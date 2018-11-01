More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Leicester will ‘play to honor’ Srivaddhanaprabha

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 1, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
Leicester City’s players and staff decided they would go ahead with their Premier League game at Cardiff City this weekend, just days after their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others were tragically killed as his helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium.

Since the tragic events of last Saturday evening, just an hour or so after Leicester’s draw with West Ham, the club has been in a state of shock as it copes with the loss of Srivaddhanaprabha.

An outpouring of emotion from across the globe has seen a huge sea of flowers, scarves, shirts and tributes left at their stadium, while the staff, players and Srivaddhanaprabha’s family have held a ceremony in Leicester to pay their respects to those who perished.

The Thai businessman bought the club in 2010 and led it to promotion back to the Premier League, one of the unlikeliest league titles in soccer history in 2016 and then a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal the next season. The last few seasons had been the stuff of fairytales for everyone connected with Leicester.

Speaking to the media on Thursday and for the first time since the crash, Leicester boss Claude Puel revealed his team are motivated to honor Srivaddhanaprabha’s hard work not just this weekend but for every game moving forward.

“Playing football has not been at front of our minds this week,” Puel said. “But for this weekend, and all the matches thereafter, we play to honor a man who did so much for our club. The result is not important, but our desire, our actions to give our best on the pitch to honour our chairman, is the most important thing. We have a responsibility about the memory and the work he put in place.”

Leicester’s owner had a close bond with many of the first team squad and after their League Cup game against Southampton, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed, it is believed the decision to play at Cardiff on Saturday was unaimous among the staff, players and Srivaddhanaprabha’s son, Aiyawatt, who is the vice-chairman of the club.

A moment of silence will take place before the game at Cardiff, and across every Premier League game this weekend, to honor Srivaddhanaprabha, while players across the Premier League will also wear black armbands as a mark of respect.

Kreilach’s “Karate Kid” goal helps Real Salt Lake spring upset at LAFC

By Nicholas MendolaNov 2, 2018, 1:02 AM EDT
Damir Kreilach scored two goals and assisted another as Real Salt Lake bounced No. 3 seed Los Angeles FC from the MLS Cup Playoffs in an entertaining 3-2 match at Banc of California Stadium on Friday.

One of Kreilach’s goals was straight out of “The Karate Kid,” a standing volley that called to mind Daniel LaRusso’s crane kick.

Danilo Silva and Christian Ramirez scored for Bob Bradley‘s LAFC, which goes down in its first playoff match.

Jefferson Savarino also netted for RSL, who will meet Sporting KC in the conference semifinals. Seattle and Portland will stage a Cascadia Derby in the other semi.

The match started late, but the scoring arrived after just 20 minutes.

Former Liverpool academy man Brooks Lennon chased down a loose ball and sent an arrow cross to the penalty spot.

Kreilach settled the ball and had time to lash it home.

The lead lasted about 10 minutes, as LAFC leveled through Silva’s header of a Carlos Vela cross.

It stayed 1-1 into the break, but not much longer.

Lee Nguyen set up Ramirez for his goal in the 54th, with an answering coming from Kreilach within five minutes.

And, well, holy cow, guys and girls:

Men In Blazers podcast: Spurs-City, Salah, 2nd shield for RBNY

@MenInBlazers
By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2018, 11:13 PM EDT
Rog and Davo break down a Tottenham vs. Manchester City clash played on a CONCACAFF-y field, Arsenal’s draw at Palace and how Mo Salah got his groove back. Plus, NYRB take home the MLS Supporters’ Shield.

Columbus beats DC in MLS Cup Playoffs thriller

By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2018, 10:54 PM EDT
Penalty prodigy Zack Steffen stopped two penalty kicks to help lead Columbus past DC United at Audi Field on Thursday in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The sides were level 1-1 after 90 minutes, and 2-2 through 120. Columbus scored thrice to DC’s two goals in PKs.

Steffen stopped Wayne Rooney‘s opening attempt of penalty kicks, but Bill Hamid stymied Gyasi Zardes’ third round bid.

Steffen then stopped Luciano Acosta, but the ball bobbled on Patrick Mullins’ chance to win it for the Crew.

So it came down to DeLeon to tie it, and he sent it way over the bar.

Federico Higuain bagged a brace for Columbus, while Nick DeLeon and Frederic Brillant scored for the Black and Red.

Columbus/DC moves on to face the New York Red Bulls in the conference semifinals, a rematch of the 2015 Eastern Conference Finals.

DC hit the scoreboard first thanks to a rare error from Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

The USMNT No. 1 backstop couldn’t hold onto a rising cross, which spilled out of his hands for Brillant to tap into the goal.

DC’s lead didn’t last long, thanks to 34-year-old Higuain (You thought he was older, didn’t you?)

Like Brillant, the Argentine was in the right place at the right time to take advantage of some rough play from the opposition.

Columbus had a few very good chances to retake the lead.

Justin Meram hit a volley over the goal, and Bill Hamid thwarted Pedro Santos’ ambitious distance effort with a flying save in the 85th.

Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta then combined atop the 18, but Steffen made a fine save of his own to force extra time.

It didn’t take long for the visitors to get their first lead of the night, with Higuain heading a pinpoint cross from Afful inside the far post.

Yet that wasn’t it!

A foul far from goal saw Rooney presiding over a deep free kick. He sent it to the back post, it was headed to the top of the 18 by Gyasi Zardes, and De Leon punched it through traffic and inside the near post with a dynamic shot.

Josef Martinez picks up Golden Boot from surprise presenter

Associated PressNov 1, 2018, 9:15 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) Josef Martinez knew he was receiving one of Major League Soccer’s top awards.

The Atlanta United star was caught off guard by the presenter.

After the greatest goal-scoring season in MLS history, the Venezuelan striker got a surprise when countryman and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte showed up Thursday at United’s training facility to hand out the Golden Boot.

Inciarte said Martinez’s 31-goal season , which shattered the league’s previous scoring record, provided a much-needed bit of good news to their troubled homeland.

“I love the things he’s been able to accomplish not only for Atlanta, but also for Venezuela,” said Inciarte, who donned United’s red-and-black, five-striped jersey for the ceremony and also got a tour of the team’s training facility. “A lot of people in Venezuela are going through a lot. Having somebody doing great things, the way he’s been doing, it’s a sign of hope for them.”

Martinez broke the previous MLS record of 27 goals, which was shared by Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips, leading United to a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference and its second straight playoff appearance.

Atlanta will begin a two-legged conference semifinal series against New York City FC on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

The 25-year-old Martinez was clearly pleased with his first Golden Boot, but he’s more focused on bringing another trophy to Atlanta.

The MLS Cup.

“There’s still a lot to accomplish this season,” Martinez said through an interpreter. “That’s why we’re here: to win things. If it’s as a team, that’s even better, because that’s what’s important.”

Martinez formerly played with Torino in Italy’s Serie A, but he struggled as a winger and scored just seven goals in 58 league games.

Acquired by Atlanta for its inaugural 2017 season, he moved to a more natural position in front of the net and responded with 19 goals in 20 games. If not for missing more than two months with a quadriceps injury sustained in an international match with Venezuela, he might’ve broken the scoring record a year ago.

This season, Martinez improved his skills away from the ball and showed an ability to score with either foot and especially his head, even though he’s generously listed at just 5-foot-7.

He said his most memorable goal was No. 28, the record breaker against Orlando. Julian Gressel delivered a pass to Martinez, who quickly flicked the ball ahead and gave a shoulder-dipping deke that sent a defender flying past him and put keeper Joe Bendik on his backside. Martinez turned the ball back inside off his left foot and calmly flicked it over Bendik with his right to clinch a 2-1 victory.

Martinez, who is also a finalist for the league’s MVP award, endured a four-game scoring drought late in the season, finally breaking through with a penalty kick in the finale at Toronto. It was the only highlight in a 4-1 loss that cost United its first major trophy. New York Red Bulls won their final game and edged out Atlanta by two points for the Supporters’ Shield that goes to the team with top regular-season record.

Coach Tata Martino, who was instrumental in putting Martinez in an attacking system where he could flourish, has announced he will leave United at the end of the playoffs , reportedly to take over as Mexico’s national team coach.

“He’s the one who opened the door for me to come to Atlanta,” Martinez said. “We have a great relationship on and off the field. Usually, when I talk about our relationship, I’m not talking about soccer. I’m talking about other things in life. We just have to take advantage of him while he’s here.”

Martino’s impending departure has led to speculation that Martinez may be looking to get out as well, perhaps for another shot in Europe.

“He’s definitely someone who has left his footprint on Atlanta,” Martinez said. “But now we have two really important games that we’re focusing on. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

