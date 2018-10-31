Son of late Leicester owner vows to carry on father’s legacy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LEICESTER, England (AP) The son of the Leicester owner killed in a helicopter crash says he will honor his father by continuing his “big vision and dreams” at the Premier League club.

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha posted a tribute to his father, Vichai, saying “from him, I have received a very big mission and legacy to pass on and I intend to do just that.”

Vichai, a Thai billionaire owner of retail company King Power, and four other people died when his helicopter spiraled out of control as it left the stadium following a Premier League game. Vichai led the consortium that bought Leicester in August 2010 and has forged a close bond not only with the soccer team but with the local community.

“I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for this overwhelming support. “What happened made me realize how important my dad was to many people all over the world and I’m touched by how many people kept him close to their hearts. “I’m extremely proud to have such an extraordinary father. From him, I have received a very big mission and legacy to pass on and I intend to do just that. “I know that I will receive the support I need to make this happen and I am so grateful for all your messages and kind words. “For a long time, my father taught me to be strong and to take care of my family. He had a way of teaching me about life and work without making it seem like a lesson. He was my mentor and role model. “Today, he has left me with a legacy to continue and I will do everything I can to carry on his big vision and dreams. “My family and I would like to thank each and every one of you for your sincere kindness and good intentions during the most difficult time for us. “I miss you dad, with all of my heart.”