More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

PL Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur

By Andy EdwardsNov 2, 2018, 5:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Spurs (21 points) sit 5th in the PL
  • Wolves (15 points) in 10th
  • First meeting since 2011-12 season

What constitutes a “good” or “bad” start to a season is highly subjective. Take, for instance, Tottenham Hotspur and their still-young 2018-19 Premier League campaign. Through nine games, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side won 21 points — the best-ever start to a season in the club’s 136-year history (prior to Monday’s defeat at the hands of Manchester City). On the other hand, Pochettino and Co., sit fifth in the PL table, this coming on the heels of top-three finishes in three straight seasons. While Tottenham have been as good as they’ve ever been, so too have the PL’s other giants.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

Throw in the fact that their new stadium at White Hart Lane won’t open until January (at the earliest), and there’s a far greater feeling of pessimism around the club than their early-season results might suggest. Sunday’s trip to Molineux (Watch live, 3:45 p.m. ET, on CNBC and NBCSports.com) will be a tricky test with one eye perhaps already turned toward next week’s do-or-die scenario in the Champions League.

Wolves, meanwhile, have taken 15 points from their first 10 games and sit 10th in the league table. This is, obviously, exceedingly positive for a club back in the PL for the first time since 2012. Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side hasn’t set the world alight with goals (just nine in 10 games, fifth-fewest in the PL), but has proven a terribly tough opponent to break down (nine goals conceded, also fifth-fewest in the league). Much of that production came in the first two months of the season, admittedly, as Wolves have lost two straight games and enter Sunday’s clash on the wrong side of a 214-minute goal-less streak.

What they’re saying

Nuno Espirito Santo, on his respect for Spurs: “We are conscious that we are going to face one of the best teams in the league, there is no doubt about it. The quality of the manager, the quality of the squad — Tottenham are very, very strong. I admire Mauricio because of the quality of the work they’ve been doing. It’s amazing. The core of the squad, the amount of success they’ve had — success can not only be measured in titles — and there is no doubt Tottenham play very attractive, organized football. What I admire is what I see on the pitch, that reflects a very good coach.”

Spurs defender Toby Aldeweireld, on the wait to return home: “We never used Wembley as an excuse and we will not do that now. But it has affected us. I am grateful to play at Wembley, it is a very historical place, but it is not the same feeling as White Hart Lane. There we had a special home feeling. But in that way, we did very well to be successful at Wembley. But I know the club is doing everything in their power to play as quickly as possible in our stadium.”

Prediction

If Spurs can survive the opening half-hour and the onslaught of energy and emotion it’ll bring, they’ll likely only need one goal to secure all three points. Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli have returned from injuries, and they’ll make an impact, whether from the starting lineup or off the bench.

Barcelona taking “cautious” approach with Messi’s broken arm

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 2, 2018, 3:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde says he will not rush Lionel Messi’s return to action from a broken arm.

[ MORE: Kevin De Bruyne out 5-6 weeks with new injury ]

Messi has been practicing with the rest of the squad only two weeks after breaking his right forearm, but Valverde says it’s probably too early to have him back for the team’s Champions League match at Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Valverde says “it’s only been two weeks since the injury. It’s early, we’ll wait. We are cautious because we want him to recover fully, without any problems.”

[ MORE: USMNT U-20s win big in CONCACAF qualifying opener ]

Barcelona predicted Messi would be out for about three weeks because of the injury sustained in the game against Sevilla in the Spanish league on Oct. 20.

Barcelona has a one-point lead over Alaves at the top of the standings after 10 matches.

Reports: Football Leaks reveals documents alleging fraud against PSG

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 2, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Paris Saint-Germain is in the headlines again, this time for financial reasons.

Football Leaks, a website that has published leaked information pertaining to soccer, released to a pair of media outlets, Mediapart in France and Der Spiegel in Germany, documents alleging fraud and greed at the highest levels of European soccer. Pertaining to PSG, documents provided to Mediapart state that the nation of Qatar invested more than $2 billion into the club after purchasing the team in 2011. It was that very year that UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules went into effect, and the money brought into the club likely would have led to harsh penalties against PSG, including being barred from the UEFA competitions, including the Champions League.

[LISTEN: Newest Men in Blazers podcast]

The reports make the shocking claim that then-UEFA president Michel Platini and then-UEFA general secretary, now FIFA president Gianni Infantino helped cover up this information, keeping PSG in the Champions League and much of their investment off the books.

At the time, the FFP rules were put into place to promote and force clubs to try and balance the books, that way they wouldn’t be subject to overspending beyond their means and in a few years, become liquidated and destroyed as a club. However, it was around this time when wealthy business people from the Middle East and later east Asia began investing heavily in clubs, leveraging their vast fortunes against the club’s debts and transfer fees.

The second story in Der Spiegel centers around how in 2016, Bayern Munich lawyers were looking into the feasibility of withdrawing from the Bundesliga, not allowing players to play for national teams and potentially joining a European super league. Bayern Munich has denied any involvement in this story but if the reports are true, then it appears that there was serious consideration at the highest levels of Bayern about whether they should leave the Bundesliga to make more money.

Bayern and the rest of the teams that potentially would have been in the super league eventually won concessions from UEFA, including giving the top four nations in terms of coefficient four direct spots in the Champions League group stage, ensuring that the top four clubs in nations like England, Spain, Italy and Germany were reassured that they’d be playing meaningful European games in the fall and potentially in the spring.

Vardy: Leicester playing to make Srivaddhanaprabha proud

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 2, 2018, 1:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Leicester City fanbase, employees and squad have been in mourning since the tragic events following Leicester City’s 1-1 draw last Saturday. It’s been an unthinkably tough week for the team and the family of former owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and according to striker Jamie Vardy, the players were offered the chance to postpone this Saturday’s game against Cardiff City.

Instead, Vardy and the team came to a unanimous decision. They’ll play the game.

“We need to make sure we do him proud on the pitch,” Vardy told the BBC. “Everyone came to a unanimous decision, we get out there and make sure we prepare for an important game. “It was a tough decision [to play at Cardiff]. But knowing what Vichai would have wanted meant it was an easier decision to make.”

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has said that the match result is “not important,” and it will be interesting to see the emotion the Leicester players play with when they take the field. Following the match, the squad will all travel to Bangkok to pay their respects at Srivaddhanaprabha’s funeral.

The club had already canceled its Carabao Cup match with Southampton that was set to take place on Tuesday.

Former Arsenal, Denmark forward Bendtner jailed 50 days for assault

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 2, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) Former Denmark forward Niklas Bendtner has been sentenced to 50 days in jail and fined 1,500 kroner ($230) after being found guilty of assault.

Bendtner was charged with beating and kicking a cab driver in Copenhagen on Sept. 9. The 30-year-old Dane admitted hitting the man but said he had acted in self-defense after a quarrel over the fare.

[READ: U.S. Under-20s kick off World Cup qualifying with big win]

Denmark’s TV2 channel says the Rosenborg forward immediately appealed Friday’s ruling.

The cab driver, whose jaw was broken, was acquitted of violence but fined 3,000 kroner ($460) for using his telephone while driving and not wearing his seatbelt.

Bendtner, a former Arsenal and Juventus forward, has not been selected for his national team in recent months because of his poor shape.