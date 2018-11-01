Pep comments on KDB injury after star performance

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin De Bruyne was one of the Man City’s very best performers in Thursday’s League Cup defeat of Fulham, along with brace scorer Brahim Diaz, but the focus was very much on how his match ended at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne suffered an injury to his left knee, not the right knee which caused his recent two-month absence, and had to be subbed off late in the contest.

Manager Pep Guardiola said doctors were taking a look at the injury, and De Bruyne did manage to walk off the field under his own power.

From ManCity.com:

“I think today Kevin is back. The Kevin we know. He made a huge effort against Shakhtar, and played few minutes in difficult conditions against Spurs. Today he was involved in offense and defense, hopefully what happened in the last minutes is not serious.”

Guardiola loved his players’ performance, though we imagine he’s probably wondering why he left De Bruyne on the field into the match’s final moments (hindsight being 20/20).

