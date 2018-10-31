Valeri scores twice as 10-man Portland eliminates Dallas

After bundling over the opener from close range, Pulisic played Marvin Philipp through with a spectacular ball for Dortmund’s second (see below).
Those goals gave BVB leads of 1-0 and 2-1 but Sebastian Polter scored twice for Union to push the match to extra time. That’s where Pulisic was pulled back while attempting to get to a cross, earning a penalty converted by Marco Reus.
BVB moves on to the Round of 16. The draw will be held Nov. 4.
Single-elimination games on the tiny pitch at Yankee Stadium is a difficult way to conclude a season, and the Philadelphia Union will be bitter about the end to its campaign following a 3-1 loss to New York City FC in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.
20. Huddersfield Town — The Terriers have two goals in their last six matches, with Fulham up next; If Huddersfield doesn’t score this weekend, it should be relegated now. Last week: 20 Season high: 18 Season low: 20
19. Fulham *New season low* —Have taken zero points since beating Millwall in the League Cup, and will find themselves in serious trouble if they cannot manage a result at Huddersfield Town. Last week: 18 Season high: 11 Season low: 19
18. Newcastle United — Back-to-back visits from Watford and Bournemouth before a trip to Burnley. Yes, the first two are doing well this season, but the Magpies really need to find at least four points from those three fixtures. Last week: 19 Season high: 13 Season low: 19
17. Burnley — A bit of relief following a combined 9-0 scoreline in losses to Man City and Chelsea, with a visit to West Ham. The claret vs. claret match-up will tell us whether Burnley fans should be nervous. Last week: 17 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
16. Cardiff City — Probably somewhere in between their 4-2 defeat of Fulham and 4-1 loss to Liverpool, and could use a point from grieving Leicester City’s visit. Last week: 16 Season high: 16 Season low: 20
15. Southampton — Looked stout against Newcastle, but still struggling to find the recipe for danger up front despite plenty of opportunities to open up the Magpies. Last week: 14 Season high: 13 Season low: 17
14. Crystal Palace — A fortunate draw at Arsenal moves the Eagles up ahead of a murderous run: at Chelsea, home Spurs, at Manchester United. Last week: 15 Season high: 6 Season low: 15
13. West Ham United — Probably deserved all three points against Leicester after a gutsy performance with 10 men. Six points from their next two — home to Burnley, away to Huddersfield — would put them in a position befitting their team. Last week: 13
Season high: 9
Season low: 20
12. Wolves — Losses to Watford and Brighton have us scratching our heads. Will Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men refind their rhythm as giant killers with Spurs and Arsenal next? Last week: 10 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
10. Brighton and Hove Albion — Three-straight gutsy, 1-0 wins have the Seagulls well-positioned for a mid-table run. It wouldn’t be crazy to see Chris Hughton‘s men get 12-14 points from its next 18. Last week: 11 Season high: 9 Season low: 19
9. Everton — Rebounding from the loss to Manchester United against in-form Brighton is necessary. Last week: 8 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
8. Watford — Steady again with back-to-back wins, will the Hornets show consistency with a visit to punchless Newcastle United? Last week: 9 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
7. Bournemouth — There’s a chance for the Cherries to possibly join the Top Five if they can pass their first big litmus test in some time: a visit from Manchester United. Last week: 7 Season high: 6 Season low: 12
6. Manchester United — Have scored multiple goals in three successive matches, and can feel better about life with a win at in-form Bournemouth. Last week: 6 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
5. Spurs — The 1-0 loss to Man City at Wembley was ugly in a few ways, but can easily be written off if Spurs can get right back to winning ways against Wolves. Last week: 4 Season high: 3 Season low: 8
4. Arsenal — Deserved a win at Palace if not for Granit Xhaka‘s silly conceded penalty. How it fares against Liverpool will tell us a lot about Unai Emery‘s new era. Last week: 2 Season high: 2 Season low: 9
3. Chelsea — Still unbeaten and well-rested ahead of a visit from Crystal Palace (who also kept their best players rested at midweek). Last week: 5 Season high: 1 Season low: 5
2. Liverpool — Well, here you go, Reds: A match against Arsenal and the chance to make a real statement against a club which hasn’t lost in 14 outings. Last week: 3 Season high: 1 Season low: 4
1. Man City — Could’ve netted three, four, five, maybe six against Spurs on the dodgy pitch at Wembley, but picked up the 1-0 win on a day it was far from its best. Last week: 1 Season high: 1 Season low: 2
But Lampard’s Rams put a real scare into his former side, twice equalizing Chelsea goals in the first half hour of play.
Along the way, Chelsea supporters unfurled a giant TiFo display of Lampard and serenaded their longtime hero. From the BBC:
“I’m so thankful to the Chelsea fans. I left through the back door and it upset me at the time but I have nothing but great memories of this place and they thank me like that. I’m a lucky man to have a night like that and I feel it.”
Derby is sixth in the Championship, just four points back of the top and two shy of the second automatic promotion place. Lampard will be a legend at both clubs if he can prod the perennial also-rans over the line.