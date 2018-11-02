More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Klopp predicts tight title race in “most exciting season for years”

By Andy EdwardsNov 2, 2018, 10:51 PM EDT
Everyone who’s watched more than 15 minutes each of Manchester City and Liverpool this season can see the pair of Premier League giants are headed for a season-long title race.

Everyone sees it coming from a mile away, including Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who this week went so far as to call this 2018-19 PL season “the most exciting season for years” — quotes from the Guardian:

“We play City twice. The maximum we can lose against them is three points in each of these games, even though I understand why it sometimes feels like six. If we would win all the other games then it’s pretty likely we would finish ahead of City but it doesn’t make sense to think like that because it puts you in a situation where you feel you are not in charge.

“You react on what they do. If they play on Friday and we play on Sunday then for two days you think about the pressure being more on us. But then you miss Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal or United.

“It is like it is, and hopefully it stays like this until the end of the season. It is probably the most exciting season for years. Last year a few teams played really good seasons but there was no chance to catch City because, by October-November, the gap was already that big. I remember when we played City last season, when we lost there 5-0, that was the day that City really clicked. It looked good for them before that but in that game they got all the confidence and we got the opposite and it led to a 25-point gap or whatever. We are really focused on us and that’s the only way I know it will work.”

On one side, you’ve got the defending PL champions who won the title last season by the widest-ever margin; arguably the greatest team in PL history. On the other side, you’ve got a Champions League finalist from six months ago; a side quickly ascending to the top of the world.

There stands, of course, that massive obstacle in the shape of Pep Guardiola‘s side in Liverpool’s way. The next 28 games, which will be played out over the course of seven months, are absolutely, positively, unquestionably not to be missed.

Four Balkan countries to make joint bid to host 2030 WC

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Associated PressNov 2, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) The leaders of four Balkan countries say they will make a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The prime ministers of Bulgaria, Greece and Romania and the president of Serbia say their countries will make an official bid to host the soccer event in stadiums across the four countries.

The idea was announced on the sidelines of a regional meeting in the Black Sea resort of Varna.

[ VIDEO: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe toy with Lille; PSG go 11 points clear ]

Although the 2030 contest is not officially open, South American soccer leaders are already promoting a three-way centenary bid by Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, which was the original World Cup host in 1930.

Also, English soccer officials have launched a feasibility study into bidding in partnership with Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland.

VIDEO: Neymar, Mbappe toy with Lille; PSG go 11 points clear

AP Photo/Thibault Camus
By Andy EdwardsNov 2, 2018, 8:17 PM EDT
Here’s a statement you’ve probably heard — or that has maybe even crossed your mind — before: Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are too good for the level of competition in Ligue 1.

It is, however, still quite fun to watch them toy with their vastly inferior (professional) opponents anyway. Take, for instance, Friday’s 2-1 victory over second-place Lille (eight points back when the game kicked off).

Each of Paris Saint-Germain’s babyfaced superstars scored a marvelous goal, and made it look so, so, so easy in doing so. As in, unfairly easy.

On one hand, Neymar and Mbappe clearly aren’t being challenged in Ligue 1. On the other hand, they look like they’re having so much fun playing playground soccer that maybe we should just leave them be and enjoy their exploits for as long as we can.

Serie A: Mertens bags hat trick, Napoli close gap to Juventus

Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP
By Andy EdwardsNov 2, 2018, 7:33 PM EDT
Napoli find themselves just three points back of Juventus, who are yet to play this weekend, after a 5-1 demolition of Empoli on Friday.

Dries Mertens led the five-goal charge with a hat trick, taking his tally to seven league goals on the season. Mertens was the unrivaled star of Napoli’s failed title challenge last season, and still he managed only 18 goals over the entire season.

Lorenzo Insigne opened the scoring in just the ninth minute, an expert finish tucked just inside the far post, followed by Mertens’ first of the game in the 38th. The Belgian drove through the heart of midfield before unleashing a stinging strike into the bottom corner from 22 yards out.

