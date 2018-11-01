More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
KDB hurt, Diaz scores 2 as Man City cruises past Fulham

By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2018, 5:39 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola‘s depth was plenty as reigning champions Manchester City moved on to the League Cup quarterfinals with a 2-0 defeat of Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Both goals came from Brahim Diaz, the 19-year-old bagging his first two senior goals in his 14th appearance for City.

Kevin De Bruyne left the match just before the end with what seemed to be a leg injury. De Bruyne missed two months earlier this season with a knee ailment.

Diaz was in the right spot for both goals, first turning a Vincent Kompany rebound past Sergio Rico in the first half before slamming the ball upper 90 after Rico saved a Gabriel Jesus shot off the goal post.

The clean sheet was the second in as many starts for 19-year-old Arijanet Muric, who was part of an XI with lesser used City players Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden, and Danilo.

Claudio Gomes, 18, entered the game late to make his City debut.

City will head to either Leicester City or Southampton in the quarterfinal.

Hertha bans flags, banners after fan violence with police

Associated PressNov 1, 2018, 4:41 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Hertha Berlin announced on a ban on flags and banners for home games following fan trouble at its previous Bundesliga game in Dortmund.

The club says the measure “applies to both home and away fans” carrying banners into Berlin’s Olympiastadion and “this ban applies immediately and until further notice.”

Hertha says there will be increased security measures to ensure the ban is enforced and it asks supporters attending the game against Leipzig on Saturday to arrive early.

The move comes after a number of Hertha fans fought police at the beginning of their team’s 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund on Oct. 27.

Media reports suggested around 100 fans were involved. The violence broke out after police tried to remove a huge banner commemorating 15 years of a group of Hertha ultras. Masked fans set off flares behind the banner.

Police said 45 people were injured – 35 of them from the use of pepper spray and 10 from violence. Some people were taken to a hospital for treatment and “all injured police officers remained fit for duty.”

The German soccer federation said Monday it was launching a probe into the disturbances.

Hertha general manager Michael Preetz criticized the Dortmund police for their “excessive” intervention.

Newcastle locks up captain, transfer target Lascelles for 6 years

By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2018, 3:50 PM EDT
Newcastle’s emotional leader and arguable best player isn’t going anywhere*.

Jamaal Lascelles has signed a new six-year deal with the Magpies, keeping him at St. James’ Park through the 2023-24 season.

Rafa Benitez called Lascelles “the future of the club and someone who really cares.”

It’s hard to debate that, even beyond the uplifting story of Lascelles helping an Afghanistan veteran in the rain.

Lascelles’ 7.1 clearances per game rank fifth in the Premier League. He’s been linked with most of the Top Four teams at some point, and is still just 24 years oldFrom NUFC.co.uk:

“He’s still a young player, still a young captain and still a young centre-back, so we’re talking about a player who has a great future, because normally you consider the peak of a centre-back could be between 28 years old and 30 years old, so still he has plenty of room for improvement.”

Newcastle has yet to win this season, but defense has not been the problem. Owner Mike Ashley again failed to approve transfers for the sort of attacking talent the club has had in the past.

Unfortunately for Lascelles, the happy day has received some backlash because he had the audacity to give praise to the man who just green lit his new long-term contract and raise: controversial and penny-pinching owner Ashley.

Don’t get us wrong: Ashley is costing Newcastle big time on the table, but being angry with Lascelles for paying a compliment during a massive career announcement? A little petty.

*With the everpresent knowledge that new contracts just raise transfer price tags.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 1, 2018, 2:42 PM EDT
1 Comment

Week 11 of the Premier League season is here and we can expect to see goals galore over the next few days.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-1 Southampton – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Newcastle 0-2 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Everton 2-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool – (Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

West Ham 2-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Wolves 1-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 3:45 p.m. ET, CNBC)

Cardiff City 1-1 Leicester City – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Bournemouth 2-2 Man United – (Saturday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Huddersfield 2-1 Fulham – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Life ban for South Korea star for deception

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 1, 2018, 2:08 PM EDT
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) Jang Hyun-soo was banned for life from playing for South Korea by the Korea Football Association on Thursday after being found guilty of exaggerating his community service records.

The 27-year-old Jang has been a regular international since his debut in 2013 – appearing at the 2018 World Cup – but the KFA’s sports fair play committee ruled the defender will not be able to add to his 58 appearances after his deception.

Jang won a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games, earning an exemption from the usual 21-month military service for all able-bodied South Korean males.

But even exempted players must perform basic military training, which can run up to 60 days, and also have to record 544 hours of community service over a period of almost three years.

Jang was found guilty of claiming he performed outdoor community services in December 2017 and submitted photographs to support his assertion. An investigation, however, found there were no activities on the days Jang claimed, due to heavy snow.

Jang, who plays for FC Tokyo in Japan, admitted his deception and was also fined about $26,000.

He said last week: “I am ashamed to have disappointed everyone. I will faithfully perform volunteer work in November.”

