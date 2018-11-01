More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
The best Premier League signings, so far

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 1, 2018, 9:55 AM EDT
As we enter the fourth month of the 2018-19 Premier League season, plenty of new signings from the summer months have settled in well and are ripping it up with their new teams.

Below is a look at the best signings of the season so far, as we assess which newcomers have made the best starts.

David Brooks (Sheffield United to Bournemouth, $14.8 million)
The Welsh youngster has been a revelation in the Premier League, scoring in three of his last four games and adding pace and a direct nature to Bournemouth’s front line. In his first-ever PL season, Brooks’ form is a big reason why Bournemouth sit in sixth place. Still just 21 years old, Brooks compliments Fraser, Wilson and King very well with his clever runs inside and beyond the last defender causing all kinds of problems for opponents.

Jorginho (Napoli to Chelsea, $73.6 million)
Turned down Manchester City to sign for Chelsea and it seems like an inspired decision. The Italian international has been handed the keys to the Blues’ midfield by new manager Maurizio Sarri, the man who joined him in switching Napoli for Chelsea, and he’s transformed the entire team. Leading the PL in passes attempted and completed most weeks, Jorginho’s ability to select the correct pass and get Chelsea going is a joy to watch.

Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City to Manchester City, $77.4 million)
Struggled initially after his huge summer move but the Algerian winger has found his feet in recent weeks with goals against Burnley and Tottenham. Yes, he skied a penalty kick in the big game at Liverpool, but that happens. Aside from that he’s keeping Leroy Sane out of the team right now. That in itself is a huge achievement and Mahrez is thriving under Pep Guardiola. He adds something a little different to City’s attack and as their only signing of the summer at a club-record fee, Mahrez is coping well with the pressure on his shoulders.

James Maddison (Norwich City to Leicester City, $25.8 million)
The 21-year-old arrived as Mahrez’s replacement and his form early in the season was superb, with goals, trickery and a real understanding with Leicester’s other attackers. That resulted in an England call-up and Maddison will be keen to continue to kick on under Claude Puel in a central or wide role.

Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria to Arsenal, $34 million)
The diminutive Uruguayan has flown under the radar a little with Matteo Geundouzi getting a lot of the plaudits in midfield, but his tidy passing and ability to snap away at tackles in front of the back four has helped Unai Emery turn things around for the Gunners. Arsenal’s defense looks more solid in having Torreira and Geundouzi rampaging around, shutting down attacks in front of them. While the 22-year-old is adept at starting attacks and getting the ball up to the likes of Lacazette and Aubameyang quickly.

Richarlison (Watford to Everton, $51.6 million)
The Brazilian got off to a rapid start to the campaign after Marco Silva returned to his former club Watford to sign the 21-year-old forward. Four goals in his first six Premier League games for the Toffees got everyone excited and he’s been playing up top on his own in recent weeks, stretching opposition defenses whenever he can. A call-up to the full Brazil squad has since arrived and he scored twice in September for the Selecao.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United to Fulham, $22.7 million)
Not a totally new signing for Fulham seeing as the bullish Serbian striker spent the second half of last season on loan with the Cottagers as they won promotion to the PL, but his impact this season has been obvious. Mitrovic, 24, scored five goals in his first six PL games of the season but has struggled in recent weeks as Fulham’s defensive frailties have been woefully exposed. Still, it makes you wonder why Newcastle let him go given their goalscoring woes, with Mitrovic a real handful for opposition defenders.

Joao Moutinho (AS Monaco to Wolverhampton Wanderers, $6.4 million)
A contender for bargain of the season, the Portuguese midfielder arrived at Wolves thanks to his agent Jorge Mendes and his close links to the club. Moutinho, 32, scored a stunner at Manchester United to grab Wolves a deserved point and has been superb alongside Ruben Neves in midfield. His veteran leadership, alongside many of his compatriots under Nuno Espirito Santo, has seen Wolves in the discussion as the best-ever newly-promoted team in the PL era. His class on the ball is unquestionable.

Matteo Geundouzi (Lorient to Arsenal, $9 million)
Still just 19 years old, nobody expected this from Guendouzi. Perhaps his manager Emery did, having seen him at PSG’s academy and at Lorient in the second-tier in France, but the teenager has been a revelation early in the campaign. Some would say he is the combative defensive midfielder Arsenal have been missing for decades, and it would be hard to argue with that. He is still very raw but he has all of the tools to succeed in the Premier League. A very promising start.

Danny Ings (Liverpool to Southampton, loan then $23.2 million buy)
Four goals in his first nine PL games for his hometown club represents a decent start for Ings after his move from Liverpool, but the Englishman will be thinking he should have scored more. That’s a good thing. Still a little rusty after several seasons of injury struggles, Ings is showing his best form in spurts and Southampton will hope he is back to his best very shortly. He has scored 50 percent of their goals so far this season which tells us just how important he is for Mark Hughes‘ team.

Honorable mentions: Rui Patricio (Wolves), Felipe Anderson (West Ham), Fred (Manchester United), Alisson (Liverpool), Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth), Andre Schurrle (Fulham), Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool).

Roberto Martinez favorite for Real Madrid job

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 1, 2018, 8:51 AM EDT
Roberto Martinez is the favorite with bookmakers to become Real Madrid’s next permanent manager, but the Belgian FA have said they have had no contact for their manager and have warned against any “tapping up” of their boss.

With Julen Lopetegui fired earlier this week after Real’s 5-1 humiliation at bitter rivals Barcelona, reserve team coach Santiago Solari has been promoted to take charge of the first team on an interim basis.

Solari is also believed to be among the leading candidates to take charge and considering how well it went for Real promoting from within last time — Zinedine Zidane’s three-straight UEFA Champions League titles prove that — Florentino Perez may go down that route again.

Various reports suggest that Antonio Conte has ruled himself out of taking charge of Real, plus Mauricio Pochettino seems unlikely to leave Tottenham, while many other candidates such as Arsene Wenger would be seen as a short-term option (which is pretty much what every Real manager is, but whatever…) to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And then there’s Martinez.

The Spanish coach led Belgium to third-place at the 2018 World Cup and can clearly manage some of the biggest egos in the game. But how much further can he take Belgium? Will he still be in charge of them in four years time at the 2022 World Cup? His reputation took a hit after he suffered a poor second season in charge at Everton, but his adventurous tactics and ability to give senior players power could suit this ageing Real Madrid squad well.

Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Luka Modric, among many others, are said to have a huge influence on who Real president Perez selects as the next manager and reports claim that Ramos scuppered any deal for Conte as the players were against the defensive tactics of the former Chelsea coach.

Martinez is the opposite of Conte, tactically, and surely the Spaniard would jump at the chance to return to his homeland after a long-road traveled at Wigan, Swansea and through the lower leagues in the UK before succeeding as a manager with Swansea, Wigan and Everton.

For many the jury is still out on Martinez as a manager, with his time at Everton being used as the main measuring stick. But you cannot deny his success with Belgium and the panache his teams play with would certainly suit the squad Real have. The main problem for them under Lopetegui has been scoring goals, as Real have lost four of their last five league games, scoring twice in that stretch and picking up just one point.

Martinez’s attack-minded philosophy would suit this situation well and, let’s be honest, the situation at Real cannot get any worse than it is right now. It seems like a perfect time for Martinez, or anybody else, to come in and play the hero role.

Spanish league launches campaign to show support for US game

Associated PressNov 1, 2018, 7:56 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) The Spanish league is launching a campaign hoping to show that American fans are behind its plan to host a regular-season soccer game in the United States.

The league and its U.S. partners on Thursday began asking fans to sign an online petition to show their support for the planned Barcelona-Girona game near Miami in January.

“In an effort to showcase the public support to bring this match to the U.S., we are launching a petition campaign to encourage U.S. soccer fans to make their voices heard,” the league and sports and entertainment group Relevent said in a statement. “The (hash)BringUStheGame campaign will show the sports world that this match is good for the fans and good for the game in America, and that U.S. Soccer risks alienating millions of fans if they choose to block this game.”

