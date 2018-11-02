More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
U.S. U-20s win big in CONCACAF qualifying opener

By Daniel KarellNov 2, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
The U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team kicked off its defense of its CONCACAF U-20 title with a rout over Puerto Rico.

Forwards Justin Rennicks and Ayo Akinola each had a brace as the U.S. U-20s rolled to a 7-1 pvictory, Thursday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Alex Mendez, Paxton Pomykal and Uly Llanez also scored for the US.

The U.S. returns to action on Saturday at 6 p.m. against the U.S. Virgin Islands.

De Bruyne to miss 5-6 weeks with new injury

By Daniel KarellNov 2, 2018, 9:28 AM EDT
Less than ten days before one of Manchester City’s biggest matches of the season, Pep Guardiola has been dealt another blow to his star midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian midfielder is set to spend between five to six weeks on the sideline after suffering another knee injury, leaving Guardiola and Man City without its talisman for the November 11 home match against Manchester United. De Bruyne only just came back from two months on the sidelines with a knee injury, and was making his second start, first back in England since returning to full fitness. Man City confirmed that de Bruyne has ligament damage in his left knee, leaving him sidelined for more than a month.

De Bruyne suffered the injury after a collision with Fulham’s (on-loan from Manchester United) Timothy Fosu-Mensah, and immediately motioned to the bench that he needed to be substituted. De Bruyne was taken off in the 85th minute of Man City’s 2-0 league cup victory.

Without de Bruyne again, Guardiola must rely on the likes of Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan during a key stretch of matches in November and early December, perhaps even turning to Phil Foden or Brahim Diaz for support from the youth ranks.

For de Bruyne, it’s the latest setback in what’s been a frustrating year after the highs of making the 2018 World Cup semifinals. Guardiola had just praised de Bruyne for making his return, and now the Belgian has to start the recovery process all over again. On the bright side, if there is one, de Bruyne should be relatively healthy for the late-December matches around the busy holiday season, and with more gas in the tank for crucial UEFA Champions League matches in March, April and May.

Matchweek 11 Premier League odds: Liverpool take on Arsenal in critical showdown

OddsSharkNov 2, 2018, 8:45 AM EDT
Liverpool have been able to break through for goals against Arsenal in recent matchups – even when the Gunners have their first-choice back line, which they won’t this weekend.

Liverpool are an even-money away favorite on the weekend’s Premier League odds with Arsenal coming back at +275 on the three-way moneyline for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw pays +280 and the total is set at 3.0 goals.

Liverpool, with the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah up front, have scored at least three goals in their last five matches against Arsenal in all competitions, and the Gunners’ back line is depleted with fullback Hector Bellerin (thigh) potentially unable to play.

Arsenal, which have been overly reliant on second-half rallies, will also be minus key midfielder Matteo Guenduozi (suspension). Some of the chancier but higher-yield props predicated on a Liverpool victory include Liverpool win/yes (+275) in both teams to score props and Liverpool 3-0, 3-1, 3-2 (+550) in correct score group props.

Bournemouth (+275) are one of the most potent offenses on home turf, and Manchester United (even, draw +270) have scored at least two goals in three league matches in a row heading into their meeting on Saturday, meaning bettors might want to play around with an alternate total instead of the standard 2.5 goals.

Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson (+600 first goal scorer, +175 anytime) and Manchester United’s Anthony Martial (+500, +150 respectively) should feature and Manchester United’s defensive issues make Bournemouth worthy of backing on the double chance (-120).

Cardiff City (+260) host Leicester City (+120, draw +235) in a matchup where the latter’s collective mental state is a wild card after the helicopter crash death of team owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha last weekend. It might be a surer play to look at other props.

Both teams have scored in three of Cardiff’s last five home matches and four of Leicester’s last five away matches, while the over (+120) on the 2.5-goals total has come through in seven of Leicester’s last eight away matches.

Wolverhampton (+225) and Tottenham (+130, draw +250) may be due to break extended under streaks, as Wolverhampton’s last nine games have gone under 2.5 goals, as have Tottenham’s last four. Tottenham need an outright victory to stay in a top-four position and should press the issue, meaning the over (-105) on the 2.5-goals total is reachable. Tottenham have also led at half time in their last three league matches.

