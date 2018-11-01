More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
@MenInBlazers

Men In Blazers podcast: Spurs-City, Salah, 2nd shield for RBNY

By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2018, 11:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rog and Davo break down a Tottenham vs. Manchester City clash played on a CONCACAFF-y field, Arsenal’s draw at Palace and how Mo Salah got his groove back. Plus, NYRB take home the MLS Supporters’ Shield.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

Columbus beats DC in MLS Cup Playoffs thriller

AP Photo/Nick Wass
By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2018, 10:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Penalty prodigy Zack Steffen stopped two penalty kicks to help lead Columbus past DC United at Audi Field on Thursday in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The sides were level 1-1 after 90 minutes, and 2-2 through 120. Columbus scored thrice to DC’s two goals in PKs.

Steffen stopped Wayne Rooney‘s opening attempt of penalty kicks, but Bill Hamid stymied Gyasi Zardes’ third round bid.

Steffen then stopped Luciano Acosta, but the ball bobbled on Patrick Mullins’ chance to win it for the Crew.

So it came down to DeLeon to tie it, and he sent it way over the bar.

[ REPORT: Sterling agrees new deal ]

Federico Higuain bagged a brace for Columbus, while Nick DeLeon and Frederic Brillant scored for the Black and Red.

Columbus/DC moves on to face the New York Red Bulls in the conference semifinals, a rematch of the 2015 Eastern Conference Finals.

[ MORE: Top PL storylines for Week 11 ]

DC hit the scoreboard first thanks to a rare error from Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

The USMNT No. 1 backstop couldn’t hold onto a rising cross, which spilled out of his hands for Brillant to tap into the goal.

DC’s lead didn’t last long, thanks to 34-year-old Higuain (You thought he was older, didn’t you?)

Like Brillant, the Argentine was in the right place at the right time to take advantage of some rough play from the opposition.

Columbus had a few very good chances to retake the lead.

Justin Meram hit a volley over the goal, and Bill Hamid thwarted Pedro Santos’ ambitious distance effort with a flying save in the 85th.

Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta then combined atop the 18, but Steffen made a fine save of his own to force extra time.

It didn’t take long for the visitors to get their first lead of the night, with Higuain heading a pinpoint cross from Afful inside the far post.

Yet that wasn’t it!

A foul far from goal saw Rooney presiding over a deep free kick. He sent it to the back post, it was headed to the top of the 18 by Gyasi Zardes, and De Leon punched it through traffic and inside the near post with a dynamic shot.

Josef Martinez picks up Golden Boot from surprise presenter

AP Photo/Paul Newberry
Associated PressNov 1, 2018, 9:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) Josef Martinez knew he was receiving one of Major League Soccer’s top awards.

The Atlanta United star was caught off guard by the presenter.

After the greatest goal-scoring season in MLS history, the Venezuelan striker got a surprise when countryman and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte showed up Thursday at United’s training facility to hand out the Golden Boot.

[ REPORT: Sterling agrees new deal ]

Inciarte said Martinez’s 31-goal season , which shattered the league’s previous scoring record, provided a much-needed bit of good news to their troubled homeland.

“I love the things he’s been able to accomplish not only for Atlanta, but also for Venezuela,” said Inciarte, who donned United’s red-and-black, five-striped jersey for the ceremony and also got a tour of the team’s training facility. “A lot of people in Venezuela are going through a lot. Having somebody doing great things, the way he’s been doing, it’s a sign of hope for them.”

Martinez broke the previous MLS record of 27 goals, which was shared by Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips, leading United to a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference and its second straight playoff appearance.

Atlanta will begin a two-legged conference semifinal series against New York City FC on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

The 25-year-old Martinez was clearly pleased with his first Golden Boot, but he’s more focused on bringing another trophy to Atlanta.

The MLS Cup.

“There’s still a lot to accomplish this season,” Martinez said through an interpreter. “That’s why we’re here: to win things. If it’s as a team, that’s even better, because that’s what’s important.”

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings ]

Martinez formerly played with Torino in Italy’s Serie A, but he struggled as a winger and scored just seven goals in 58 league games.

Acquired by Atlanta for its inaugural 2017 season, he moved to a more natural position in front of the net and responded with 19 goals in 20 games. If not for missing more than two months with a quadriceps injury sustained in an international match with Venezuela, he might’ve broken the scoring record a year ago.

This season, Martinez improved his skills away from the ball and showed an ability to score with either foot and especially his head, even though he’s generously listed at just 5-foot-7.