Empoli pulled a goal back through Francesco Caputo just before the hour mark, but Mertens quickly restored Napoli’s two-goal lead with his best effort of the day. Arriving late to the top of the penalty area, Jose Callejon’s cut-back ball found Mertens who applied a powerful, but precise, looping shot over the goalkeeper’s head and into the inside netting.

[ MORE: Football Leaks reveals documents alleging fraud against PSG ]

Arkadiusz Milik made it 4-1 with a first-time finish in the 90th minute, and Mertens picked up the game ball two minutes later, when he rounded the goalkeeper nearly 30 yards from goal and rolled the ball into the empty net.

The 31-year-old is capable of this kind of performance anytime he takes the field for Napoli. Had he broken out in such a big way a bit earlier in his career — say, 24 or 25, instead of 28 or 29 — he would have undoubtedly found himself in the Premier League. Alas, he’s carved out a plenty brilliant career for himself near the top of Serie A, with the occasional deep run in the Champions League to showcase his talents to the wider world.

This weekend’s Serie A schedule

Saturday

Inter Milan vs. Genoa — 10 a.m. ET
Fiorentina vs. Roma — 1 p.m. ET
Juventus vs. Cagliari — 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday

Lazio vs. SPAL — 6:30 a.m. ET
Sampdoria vs. Torino — 9 a.m. ET
Parma vs. Frosinone — 9 a.m. ET
Chievo vs. Sassuolo — 9 a.m. ET
Bologna vs. Atalanta — 12 p.m. ET
Udinese vs. AC Milan — 2:30 p.m. ET

PL Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 2, 2018, 5:20 PM EDT
  • Spurs (21 points) sit 5th in the PL
  • Wolves (15 points) in 10th
  • First meeting since 2011-12 season

What constitutes a “good” or “bad” start to a season is highly subjective. Take, for instance, Tottenham Hotspur and their still-young 2018-19 Premier League campaign. Through nine games, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side won 21 points — the best-ever start to a season in the club’s 136-year history (prior to Monday’s defeat at the hands of Manchester City). On the other hand, Pochettino and Co., sit fifth in the PL table, this coming on the heels of top-three finishes in three straight seasons. While Tottenham have been as good as they’ve ever been, so too have the PL’s other giants.

Throw in the fact that their new stadium at White Hart Lane won’t open until January (at the earliest), and there’s a far greater feeling of pessimism around the club than their early-season results might suggest. Sunday’s trip to Molineux (Watch live, 3:45 p.m. ET, on CNBC and NBCSports.com) will be a tricky test with one eye perhaps already turned toward next week’s do-or-die scenario in the Champions League.

Wolves, meanwhile, have taken 15 points from their first 10 games and sit 10th in the league table. This is, obviously, exceedingly positive for a club back in the PL for the first time since 2012. Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side hasn’t set the world alight with goals (just nine in 10 games, fifth-fewest in the PL), but has proven a terribly tough opponent to break down (nine goals conceded, also fifth-fewest in the league). Much of that production came in the first two months of the season, admittedly, as Wolves have lost two straight games and enter Sunday’s clash on the wrong side of a 214-minute goal-less streak.

What they’re saying

Nuno Espirito Santo, on his respect for Spurs: “We are conscious that we are going to face one of the best teams in the league, there is no doubt about it. The quality of the manager, the quality of the squad — Tottenham are very, very strong. I admire Mauricio because of the quality of the work they’ve been doing. It’s amazing. The core of the squad, the amount of success they’ve had — success can not only be measured in titles — and there is no doubt Tottenham play very attractive, organized football. What I admire is what I see on the pitch, that reflects a very good coach.”

Spurs defender Toby Aldeweireld, on the wait to return home: “We never used Wembley as an excuse and we will not do that now. But it has affected us. I am grateful to play at Wembley, it is a very historical place, but it is not the same feeling as White Hart Lane. There we had a special home feeling. But in that way, we did very well to be successful at Wembley. But I know the club is doing everything in their power to play as quickly as possible in our stadium.”

Prediction

If Spurs can survive the opening half-hour and the onslaught of energy and emotion it’ll bring, they’ll likely only need one goal to secure all three points. Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli have returned from injuries, and they’ll make an impact, whether from the starting lineup or off the bench.