The league’s idea to play games in the U.S. to promote its brand has been met by criticism from soccer officials and some fans and clubs in Spain. The dispute has become a tug-of-war among the several stakeholders, with all sides trying to weigh-in and defend their ground.

The FIFA Council recently opposed the plan after receiving a request to take a stance from CONCACAF and the federations in the United States and Spain, which have a say on whether the game can be played, along with UEFA. FIFA’s permission for the match is not mandatory but its opposition was a setback for the league.

The league said it is prepared to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if FIFA somehow prohibits the match, and it is also ready to go to court in Spain if the local federation denies its request to play abroad. The Spanish federation already hinted it opposes the match but hasn’t yet made a final ruling.

Staging the game in the United States is seen as an important step for the Spanish league to continue expanding internationally and to close the gap on the powerful Premier League. The Spanish league has a 15-year deal with Relevent to promote soccer and bring games to the United States. The group operates the International Champions Cup, a tournament played around the globe during the European offseason in July and August.

“All of America’s top sports leagues – the NBA, NFL and MLB – have played regular season games all over the world to reach international fans and have great success popularizing these sports globally,” said Relevent founder Stephen Ross, owner of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. “We hope all of our partners in the soccer community recognize and support the positive impact of bringing the highest level soccer to the U.S. will have on turning more people on to the sport.”

The Jan. 26 game would be played at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Dolphins.

The league said it will use social media to spread the new “grassroots campaign,” asking fans to upload videos expressing their support and engaging their friends.

“We just want to give an opportunity for fans to talk about this game because we feel that so far the conversation has been very one-sided,” Boris Gartner, CEO of LaLiga North America, told The Associated Press. “We want to give a voice to the fans.”

Valeri scores twice as 10-man Portland eliminates Dallas

By Nicholas MendolaOct 31, 2018, 11:51 PM EDT
Diego Valeri scored twice, the second when Portland was down to 10 men, as the Timbers won their first match of the MLS Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 defeat of FC Dallas in Texas on Wednesday.

Larrys Mabiala was shown a red card in the 58th minute for the Timbers, and Matt Hedges scored in stoppage time for the hosts’ lone goal.

For Valeri, the goals were his third and fourth in MLS Cup Playoff action, and his 76th and 77th as a Timber.

Portland will face Sporting KC if LAFC beats Real Salt Lake on Thursday, or Seattle if Real wins.

[ MORE: MLS MVP’s 5 finalists ]

Reto Ziegler looked to have pushed Dallas in front, but the 15th minute goal was overturned by VAR for offside.

Valeri’s goal couldn’t be overturned, though perhaps the refs would’ve liked to sneak a look at the replay just for entertainment’s sake.

The match headed to half 1-0, with Diego Chara and Carlos Gruezo shown yellow cards for a scuffle before the break.

That was a prelude to a straight red 13 minutes into the second half, albeit not one for brawling. Mabiala was shown off as last man back for a takedown of Dominique Badji.

Portland would have to make it a half-hour plus with a one-goal lead and 10 men on the pitch, and they would thanks to hard work from Jeremy Ebobisse to set up Valeri for his second.

Pulisic with a hand in three goals of BVB thriller (video)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 31, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
The vision in this kid, you guys (and girls).

USMNT attacker Christian Pulisic had another fantastic match on Wednesday, playing a part in all three goals of Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 defeat of Union Berlin in the German Cup.

[ MORE: MLS MVP’s 5 finalists ]

After bundling over the opener from close range, Pulisic played Marvin Philipp through with a spectacular ball for Dortmund’s second (see below).

Those goals gave BVB leads of 1-0 and 2-1 but Sebastian Polter scored twice for Union to push the match to extra time. That’s where Pulisic was pulled back while attempting to get to a cross, earning a penalty converted by Marco Reus.

BVB moves on to the Round of 16. The draw will be held Nov. 4.