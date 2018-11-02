More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona taking “cautious” approach with Messi’s broken arm

Associated PressNov 2, 2018, 3:50 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde says he will not rush Lionel Messi’s return to action from a broken arm.

Messi has been practicing with the rest of the squad only two weeks after breaking his right forearm, but Valverde says it’s probably too early to have him back for the team’s Champions League match at Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Valverde says “it’s only been two weeks since the injury. It’s early, we’ll wait. We are cautious because we want him to recover fully, without any problems.”

Barcelona predicted Messi would be out for about three weeks because of the injury sustained in the game against Sevilla in the Spanish league on Oct. 20.

Barcelona has a one-point lead over Alaves at the top of the standings after 10 matches.

Reports: Football Leaks reveals documents alleging fraud against PSG

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 2, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain is in the headlines again, this time for financial reasons.

Football Leaks, a website that has published leaked information pertaining to soccer, released to a pair of media outlets, Mediapart in France and Der Spiegel in Germany, documents alleging fraud and greed at the highest levels of European soccer. Pertaining to PSG, documents provided to Mediapart state that the nation of Qatar invested more than $2 billion into the club after purchasing the team in 2011. It was that very year that UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules went into effect, and the money brought into the club likely would have led to harsh penalties against PSG, including being barred from the UEFA competitions, including the Champions League.

The reports make the shocking claim that then-UEFA president Michel Platini and then-UEFA general secretary, now FIFA president Gianni Infantino helped cover up this information, keeping PSG in the Champions League and much of their investment off the books.

At the time, the FFP rules were put into place to promote and force clubs to try and balance the books, that way they wouldn’t be subject to overspending beyond their means and in a few years, become liquidated and destroyed as a club. However, it was around this time when wealthy business people from the Middle East and later east Asia began investing heavily in clubs, leveraging their vast fortunes against the club’s debts and transfer fees.

The second story in Der Spiegel centers around how in 2016, Bayern Munich lawyers were looking into the feasibility of withdrawing from the Bundesliga, not allowing players to play for national teams and potentially joining a European super league. Bayern Munich has denied any involvement in this story but if the reports are true, then it appears that there was serious consideration at the highest levels of Bayern about whether they should leave the Bundesliga to make more money.

Bayern and the rest of the teams that potentially would have been in the super league eventually won concessions from UEFA, including giving the top four nations in terms of coefficient four direct spots in the Champions League group stage, ensuring that the top four clubs in nations like England, Spain, Italy and Germany were reassured that they’d be playing meaningful European games in the fall and potentially in the spring.

Vardy: Leicester playing to make Srivaddhanaprabha proud

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 2, 2018, 1:36 PM EDT
The Leicester City fanbase, employees and squad have been in mourning since the tragic events following Leicester City’s 1-1 draw last Saturday. It’s been an unthinkably tough week for the team and the family of former owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and according to striker Jamie Vardy, the players were offered the chance to postpone this Saturday’s game against Cardiff City.

Instead, Vardy and the team came to a unanimous decision. They’ll play the game.

“We need to make sure we do him proud on the pitch,” Vardy told the BBC. “Everyone came to a unanimous decision, we get out there and make sure we prepare for an important game. “It was a tough decision [to play at Cardiff]. But knowing what Vichai would have wanted meant it was an easier decision to make.”

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has said that the match result is “not important,” and it will be interesting to see the emotion the Leicester players play with when they take the field. Following the match, the squad will all travel to Bangkok to pay their respects at Srivaddhanaprabha’s funeral.

The club had already canceled its Carabao Cup match with Southampton that was set to take place on Tuesday.

Former Arsenal, Denmark forward Bendtner jailed 50 days for assault

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 2, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) Former Denmark forward Niklas Bendtner has been sentenced to 50 days in jail and fined 1,500 kroner ($230) after being found guilty of assault.

Bendtner was charged with beating and kicking a cab driver in Copenhagen on Sept. 9. The 30-year-old Dane admitted hitting the man but said he had acted in self-defense after a quarrel over the fare.

Denmark’s TV2 channel says the Rosenborg forward immediately appealed Friday’s ruling.

The cab driver, whose jaw was broken, was acquitted of violence but fined 3,000 kroner ($460) for using his telephone while driving and not wearing his seatbelt.

Bendtner, a former Arsenal and Juventus forward, has not been selected for his national team in recent months because of his poor shape.

Premier League Preview: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 2, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
  • Arsenal is without the suspended Matteo Guendouzi, while Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) and Dinos Mavropanos (groin) are injured. There are also doubts over Nacho Monreal (hamstring), Hector Bellerin (thigh), Sokratis (ankle) and Sead Kolasinac (hamstring), who all face late fitness tests.  
  • Lverpool midfielders Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita (both hamstring) will miss the trip to London. 
  • The last five PL meetings between these teams have produced 27 goals, an average of 5.4 per match.
  • Arsenal is looking for its first PL victory over Liverpool in seven attempts (D3 L3). This is Arsenal’s longest such run against the Reds since a sequence of 12 between 1994 and 2000

Two of the Premier League’s best attacks face off as Arsenal host Liverpool in the biggest match of the Premier League weekend (Watch live on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Despite dealing with injuries all season, Liverpool’s offense is finding its best form, with eight goals in its last two games in all competitions, including a trio of goals each from Sadio Mane and Mohamad Salah. The pair, along with Roberto Firmino will provide a great test to Unai Emery‘s rickety defense, which allowed two penalty kick goals last week against Crystal Palace.

It’s a game that should be high on action and goals and low on slow, defensive play. A true treat for all us Premier League fans.

What they’re saying?

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on facing the top 6 sides: “We want to write a new history. The new history is in the present and also, with our players, our quality and our capacity, I believe in my players and this project. We are starting this project with a very positive way with what we are doing. We are in our mentality that we also need to improve thing but each match they are giving us a lot of information for improvement and development and I trust in my players.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the recent goal-scoring run: “We created a lot of chances before that as well, apart from the Napoli game and maybe the City game, where there were not a lot of chances at both ends of the pitch. But we created, we only didn’t score. As long as you create, as a manager you should not be in doubt about finishing because the players don’t change overnight or over a week or month or over a season. They are the same boys; there’s always the chance to improve and develop, of course, but you have to respect that there can be a few drops as well.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Both teams defenses have improved since the two teams last met, but with so much attacking power on display, we expect there to be plenty of highlight-reel moments. We predict it’s going to be a replay of last year’s matchup at the Emirates, with goals from Salah, Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool