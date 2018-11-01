Premier League TV, streaming schedule

Week 11 of the 2018-19 Premier League season is almost here and remember: this Saturday you get an extra hour in bed, before the time difference to the UK is back to normal from Sunday morning. Cherish your Saturday morning lie-in, folks.
Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.
FULL TV SCHEDULE
Saturday
8:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
1:30 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Liverpool – NBC [STREAM]
3:45 p.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur – CNBC [STREAM]
Sunday
10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Monday
3 p.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Fulham – NBCSN [STREAM]