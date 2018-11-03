Everton ease past Brighton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Richarlison, Coleman score for Everton

Dunk had equalized for Brighton

Everton have won 3 of last 4 games

Everton beat Brighton 3-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday, with the Toffees the stronger team throughout.

Richarlison put Everton ahead and although Lewis Dunk equalized, the Toffees grabbed all three points thanks to second half goals from Seamus Coleman and Richarlison again.

With the win Everton are now on 18 points and are within reach of the top four, while Brighton’s run of three-straight wins came to an abrupt end.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Seamus Coleman pulled it back for Sigurdsson who missed a glorious chance as he got his finish all wrong.

Lucas Digne then crossed to the near post and Sigurdsson flicked an effort off target as Everton started quickly.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Kurt Zouma nodded wide from a corner kick as Everton continued to press, and soon they took the lead. From a Brighton corner the Toffees broke and Sigurdsson played in Richarlison expertly and the Brazilian smashed home to make it 1-0.

Before the break Brighton were level as a corner was whipped in from the left and Dunk beat Zouma in the air and headed home. 1-1.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

At the start of the second half Everton came flying out of the traps as Idriss Gueye hit the inside of the post, then Theo Walcott couldn’t bury the rebound.

But the Toffees did go 2-1 up as Coleman struck from the edge of the box to score his first goal since January 2017. A wonderful moment for the Republic of Ireland right back after all of his injury woe in recent years.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Richarlison then intercepted a loose pass from Dunk and sped towards goal before rounding Mat Ryan and slotting home his second and Everton’s third of the day. Game over.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports