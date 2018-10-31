Wenger won’t manage in England, still supporting Arsenal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger maintains that he’ll be back managing in 2019, though it will “certainly not” be in England.

“I have dedicated my whole life to one club,” Wenger said, via the BBC. “It would be difficult and not well accepted.”

[ MORE: Messi could return early from broken arm ]

The legendary manager, 69, has been linked with a role at Paris Saint-Germain, but prefers to take up a familiar touch line role.

Wenger also told the BBC that he is happy things are running smoothly under Unai Emery, and that he remains a big supporter of all things Arsenal.

“When I can watch I am an Arsenal supporter and I am happy when Arsenal win and unhappy when they don’t win.”

Arsenal hosts Blackpool in the League Cup today before hosting Liverpool on Saturday. The Gunners are atop their Europa League group, and boast a 7W-1D-2L record in the Premier League.

Follow @NicholasMendola