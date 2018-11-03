More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Liverpool loses late lead at Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2018, 3:24 PM EDT
  • Gunners with 62 percent of the ball
  • Shot attempts 13-12 for Reds
  • Milner opens scoring
  • Lacazette levels late

Alexandre Lacazette turned a charging Alisson Becker inside out, then curled a ball inside the far post to give Arsenal a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

James Milner‘s 62nd minute goal looked set to give the Reds all three points, but Liverpool’s lead atop the table is only a point before Man City plays Sunday.

Arsenal stays fourth with 23 points, but would fall behind Spurs if their North London rivals beat Wolves later Saturday.

The host came charging out of the gates, attacking the right side of Liverpool’s defense. Alisson Becker made a fine stop as Alexandre Lacazette raced to the near post.

Joe Gomez conceded a corner with a fine block on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Alisson rescued a training ground corner kick routine which was mishit by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Armenian captain came close to turning a cross inside the post, but his header drifted wide of the far post.

Liverpool’s first real chance went in the back of the net, but Sadio Mane was offside when he potted the rebound of a Roberto Firmino shot.

Bernd Leno then made a nice stop on a marauding Virgil Van Dijk, and Leno stopped an Andy Robertson rip a minute later.

Arsenal had a goal of itself pulled back for offside when Lacazette headed home in the 40th.

Van Dijk headed off the goal post just before the break.

Leno couldn’t collect Sadio Mane’s cross in the 62nd minute, and Milner belted it behind the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Becker tipped Lucas Torreira‘s shot over the goal 80 seconds later as Arsenal bid to level the score, and Liverpool dealt well with the ensuing corner kick.

Lacazette turned and shot a side-panel wonder in the 83rd minute to set-up a grandstand finish.

Mane came within inches and a deflection of giving the Reds another lead within a minute.

Hector Bellerin tried his luck in the 88th, but missed the frame.

La Liga: Real Madrid get late own goal, penalty to end slump

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 3, 2018, 4:51 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid needed an own-goal and late penalty to beat Valladolid 2-0 and end its slump in the Spanish league as interim coach Santiago Solari made his home debut on Saturday.

Substitute Vinicius Junior’s off-target shot took a deflection off defender Kiko Olivas in the 83rd minute and caught goalkeeper Jordi Masip out of position. Masip touched the ball but couldn’t keep it from going in.

Sergio Ramos added a second goal from the penalty spot in the 88th after Karim Benzema was fouled by Fernando Calero.

Until then, Valladolid threatened to extend Madrid’s winless run. Ruben Alcaraz and Toni Villa hit the woodwork for the visitors with long strikes in the second half.

Madrid’s first win in six rounds lifted it from ninth to sixth place.

Madrid’s fans jeered its players when Valladolid went close to scoring, and especially when ineffective forwards Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio were substituted at 0-0.

“We understand how our supporters feel,” Ramos said. “We, as players, are the ones who are responsible (for the poor run) and we are the ones who have the opportunity to turn this around. These three points are important to boost our morale.”

Solari was named Madrid’s caretaker coach on Monday, when predecessor Julen Lopetegui was fired a day after a 5-1 loss at Barcelona. Madrid won 4-0 at third-division Melilla in the Copa del Rey in Solari’s debut on Wednesday.

“I would have liked to win 7-0 with three goals from bicycle kicks,” said Solari, a former Madrid midfielder. “But that’s not football, which is hard. There are moments when you have to have order, commitment, a serious attitude, effort and a competitive spirit, and we showed those tonight and we won.”

Valladolid is exceeding expectations after winning promotion last season. Owned by Brazil great Ronaldo, it entered the match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on a six-match unbeaten streak. The defeat left it in eighth place.

“In the second half we played better than Madrid,” Valladolid coach Sergio Gonzalez said. “I’m happy for that but frustrated by the result, which doesn’t reflect the enormous effort of my players.”

