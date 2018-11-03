Bundesliga wrap: BVB takes 4-point lead into Der Klassiker

Niko Kovac’s Bayern Munich dropped points at home on Saturday, while Lucien Favre’s Borussia Dortmund found the goal it needed to get a win ahead of next Saturday’s big Der Klassiker at the Westfalenstadion.
Bayern hosts AEK Athens in the Champions League on Wednesday while Dortmund visits Atletico Madrid a day earlier.
Bayern Munich 1-1 Freiburg
Lucas Holer’s 89th minute goal stunned the Allianz Arena, which had seen Bayern out-attempt the visitors 25-9 and hold Freiburg without a shot on target. Serge Gnabry‘s 80th minute goal was all the Bavarians could manage at home.
Wolfsburg 0-1 Borussia Dortmund
A very even game saw just one moment separate the two, as Jadon Sancho‘s cross soared over American center back John Brooks and Thomas Delaney headed back across goal for Marco Reus to head home.
BVB now has a four-point hold on the table lead in its bid to win a first title since 2012 and end Bayern’s six-season run as Bundesliga champions.
Hertha Berlin 0-3 RB Leipzig
Timo Werner scored twice for the third time this season — he has zero goals in his other eight league matches — as RBL picked up three nice away points.
Matheus Cunha, 19, scored his first Bundesliga goal for RBL, who sits a point behind second place Bayern.
Elsewhere
Stuttgart 0-3 Eintracht Frankfurt — Friday
Bayer Leverkusen 1-4 Hoffenheim
Schalke 3-1 Hannover 96
Augsburg 2-2 Nurnberg
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Mainz vs. Werder Bremen — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Borussia Dortmund
|10
|7
|3
|0
|30
|10
|20
|4-1-0
|3-2-0
|24
|Bayern Munich
|10
|6
|2
|2
|18
|11
|7
|2-2-1
|4-0-1
|20
|RB Leipzig
|10
|5
|4
|1
|19
|9
|10
|3-2-0
|2-2-1
|19
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|10
|5
|2
|3
|23
|13
|10
|2-1-1
|3-1-2
|17
|Mönchengladbach
|9
|5
|2
|2
|20
|12
|8
|4-0-0
|1-2-2
|17
|Werder Bremen
|9
|5
|2
|2
|17
|14
|3
|2-2-1
|3-0-1
|17
|1899 Hoffenheim
|10
|5
|1
|4
|22
|14
|8
|2-1-2
|3-0-2
|16
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|10
|4
|4
|2
|15
|13
|2
|3-1-1
|1-3-1
|16
|FC Augsburg
|10
|3
|4
|3
|18
|16
|2
|1-3-1
|2-1-2
|13
|SC Freiburg
|10
|3
|4
|3
|14
|16
|-2
|2-2-1
|1-2-2
|13
|VfL Wolfsburg
|10
|3
|3
|4
|14
|15
|-1
|1-2-3
|2-1-1
|12
|Bayer Leverkusen
|10
|3
|2
|5
|16
|21
|-5
|1-1-3
|2-1-2
|11
|FC Schalke 04
|10
|3
|1
|6
|8
|12
|-4
|2-0-3
|1-1-3
|10
|1. FC Nürnberg
|10
|2
|4
|4
|11
|22
|-11
|2-2-1
|0-2-3
|10
|FSV Mainz 05
|9
|2
|3
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|2-2-1
|0-1-3
|9
|Hannover 96
|10
|1
|3
|6
|12
|21
|-9
|1-1-2
|0-2-4
|6
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|9
|1
|2
|6
|6
|21
|-15
|1-0-4
|0-2-2
|5
|VfB Stuttgart
|10
|1
|2
|7
|6
|24
|-18
|1-1-3
|0-1-4
|5