Son of late Leicester owner vows to carry on father’s legacy

LEICESTER, England (AP) The son of the Leicester owner killed in a helicopter crash says he will honor his father by continuing his “big vision and dreams” at the Premier League club.
Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha posted a tribute to his father, Vichai, saying “from him, I have received a very big mission and legacy to pass on and I intend to do just that.”
Vichai, a Thai billionaire owner of retail company King Power, and four other people died when his helicopter spiraled out of control as it left the stadium following a Premier League game. Vichai led the consortium that bought Leicester in August 2010 and has forged a close bond not only with the soccer team but with the local community.
“I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for this overwhelming support.
“What happened made me realize how important my dad was to many people all over the world and I’m touched by how many people kept him close to their hearts.
“I’m extremely proud to have such an extraordinary father. From him, I have received a very big mission and legacy to pass on and I intend to do just that.
“I know that I will receive the support I need to make this happen and I am so grateful for all your messages and kind words.
“For a long time, my father taught me to be strong and to take care of my family. He had a way of teaching me about life and work without making it seem like a lesson. He was my mentor and role model.
“Today, he has left me with a legacy to continue and I will do everything I can to carry on his big vision and dreams.
“My family and I would like to thank each and every one of you for your sincere kindness and good intentions during the most difficult time for us.
“I miss you dad, with all of my heart.”
Five of the eight teams competing in League Cup action on Wednesday after from London; three of the five will host their round of 16 tie.
West Ham versus Tottenham Hotspur, as is typically the case when these London rivals meet, highlights the day’s fixture list. Tottenham visited the London Stadium less than two weeks ago and came away with a narrow 1-0 victory in Premier League play, courtesy of Erik Lamela‘s 44th-minute winner. Given that Spurs face Manchester City just 48 hours ago, Mauricio Pochettino will likely rotate a number of players in an attempt to
keep get his squad fit and fresh.
Elsewhere, Chelsea will host Derby County. Frank Lampard will make his return to Stamford Bridge, where he starred for 13 seasons with the Blues, in his first season as manager of the sixth-place Championship side. Arsenal will receive a visit from League One side Blackpool (12th place), and Crystal Palace will be away to Championship title contenders Middlesbrough (3rd place, two points off the top spot).
Burton Albion (League One) and Bournemouth reached the quarterfinals with wins over Nottingham Forest and Norwich City, respectively, on Tuesday. The round of 16 will conclude on Thursday, when Man City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium (3:45 p.m. ET).
Wednesday’s League Cup schedule
West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 3:45 p.m. ET
Chelsea vs. Derby County — 3:45 p.m. ET
Arsenal vs. Blackpool — 3:45 p.m. ET
Middlesbrough vs. Crystal Palace — 4 p.m. ET
Fulham’s first three months back in the Premier League have been anything but comfortable or enjoyable, let alone a fairytale.
After 10 games, the Cottagers sit 18th, narrowly in the relegation zone, due in large part to owning the worst defensive record in the PL (28 goals conceded — an average of nearly three per game, and five more than anyone else). Speaking ahead of his side’s League Cup visit to Manchester City, Slavisa Jokanovic held back very little in demanding more from his side as they attempt to right so many early-season wrongs — quotes from Football.London:
“At the moment, this work that the team offers is not enough and we must take responsibility to push my team to be braver and with more ambition.
“I expect for my players to do similar things, they are on the pitch and must give us this final answer.”
…
“We try to find the solution in different ways, we need to be more calm and understand what is the best way for us to play football. Without any depth, we are not satisfied and we can do a better job.”
While Thursday’s trip to face the PL champions is up next on the schedule, it’s Monday’s relegation six-pointer, against last-place Huddersfield Town (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), that will have a far greater impact on the outcome of the season as a whole.
Jose Mourinho will face no punishment — neither suspension nor fine — following Manchester United’s successful appeal of an improper conduct charge handed down by the FA.
Mourinho was alleged to have sworn, in Portuguese, by a lip reader. The incident occurred during Man United’s 3-2 comeback victory over Newcastle United in early October. After falling 2-0 behind that day, it was widely expected that Mourinho would be fired for yet another defeat.
The club appealed on his behalf and apparently presented a quite convincing case, as the FA announced on Wednesday that Mourinho will receive no punishment.
“A charge against Jose Mourinho for allegedly using language which was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper has been found not proven following an independent regulatory commission hearing.
“Written reasons for the decision of the independent regulatory commission will be published in due course. This decision is subject to appeal.”
Lionel Messi was originally expected to miss nearly a month after breaking his right arm on Oct. 20, but now appears intent on returning in nearly half the time.
The Barcelona superstar missed a Champions League victory over Inter Milan last week followed by Sunday’s El Clasico destruction of Real Madrid, but returned to light training on Wednesday, 11 days after suffering the injury.
Messi isn’t in the squad to face Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Wednesday, but his return to training signals the possibility he could be available to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga action on Sunday.