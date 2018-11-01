More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Paul Pogba ahead of United v Juventus: “Turin is my home”

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 1, 2018, 1:45 PM EDT
This will go down well with Manchester United’s fans…

Paul Pogba has been talking about facing his former club, Juventus, in the UEFA Champions League group stage clash in Turin next Wednesday.

Pogba, who joined United from Juve for a then world-record fee of $120 million, spoke to RMC and told them he is looking forward to heading back to Italy.

“I expected it, it was mad,” Pogba said. “I’d spoken about it with my brother last summer. I said to him: ‘Imagine we’re in the same group as Juve’. For me, it’s a pleasure. Turin is my home – that’s where I scored my first professional goal.”

Pogba then went on to reveal he still talks to a lot of Juventus’ players and is obviously very close with the Serie A giants.

“[Juan] Cuadrado, [Paolo] Dybala, [Leonardo] Bonucci, I hear from them, we speak from time to time. We were a family, so of course we stay in contact,” Pogba said.  When you’re alongside players like Pirlo, Gigi [Buffon] or [Giorgio] Chiellini, you can only learn. Every day, in training, you try to observe them. Even as an established player, you can always learn from those sorts of men.”

Of course, Pogba is speaking affectionately about his time at Juventus where he won many trophies and developed into the powerful central midfielder known around the globe today. But considering transfer rumors continue to swirl about him rejoining Juventus or maybe heading to Barcelona in the summer, this may not be welcomed at United.

Pogba spent several years at United’s academy but famously left as a teenager after he believed he wouldn’t break into the first team. He instead joined Juve for a nominal fee and won four Serie A titles before heading back to United for a massive transfer fee two years ago.

His form at United since 2016 has been inconsistent, to say the least, but he won the World Cup over the summer and it appears Jose Mourinho is finally getting the best out of him this season, even if United have struggled early in the campaign.

The fact Pogba has spoken so fondly about Turin is human nature, of course. It is a place close to his heart and where he grew up and he won many trophies and individual accolades. 

But given the fact he said earlier this season that he wasn’t allowed to talk to the media again after comments he made about United’s playing style ended up with Jose Mourinho stripping him of the vice-captaincy, you’d expect Pogba to be taking a low profile for a little while.

Then again, that’s not really how he rolls, is it? That sound you can hear is Mourinho grinding his teeth in disapproval.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 1, 2018, 2:42 PM EDT
Week 11 of the Premier League season is here and we can expect to see goals galore over the next few days.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-1 Southampton – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 0-2 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Everton 2-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool – (Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

West Ham 2-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Wolves 1-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 3:45 p.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

Cardiff City 1-1 Leicester City – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Bournemouth 2-2 Man United – (Saturday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield 2-1 Fulham – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Life ban for South Korea star for deception

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 1, 2018, 2:08 PM EDT
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) Jang Hyun-soo was banned for life from playing for South Korea by the Korea Football Association on Thursday after being found guilty of exaggerating his community service records.

The 27-year-old Jang has been a regular international since his debut in 2013 – appearing at the 2018 World Cup – but the KFA’s sports fair play committee ruled the defender will not be able to add to his 58 appearances after his deception.

Jang won a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games, earning an exemption from the usual 21-month military service for all able-bodied South Korean males.

But even exempted players must perform basic military training, which can run up to 60 days, and also have to record 544 hours of community service over a period of almost three years.

Jang was found guilty of claiming he performed outdoor community services in December 2017 and submitted photographs to support his assertion. An investigation, however, found there were no activities on the days Jang claimed, due to heavy snow.

Jang, who plays for FC Tokyo in Japan, admitted his deception and was also fined about $26,000.

He said last week: “I am ashamed to have disappointed everyone. I will faithfully perform volunteer work in November.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 1, 2018, 1:08 PM EDT
Week 11 of the 2018-19 Premier League season is almost here and remember: this Saturday you get an extra hour in bed, before the time difference to the UK is back to normal from Sunday morning. Cherish your Saturday morning lie-in, folks.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League "Goal Rush" ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
8:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM
11 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
11 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
1:30 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Liverpool – NBC [STREAM
3:45 p.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur – CNBC [STREAM

Sunday
10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Fulham – NBCSN [STREAM]

Manager Power Rankings: Week 10

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 1, 2018, 12:13 PM EDT
Who are the top five managers in the Premier League after Week10?

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ] 

Based on their most recent performances, click play on the video above to see which gaffers are the creme de la creme in the PL.

[ MORE: Manager Power Rankings archive]

With three teams still perfect, only two of their managers appear, while two of the early season surprise packages owe much of their success to their managers.