Three things we learned: Arsenal v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 3, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
Arsenal and Liverpool clashed in north London on Saturday with a 1-1 draw enough to see Jurgen Klopp‘s men momentarily go top of the Premier League table as they remain unbeaten this season.

Unai Emery‘s side huffed and puffed and gave a good account of themselves against a fellow top six team with Alexandre Lacazette‘s equalizer a thing of beauty. There is still plenty of work for the Spanish coach to do in the weeks and months ahead but this will be another positive step forward.

What did we learn from an end-to-end encounter at the Emirates?

ANOTHER HUGE STEP FORWARD FOR ARSENAL

The Gunners deservedly grabbed a point on Saturday and the progression under Emery is clear for all to see when you compare this game against Liverpool to their opening two games of the season against Manchester City and Chelsea. Emery has now made Arsenal more solid defensively and they always carried a threat going forward against Liverpool. Overall there is now a better balance about the team. If you’d said to anyone connected with Arsenal at the start of the season that they would be unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions entering November and in fourth place in the Premier League, just four points off top spot, they would have snapped your hand off. Lucas Torreira epitomizes this new-look Arsenal with the diminutive Uruguayan midfielder shielding the back four, pressing Liverpool’s midfield and always looking to spring attacks with his slick passing. He gives them a solid base to launch their attacks.

Heading into games against Wolves and Bournemouth next up, Arsenal will hope to take care of business before back-to-back games against Manchester United and Tottenham in the space of four days in December. That will be the next big test to see how far Emery’s men have come. Right now, everything is heading in the right direction and their progress is clear.

DIRECT LIVERPOOL TRIED TO BYPASS ARSENAL PRESS

I’m not saying Liverpool are a long ball team every week, I’m just saying that on Saturday that’s how they played. The most joy Liverpool had going forward was when they went direct and got the ball up to Roberto Fimrino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as quickly as possible. A clipped ball over the top found Fimrino who hit the bar in the first half, with Mane finishing off the rebound which was incorrectly given offisde. If there was ever a decision which showcased why VAR most arrive in the Premier League next season, it was this one. Anyway, with the pace of Mane and Salah on the break, the key from Klopp was to bypass the likes of Mesut Ozil and Torreira, especially with Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita out injured and Fabinho looking a little shaky in midfield. It was a composed away display and although Liverpool will be upset to let in a goal late on after taking the lead, Klopp will be happy to leave the Emirates with a point.

Liverpool have now drawn against Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea and won away at Tottenham in their opening 11 games of the Premier League season. They’re top of the table and Klopp’s men look composed, as they have done for much of this season as they’ve contended with injuries and look much better defensively than in previous campaigns. Against Arsenal they hit the post, had a good goal disallowed and Virgil Van Dijk went close on several occasions and although Arsenal did threaten at times, Liverpool who were in second gear for most of the game. Klopp’s record against the rest of the top six has always been good since he arrived in England, with dropped points against the so-called smaller teams causing problems in the pursuit of the Premier League title. Liverpool’s status as one of the Premier League’s title favorites remains intact.

GOALKEEPING BLUNDERS COSTLY

At both ends of the pitch Alisson and Bernd Leno will be disappointed with the goals they conceded. Both came and flapped at crosses during the game which almost saw them concede, but on Liverpool’s goal Leno was caught pushing a harmless cross back into danger when he probably should have stood back and let one of his defenders clear. Instead he knocked it into James Milner‘s path and Liverpool led.

In the first half Alisson did something similar but Henrikh Mkhitaryan didn’t make him pay, while he was then caught out a little on Lacazette’s brilliant equalizer. It’s true that Lacazette finished superbly from a tight angle when everyone expected him to cross, but did Alisson need to rush off his line and try to get to that ball? Probably not. Leno and Alisson are new to the Premier League and they showed that on Saturday.