Chelsea (-375) take on tenacious Crystal Palace (+1000, draw +550) in a Sunday Premier League matchup. Eden Hazard (+320 first goal scorer, -120 anytime) is expected to return from a back injury for Chelsea and may be poised to cash in on Ross Barkley‘s attacking runs at Palace’s back line. In both teams to score props, Chelsea offer an excellent price on No/Over 2.5 goals (+275). Five of the last six games in this matchup have gone over 2.5 goals.

And Huddersfield Town (+130) host Fulham (+230, draw +240) in a Monday matchup that is the quintessential relegation six-pointer as both teams are far down the table. The urgency of the situation lends itself to taking the over (-105) on the 2.5-goals total, while Huddersfield also offer a good price (+220) to score in both halves as they face one of the EPL’s leakiest defenses.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery.

Bolt’s bid for pro contract in Australia ends without a deal

Associated PressNov 2, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
GOSFORD, Australia (AP) Usain Bolt’s bid to become a professional soccer player in Australia has ended with the Olympic sprinting great failing to agree on a contract with the Central Coast Mariners.

The Mariners announced Friday that Bolt’s indefinite training period with the club “has drawn to an end, effective immediately.”

Central Coast reportedly offered Bolt a contract worth 150,000 Australian dollars ($110,000) and hoped to get a third-party endorsement to increase the package into the millions, but management for the eight-time Olympic gold medalist rejected the offer.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Usain as he pursued his desire to become a professional football player,” said Mariners owner Mike Charlesworth. “This has been a mutually beneficial partnership that brought an increased level of excitement and attention to both the Mariners and the A-League.”

Bolt, who has never played soccer at an elite level, practiced with the Mariners squad in September and October but only played in some low-level, non-league matches.

“I would like to thank the Central Coast Mariners’ owners, management, staff, players and fans for making me feel so welcome during my time there,” Bolt said in a statement released by the club. “I wish the club success for the season ahead.”

Bolt scored two goals in a trial game but wasn’t included in the squad for the A-League season opener on Oct. 21, when Central Coast had a 1-1 draw in Brisbane. Mariners coach Mike Mulvey said after that match that he wasn’t aware the club had made an offer to Bolt.

The 32-year-old Bolt retired from competitive track and field last year and has since explored options in Germany, South Africa, Norway, and Australia to gain a professional soccer contract.

His first game for the Mariners, an exhibition against a selection of amateur players, attracted a big crowd, and Bolt’s bid to join the A-League has generated plenty of headlines. But critics questioned Bolt’s ability to play at an elite level and others wrote it off a publicity stunt.

Kreilach’s ‘Karate Kid’ goal helps Real Salt Lake spring upset at LAFC

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
By Nicholas MendolaNov 2, 2018, 1:02 AM EDT
Damir Kreilach scored two goals and assisted another as Real Salt Lake bounced No. 3 seed Los Angeles FC from the MLS Cup Playoffs in an entertaining 3-2 match at Banc of California Stadium on Friday.

One of Kreilach’s goals was straight out of “The Karate Kid,” a standing volley that called to mind Daniel LaRusso’s crane kick.

Danilo Silva and Christian Ramirez scored for Bob Bradley‘s LAFC, which goes down in its first playoff match.

Jefferson Savarino also netted for RSL, who will meet Sporting KC in the conference semifinals. Seattle and Portland will stage a Cascadia Derby in the other semi.

The match started late, but the scoring arrived after just 20 minutes.

Former Liverpool academy man Brooks Lennon chased down a loose ball and sent an arrow cross to the penalty spot.

Kreilach settled the ball and had time to lash it home.

The lead lasted about 10 minutes, as LAFC leveled through Silva’s header of a Carlos Vela cross.

It stayed 1-1 into the break, but not much longer.

Lee Nguyen set up Ramirez for his goal in the 54th, with an answering coming from Kreilach within five minutes.

And, well, holy cow, guys and girls: