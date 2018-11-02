Matchweek 11 Premier League odds: Liverpool take on Arsenal in critical showdown

Liverpool have been able to break through for goals against Arsenal in recent matchups – even when the Gunners have their first-choice back line, which they won’t this weekend.

Liverpool are an even-money away favorite on the weekend’s Premier League odds with Arsenal coming back at +275 on the three-way moneyline for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw pays +280 and the total is set at 3.0 goals.

Liverpool, with the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah up front, have scored at least three goals in their last five matches against Arsenal in all competitions, and the Gunners’ back line is depleted with fullback Hector Bellerin (thigh) potentially unable to play.

Arsenal, which have been overly reliant on second-half rallies, will also be minus key midfielder Matteo Guenduozi (suspension). Some of the chancier but higher-yield props predicated on a Liverpool victory include Liverpool win/yes (+275) in both teams to score props and Liverpool 3-0, 3-1, 3-2 (+550) in correct score group props.

Bournemouth (+275) are one of the most potent offenses on home turf, and Manchester United (even, draw +270) have scored at least two goals in three league matches in a row heading into their meeting on Saturday, meaning bettors might want to play around with an alternate total instead of the standard 2.5 goals.

Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson (+600 first goal scorer, +175 anytime) and Manchester United’s Anthony Martial (+500, +150 respectively) should feature and Manchester United’s defensive issues make Bournemouth worthy of backing on the double chance (-120).

Cardiff City (+260) host Leicester City (+120, draw +235) in a matchup where the latter’s collective mental state is a wild card after the helicopter crash death of team owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha last weekend. It might be a surer play to look at other props.

Both teams have scored in three of Cardiff’s last five home matches and four of Leicester’s last five away matches, while the over (+120) on the 2.5-goals total has come through in seven of Leicester’s last eight away matches.

Wolverhampton (+225) and Tottenham (+130, draw +250) may be due to break extended under streaks, as Wolverhampton’s last nine games have gone under 2.5 goals, as have Tottenham’s last four. Tottenham need an outright victory to stay in a top-four position and should press the issue, meaning the over (-105) on the 2.5-goals total is reachable. Tottenham have also led at half time in their last three league matches.

Chelsea (-375) take on tenacious Crystal Palace (+1000, draw +550) in a Sunday Premier League matchup. Eden Hazard (+320 first goal scorer, -120 anytime) is expected to return from a back injury for Chelsea and may be poised to cash in on Ross Barkley‘s attacking runs at Palace’s back line. In both teams to score props, Chelsea offer an excellent price on No/Over 2.5 goals (+275). Five of the last six games in this matchup have gone over 2.5 goals.

And Huddersfield Town (+130) host Fulham (+230, draw +240) in a Monday matchup that is the quintessential relegation six-pointer as both teams are far down the table. The urgency of the situation lends itself to taking the over (-105) on the 2.5-goals total, while Huddersfield also offer a good price (+220) to score in both halves as they face one of the EPL’s leakiest defenses.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.