Bundesliga wrap: BVB takes 4-point lead into Der Klassiker

Peter Steffen//dpa via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2018, 3:37 PM EDT
Niko Kovac’s Bayern Munich dropped points at home on Saturday, while Lucien Favre’s Borussia Dortmund found the goal it needed to get a win ahead of next Saturday’s big Der Klassiker at the Westfalenstadion.

Bayern hosts AEK Athens in the Champions League on Wednesday while Dortmund visits Atletico Madrid a day earlier.

Bayern Munich 1-1 Freiburg

Lucas Holer’s 89th minute goal stunned the Allianz Arena, which had seen Bayern out-attempt the visitors 25-9 and hold Freiburg without a shot on target. Serge Gnabry‘s 80th minute goal was all the Bavarians could manage at home.

Wolfsburg 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

A very even game saw just one moment separate the two, as Jadon Sancho‘s cross soared over American center back John Brooks and Thomas Delaney headed back across goal for Marco Reus to head home.

BVB now has a four-point hold on the table lead in its bid to win a first title since 2012 and end Bayern’s six-season run as Bundesliga champions.

Hertha Berlin 0-3 RB Leipzig

Timo Werner scored twice for the third time this season — he has zero goals in his other eight league matches — as RBL picked up three nice away points.

Matheus Cunha, 19, scored his first Bundesliga goal for RBL, who sits a point behind second place Bayern.

Elsewhere
Stuttgart 0-3 Eintracht Frankfurt — Friday
Bayer Leverkusen 1-4 Hoffenheim
Schalke 3-1 Hannover 96
Augsburg 2-2 Nurnberg
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Mainz vs. Werder Bremen — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 10 7 3 0 30 10 20 4-1-0 3-2-0 24
 Bayern Munich 10 6 2 2 18 11 7 2-2-1 4-0-1 20
 RB Leipzig 10 5 4 1 19 9 10 3-2-0 2-2-1 19
 Eintracht Frankfurt 10 5 2 3 23 13 10 2-1-1 3-1-2 17
 Mönchengladbach 9 5 2 2 20 12 8 4-0-0 1-2-2 17
 Werder Bremen 9 5 2 2 17 14 3 2-2-1 3-0-1 17
 1899 Hoffenheim 10 5 1 4 22 14 8 2-1-2 3-0-2 16
 Hertha BSC Berlin 10 4 4 2 15 13 2 3-1-1 1-3-1 16
 FC Augsburg 10 3 4 3 18 16 2 1-3-1 2-1-2 13
 SC Freiburg 10 3 4 3 14 16 -2 2-2-1 1-2-2 13
 VfL Wolfsburg 10 3 3 4 14 15 -1 1-2-3 2-1-1 12
 Bayer Leverkusen 10 3 2 5 16 21 -5 1-1-3 2-1-2 11
 FC Schalke 04 10 3 1 6 8 12 -4 2-0-3 1-1-3 10
 1. FC Nürnberg 10 2 4 4 11 22 -11 2-2-1 0-2-3 10
 FSV Mainz 05 9 2 3 4 5 10 -5 2-2-1 0-1-3 9
 Hannover 96 10 1 3 6 12 21 -9 1-1-2 0-2-4 6
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 9 1 2 6 6 21 -15 1-0-4 0-2-2 5
 VfB Stuttgart 10 1 2 7 6 24 -18 1-1-3 0-1-4 5

Watch Live: Wolves vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2018, 2:59 PM EDT
Two sides hoping to rebound from losses meet at the Molineux when Wolverhampton Wanderers host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (Watch live at 3:45 p.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Mexico’s Raul Jimenez starts atop the Wolves attack, while Harry Kane holds the same spot for Spurs.

LINEUPS

Wolves: Patricio, Doherty, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Costa, Cavaliero, Jimenez. Subs: Ruddy, Gibbs-White, Vinagre, Hause, Dendoncker, Bonatini, Adama.

Spurs: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Davies, Sissoko, Dembele, Winks, Lamela, Lucas, Kane. Subs: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Skipp, Eriksen, Son, Llorente.