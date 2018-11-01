Top Premier League storylines for Week 11

Changing clocks abroad could wreak havoc on your alarm clock this weekend, so be sure to check the kickoff time for your favorite team as the Premier League returns this weekend.
The slate starts in Bournemouth at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday and rolls through Monday, when the clocks meet their English counterparts and Huddersfield Town meets Fulham at 3 p.m. ET.
Here are your top storylines for the weekend:
Heavy-hearted Foxes honor deceased owner in Wales
Cardiff City vs. Leicester City — 11 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Leicester City will take the pitch for the first time following the tragic helicopter crash outside King Power Stadium which claimed the lives of five people including beloved owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. There will be a minute of silence before the match, and both sides will wear black armbands to honor Srivaddhanaprabha.
Emery’s Arsenal tests long unbeaten run with visit from Liverpool
Arsenal vs. Liverpool — 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC [ STREAM ]
Arsenal’s unbeaten run is at 13 as the Gunners prepare to face a rested and returning to form Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium. It’s a rivalry owned by the Reds of late, with three wins and three draws dating back to the start of the 2014-15 season.
Mourinho’s men hope to keep climbing table vs. in-form Bournemouth
Bournemouth vs. Manchester United — 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
If the Cherries can beat the Red Devils, Eddie Howe‘s men will sit six points clear of the visitors and may sit in the Top Four if results break their way. A win is a bit of a tall ask for the Cherries who, after stunning United in their first match in 16 years, have one point from their last five matches.
Spurs, Wolves look to rebound from disappointment
Wolves vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 3:45 p.m. ET Saturday on CNBC [ STREAM ]
Perennially under the radar, Spurs can rejoin the Top Four with a win and help this weekend. To do so means beating an ornery Wolves side which has fallen short of their lofty expectations on consecutive weeks.
Rested City looks to pile misery on Saints
Manchester City vs. Southampton — 10 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
The champions made 10 changes to their lineup for Thursday’s meeting with Fulham in the League Cup, and still rolled to victory. With Arsenal meeting Liverpool, there’s a decent chance this match will offer City the chance for sole possession of first place in the Premier League.