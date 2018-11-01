Newcastle locks up captain, transfer target Lascelles for six years

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Newcastle’s emotional leader and arguable best player isn’t going anywhere*.

Jamaal Lascelles has signed a new six-year deal with the Magpies, keeping him at St. James’ Park through the 2023-24 season.

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings ]

Rafa Benitez called Lascelles “the future of the club and someone who really cares.”

It’s hard to debate that, even beyond the uplifting story of Lascelles helping an Afghanistan veteran in the rain.

Lascelles’ 7.1 clearances per game rank fifth in the Premier League. He’s been linked with most of the Top Four teams at some point, and is still just 24 years old. From NUFC.co.uk:

“He’s still a young player, still a young captain and still a young centre-back, so we’re talking about a player who has a great future, because normally you consider the peak of a centre-back could be between 28 years old and 30 years old, so still he has plenty of room for improvement.”

Newcastle has yet to win this season, but defense has not been the problem. Owner Mike Ashley again failed to approve transfers for the sort of attacking talent the club has had in the past.

Unfortunately for Lascelles, the happy day has received some backlash because he had the audacity to give praise to the man who just green lit his new long-term contract and raise: controversial and penny-pinching owner Ashley.

Don’t get us wrong: Ashley is costing Newcastle big time on the table, but being angry with Lascelles for paying a compliment during a massive career announcement? A little petty.

*With the everpresent knowledge that new contracts just raise transfer price tags.

Follow @NicholasMendola