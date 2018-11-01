Pep comments on KDB injury after star performance

Kevin De Bruyne was one of the Man City’s very best performers in Thursday’s League Cup defeat of Fulham, along with brace scorer Brahim Diaz, but the focus was very much on how his match ended at the Etihad Stadium.
[ REPORT: Sterling agrees new deal ]
De Bruyne suffered an injury to his left knee, not the right knee which caused his recent two-month absence, and had to be subbed off late in the contest.
Manager Pep Guardiola said doctors were taking a look at the injury, and De Bruyne did manage to walk off the field under his own power.
From ManCity.com:
“I think today Kevin is back. The Kevin we know. He made a huge effort against Shakhtar, and played few minutes in difficult conditions against Spurs. Today he was involved in offense and defense, hopefully what happened in the last minutes is not serious.”
Guardiola loved his players’ performance, though we imagine he’s probably wondering why he left De Bruyne on the field into the match’s final moments (hindsight being 20/20).
Raheem Sterling has reportedly agreed to a new contract with Manchester City, says Sky Sports.
[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings ]
The 23-year-old has a contract through the end of next season, but Pep Guardiola has been keen to lock him up for the long-term.
Sterling recently made his 200th Premier League appearance, and has 53 goals and 52 assists including 35 and 31 over 105 league apps for City.
Overall, the England international has 48 goals and 52 assists for City.
Sterling had been mentioned as a possible Real Madrid target, and the reported new deal would represent a victory for Guardiola (not that anyone’s begging to leave City, anyway).
Pep Guardiola‘s depth was plenty as reigning champions Manchester City moved on to the League Cup quarterfinals with a 2-0 defeat of Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.
Both goals came from Brahim Diaz, the 19-year-old bagging his first two senior goals in his 14th appearance for City.
[ MORE: League Cup quarterfinal draw ]
Kevin De Bruyne left the match just before the end with what seemed to be a leg injury. De Bruyne missed two months earlier this season with a knee ailment.
Diaz was in the right spot for both goals, first turning a Vincent Kompany rebound past Sergio Rico in the first half before slamming the ball upper 90 after Rico saved a Gabriel Jesus shot off the goal post.
The clean sheet was the second in as many starts for 19-year-old Arijanet Muric, who was part of an XI with lesser used City players Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden, and Danilo.
Claudio Gomes, 18, entered the game late to make his City debut.
City will head to either Leicester City or Southampton in the quarterfinal.
BERLIN (AP) Hertha Berlin announced on a ban on flags and banners for home games following fan trouble at its previous Bundesliga game in Dortmund.
The club says the measure “applies to both home and away fans” carrying banners into Berlin’s Olympiastadion and “this ban applies immediately and until further notice.”
[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings ]
Hertha says there will be increased security measures to ensure the ban is enforced and it asks supporters attending the game against Leipzig on Saturday to arrive early.
The move comes after a number of Hertha fans fought police at the beginning of their team’s 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund on Oct. 27.
Media reports suggested around 100 fans were involved. The violence broke out after police tried to remove a huge banner commemorating 15 years of a group of Hertha ultras. Masked fans set off flares behind the banner.
Police said 45 people were injured – 35 of them from the use of pepper spray and 10 from violence. Some people were taken to a hospital for treatment and “all injured police officers remained fit for duty.”
The German soccer federation said Monday it was launching a probe into the disturbances.
Hertha general manager Michael Preetz criticized the Dortmund police for their “excessive” intervention.
—
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Newcastle’s emotional leader and arguable best player isn’t going anywhere*.
Jamaal Lascelles has signed a new six-year deal with the Magpies, keeping him at St. James’ Park through the 2023-24 season.
[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings ]
Rafa Benitez called Lascelles “the future of the club and someone who really cares.”
It’s hard to debate that, even beyond the uplifting story of Lascelles helping an Afghanistan veteran in the rain.
Lascelles’ 7.1 clearances per game rank fifth in the Premier League. He’s been linked with most of the Top Four teams at some point, and is still just 24 years old. From NUFC.co.uk:
“He’s still a young player, still a young captain and still a young centre-back, so we’re talking about a player who has a great future, because normally you consider the peak of a centre-back could be between 28 years old and 30 years old, so still he has plenty of room for improvement.”
Newcastle has yet to win this season, but defense has not been the problem. Owner Mike Ashley again failed to approve transfers for the sort of attacking talent the club has had in the past.
Unfortunately for Lascelles, the happy day has received some backlash because he had the audacity to give praise to the man who just green lit his new long-term contract and raise: controversial and penny-pinching owner Ashley.
Don’t get us wrong: Ashley is costing Newcastle big time on the table, but being angry with Lascelles for paying a compliment during a massive career announcement? A little petty.
*With the everpresent knowledge that new contracts just raise transfer price tags.