Cardiff City following the tragic death of its owner and four others.

Last week: 12

Season high: 7

Season low: 13

10. Brighton and Hove Albion — Three-straight gutsy, 1-0 wins have the Seagulls well-positioned for a mid-table run. It wouldn’t be crazy to see Chris Hughton‘s men get 12-14 points from its next 18.

Last week: 11

Season high: 9

Season low: 19

9. Everton — Rebounding from the loss to Manchester United against in-form Brighton is necessary.

Last week: 8

Season high: 5

Season low: 13

8. Watford — Steady again with back-to-back wins, will the Hornets show consistency with a visit to punchless Newcastle United?

Last week: 9

Season high: 4

Season low: 14

7. Bournemouth — There’s a chance for the Cherries to possibly join the Top Five if they can pass their first big litmus test in some time: a visit from Manchester United.

Last week: 7

Season high: 6

Season low: 12

6. Manchester United — Have scored multiple goals in three successive matches, and can feel better about life with a win at in-form Bournemouth.

Last week: 6

Season high: 4

Season low: 14

5. Spurs — The 1-0 loss to Man City at Wembley was ugly in a few ways, but can easily be written off if Spurs can get right back to winning ways against Wolves.

Last week: 4

Season high: 3

Season low: 8



4. Arsenal — Deserved a win at Palace if not for Granit Xhaka‘s silly conceded penalty. How it fares against Liverpool will tell us a lot about Unai Emery‘s new era.

Last week: 2

Season high: 2

Season low: 9

3. Chelsea — Still unbeaten and well-rested ahead of a visit from Crystal Palace (who also kept their best players rested at midweek).

Last week: 5

Season high: 1

Season low: 5

2. Liverpool — Well, here you go, Reds: A match against Arsenal and the chance to make a real statement against a club which hasn’t lost in 14 outings.

Last week: 3

Season high: 1

Season low: 4

1. Man City — Could’ve netted three, four, five, maybe six against Spurs on the dodgy pitch at Wembley, but picked up the 1-0 win on a day it was far from its best.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 2