He said his most memorable goal was No. 28, the record breaker against Orlando. Julian Gressel delivered a pass to Martinez, who quickly flicked the ball ahead and gave a shoulder-dipping deke that sent a defender flying past him and put keeper Joe Bendik on his backside. Martinez turned the ball back inside off his left foot and calmly flicked it over Bendik with his right to clinch a 2-1 victory.

Martinez, who is also a finalist for the league’s MVP award, endured a four-game scoring drought late in the season, finally breaking through with a penalty kick in the finale at Toronto. It was the only highlight in a 4-1 loss that cost United its first major trophy. New York Red Bulls won their final game and edged out Atlanta by two points for the Supporters’ Shield that goes to the team with top regular-season record.

Coach Tata Martino, who was instrumental in putting Martinez in an attacking system where he could flourish, has announced he will leave United at the end of the playoffs , reportedly to take over as Mexico’s national team coach.

“He’s the one who opened the door for me to come to Atlanta,” Martinez said. “We have a great relationship on and off the field. Usually, when I talk about our relationship, I’m not talking about soccer. I’m talking about other things in life. We just have to take advantage of him while he’s here.”

Martino’s impending departure has led to speculation that Martinez may be looking to get out as well, perhaps for another shot in Europe.

“He’s definitely someone who has left his footprint on Atlanta,” Martinez said. “But now we have two really important games that we’re focusing on. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

For more AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Top Premier League storylines for Week 11

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2018, 8:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Changing clocks abroad could wreak havoc on your alarm clock this weekend, so be sure to check the kickoff time for your favorite team as the Premier League returns this weekend.

[ CATCH UP: Watch full PL match replays ]

The slate starts in Bournemouth at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday and rolls through Monday, when the clocks meet their English counterparts and Huddersfield Town meets Fulham at 3 p.m. ET.

Here are your top storylines for the weekend:

Heavy-hearted Foxes honor deceased owner in Wales
Cardiff City vs. Leicester City — 11 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN STREAM ]

Leicester City will take the pitch for the first time following the tragic helicopter crash outside King Power Stadium which claimed the lives of five people including beloved owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. There will be a minute of silence before the match, and both sides will wear black armbands to honor Srivaddhanaprabha.

Emery’s Arsenal tests long unbeaten run with visit from Liverpool
Arsenal vs. Liverpool — 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC STREAM ]

Arsenal’s unbeaten run is at 13 as the Gunners prepare to face a rested and returning to form Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium. It’s a rivalry owned by the Reds of late, with three wins and three draws dating back to the start of the 2014-15 season.

Mourinho’s men hope to keep climbing table vs. in-form Bournemouth
Bournemouth vs. Manchester United — 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN STREAM ]

If the Cherries can beat the Red Devils, Eddie Howe‘s men will sit six points clear of the visitors and may sit in the Top Four if results break their way. A win is a bit of a tall ask for the Cherries who, after stunning United in their first match in 16 years, have one point from their last five matches.

Spurs, Wolves look to rebound from disappointment
Wolves vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 3:45 p.m. ET Saturday on CNBC STREAM ]

Perennially under the radar, Spurs can rejoin the Top Four with a win and help this weekend. To do so means beating an ornery Wolves side which has fallen short of their lofty expectations on consecutive weeks.

Rested City looks to pile misery on Saints
Manchester City vs. Southampton — 10 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN STREAM ]

The champions made 10 changes to their lineup for Thursday’s meeting with Fulham in the League Cup, and still rolled to victory. With Arsenal meeting Liverpool, there’s a decent chance this match will offer City the chance for sole possession of first place in the Premier League.

Pep comments on KDB injury after star performance

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin De Bruyne was one of the Man City’s very best performers in Thursday’s League Cup defeat of Fulham, along with brace scorer Brahim Diaz, but the focus was very much on how his match ended at the Etihad Stadium.

[ REPORT: Sterling agrees new deal ]

De Bruyne suffered an injury to his left knee, not the right knee which caused his recent two-month absence, and had to be subbed off late in the contest.

Manager Pep Guardiola said doctors were taking a look at the injury, and De Bruyne did manage to walk off the field under his own power.

From ManCity.com:

“I think today Kevin is back. The Kevin we know. He made a huge effort against Shakhtar, and played few minutes in difficult conditions against Spurs. Today he was involved in offense and defense, hopefully what happened in the last minutes is not serious.”

Guardiola loved his players’ performance, though we imagine he’s probably wondering why he left De Bruyne on the field into the match’s final moments (hindsight being 20/20).