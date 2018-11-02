Vardy: Leicester playing to make Srivaddhanaprabha proud

The Leicester City fanbase, employees and squad have been in mourning since the tragic events following Leicester City’s 1-1 draw last Saturday. It’s been an unthinkably tough week for the team and the family of former owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and according to striker Jamie Vardy, the players were offered the chance to postpone this Saturday’s game against Cardiff City.
Instead, Vardy and the team came to a unanimous decision. They’ll play the game.
“We need to make sure we do him proud on the pitch,” Vardy told the BBC. “Everyone came to a unanimous decision, we get out there and make sure we prepare for an important game. “It was a tough decision [to play at Cardiff]. But knowing what Vichai would have wanted meant it was an easier decision to make.”
Whole #lcfc squad and key staff will travel to Bangkok immediately after the game against Cardiff on Saturday night, to pay their respects at Kuhn Vichai’s funeral. They will be in the country for less than 36hrs, I understand, but will visit the Temple where he lays.
Leicester City manager Claude Puel has said that the match result is “not important,” and it will be interesting to see the emotion the Leicester players play with when they take the field. Following the match, the squad will all travel to Bangkok to pay their respects at Srivaddhanaprabha’s funeral.
The club had already canceled its Carabao Cup match with Southampton that was set to take place on Tuesday.
The last five PL meetings between these teams have produced 27 goals, an average of 5.4 per match.
Arsenal is looking for its first PL victory over Liverpool in seven attempts (D3 L3). This is Arsenal’s longest such run against the Reds since a sequence of 12 between 1994 and 2000.
Two of the Premier League’s best attacks face off as Arsenal host Liverpool in the biggest match of the Premier League weekend (Watch live on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
Despite dealing with injuries all season, Liverpool’s offense is finding its best form, with eight goals in its last two games in all competitions, including a trio of goals each from Sadio Mane and Mohamad Salah. The pair, along with Roberto Firmino will provide a great test to Unai Emery‘s rickety defense, which allowed two penalty kick goals last week against Crystal Palace.
It’s a game that should be high on action and goals and low on slow, defensive play. A true treat for all us Premier League fans.
What they’re saying?
Arsenal manager Unai Emery on facing the top 6 sides: “We want to write a new history. The new history is in the present and also, with our players, our quality and our capacity, I believe in my players and this project. We are starting this project with a very positive way with what we are doing. We are in our mentality that we also need to improve thing but each match they are giving us a lot of information for improvement and development and I trust in my players.”
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the recent goal-scoring run: “We created a lot of chances before that as well, apart from the Napoli game and maybe the City game, where there were not a lot of chances at both ends of the pitch. But we created, we only didn’t score. As long as you create, as a manager you should not be in doubt about finishing because the players don’t change overnight or over a week or month or over a season. They are the same boys; there’s always the chance to improve and develop, of course, but you have to respect that there can be a few drops as well.”
Video Preview
Prediction
Both teams defenses have improved since the two teams last met, but with so much attacking power on display, we expect there to be plenty of highlight-reel moments. We predict it’s going to be a replay of last year’s matchup at the Emirates, with goals from Salah, Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool
Premier League Preview: Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth striker Joshua King has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Eddie Howe says he is “quietly confident” Simon Francis will be passed fit after the defender suffered an injury in the EFL Cup tie against Norwich.
AFC Bournemouth, who has kept a clean sheet in its last three Premier League matches, can now make it four in a row in the top flight for the first time.
Anthony Martial has scored in his last three PL matches, hitting four goals in total. He can now register in a fourth consecutive fixture in the competition for the first time.
Bournemouth looks to win its fourth game out of its last five Premier League matches as it hosts Jose Mourinho and Manchester United (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Eddie Howe’s side has scored nine goals in its last three Premier League victories, including three goals from Callum Wilson and David Brooks each. However, Bournemouth will be without star forward Joshua King and Man United appear to be finding its feet in the Premier League. The club nearly left Stamford Bridge with a win against Chelsea and the Red Devils held on to a 2-1 win last weekend against Everton.
Paul Pogba seems to be back to his best (even with his loooooong penalty kick run-up), and Anthony Martial has scored in his last three games. Can he make it four in a row?
What they’re saying?
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on being underdogs against Man United: “Players need to know to get anything out of the game, they are going to have to excel, perhaps even above what we have done this season, to get a positive result. That’s my message to the players. Whenever you play the elite teams, the big guns, you have to outperform your levels. You have to hit your very top to get a result. We have found that before, you can’t play below your best and expect to win. The challenge is to win and go harder.”
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on keeping his team focused on themselves and not the rest of the table: “I think in this moment we have to focus on ourselves and do better, or get better results. I think it’s very difficult, for example, to go to Stamford Bridge and do better than what we did in terms of performance. We had three points in our pocket but we left with only one. In other matches, we could have had and we should have had better results than we did. So, until the end of December, we have to focus on ourselves and the potential we have and the problems we have and the qualities we have and try to go because at the moment we are outside the top four. We have to push hard and work hard to improve and try and get into the top four positions.“
Video Preview
Prediction
We think this can be a pretty exciting match, though both teams will have to share the spoils. Paul Pogba actually scores a penalty kick on Saturday but Bournemouth’s Wilson scraps one home on a set piece. Bournemouth 1-1 Man United.
The Belgian midfielder is set to spend between five to six weeks on the sideline after suffering another knee injury, leaving Guardiola and Man City without its talisman for the November 11 home match against Manchester United. De Bruyne only just came back from two months on the sidelines with a knee injury, and was making his second start, first back in England since returning to full fitness. Man City confirmed that de Bruyne has ligament damage in his left knee, leaving him sidelined for more than a month.
De Bruyne suffered the injury after a collision with Fulham’s (on-loan from Manchester United) Timothy Fosu-Mensah, and immediately motioned to the bench that he needed to be substituted. De Bruyne was taken off in the 85th minute of Man City’s 2-0 league cup victory.
For de Bruyne, it’s the latest setback in what’s been a frustrating year after the highs of making the 2018 World Cup semifinals. Guardiola had just praised de Bruyne for making his return, and now the Belgian has to start the recovery process all over again. On the bright side, if there is one, de Bruyne should be relatively healthy for the late-December matches around the busy holiday season, and with more gas in the tank for crucial UEFA Champions League matches in March, April and May.
PEP: I think today @DeBruyneKev is back. The Kevin we know. He made a huge effort against Shakhtar, played a few minutes against Spurs in difficult conditions. Today he was involved in offence and defence, hopefully what happened in the last minute is not serious.