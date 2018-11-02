Klopp predicts tight title race in “most exciting season for years”

Everyone who’s watched more than 15 minutes each of Manchester City and Liverpool this season can see the pair of Premier League giants are headed for a season-long title race.
[ MORE: Barcelona taking “cautious” approach with Lionel Messi’s broken arm ]
Everyone sees it coming from a mile away, including Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who this week went so far as to call this 2018-19 PL season “the most exciting season for years” — quotes from the Guardian:
“We play City twice. The maximum we can lose against them is three points in each of these games, even though I understand why it sometimes feels like six. If we would win all the other games then it’s pretty likely we would finish ahead of City but it doesn’t make sense to think like that because it puts you in a situation where you feel you are not in charge.
“You react on what they do. If they play on Friday and we play on Sunday then for two days you think about the pressure being more on us. But then you miss Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal or United.
“It is like it is, and hopefully it stays like this until the end of the season. It is probably the most exciting season for years. Last year a few teams played really good seasons but there was no chance to catch City because, by October-November, the gap was already that big. I remember when we played City last season, when we lost there 5-0, that was the day that City really clicked. It looked good for them before that but in that game they got all the confidence and we got the opposite and it led to a 25-point gap or whatever. We are really focused on us and that’s the only way I know it will work.”
On one side, you’ve got the defending PL champions who won the title last season by the widest-ever margin; arguably the greatest team in PL history. On the other side, you’ve got a Champions League finalist from six months ago; a side quickly ascending to the top of the world.
There stands, of course, that massive obstacle in the shape of Pep Guardiola‘s side in Liverpool’s way. The next 28 games, which will be played out over the course of seven months, are absolutely, positively, unquestionably not to be missed.