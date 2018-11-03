Manchester United win late on at Bournemouth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Man United have won 3 of last 4 PL games

Bournemouth took lead through Wilson

Martial now has 5 goals in last 4 PL games

Rashford scores winner in stoppage time

Manchester United beat Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, with Jose Mourinho’s men rallying from a goal down to win the game in stoppage time.

Callum Wilson put Bournemouth ahead but Anthony Martial equalized before half time and then Marcus Rashford won it in the 92nd minute for United.

With the win United move on to 20 points, level with Bournemouth, as they’re now just six points off top spot in the Premier League and two points out of the top four.

Early on Ryan Fraser was set free but he couldn’t quite get his feet sorted out and his effort was saved by David De Gea down low.

And after a bright start Bournemouth did take the lead. Lewis Cook played a brilliant ball into Juniot Stanislas and his cross was tapped home by Wilson to give the home side a perfect start and a deserved lead.

Bournemouth continued to pin United back with Stanislas testing De Gea, while at the other end United struggled to put together a meaningful attacks. Eventually they got going as Fred got on the end of a cross from Anthony Martial, but he got his finish all wrong. Moments later they were level as Alexis Sanchez crossed Martial slotted home to make it 1-1.

In the second half Bournemouth almost went ahead after a superb run down the left from Fraser found David Brooks but his clever flicked finish was saved at the second attempt by De Gea.

Luke Shaw then had a golden chance to put United ahead as he raced into the box but Asmir Begovic raced off his line to close the angle and save. Ander Herrera then came on as a sub and drilled just wide as United cranked up the pressure on Bournemouth late on.

Ashley Young‘s free kick then hit the crossbar and the rebound found Rashford but his shot was brilliantly blocked by Nathan Ake, then David Brooks cleared Pogba’s effort off the line as Mourinho looked on in disbelief. Herrera flashed another shot just wide as United looked likely to grab all three points.

Brooks forced De Gea into a save in the closing stages and then United won it. Pogba worked his way down the left and clipped in a delightful ball for Rashford who knocked home under pressure.

There were wild scenes in the away end after the game as United snatched a win and their momentum continues.

