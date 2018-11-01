KDB hurt, Diaz scores two as Man City cruises past Fulham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pep Guardiola‘s depth was plenty as reigning champions Manchester City moved on to the League Cup quarterfinals with a 2-0 defeat of Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Both goals came from Brahim Diaz, the 19-year-old bagging his first two senior goals in his 14th appearance for City.

[ MORE: League Cup quarterfinal draw ]

Kevin De Bruyne left the match just before the end with what seemed to be a leg injury. De Bruyne missed two months earlier this season with a knee ailment.

Diaz was in the right spot for both goals, first turning a Vincent Kompany rebound past Sergio Rico in the first half before slamming the ball upper 90 after Rico saved a Gabriel Jesus shot off the goal post.

The clean sheet was the second in as many starts for 19-year-old Arijanet Muric, who was part of an XI with lesser used City players Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden, and Danilo.

Claudio Gomes, 18, entered the game late to make his City debut.

City will head to either Leicester City or Southampton in the quarterfinal.

