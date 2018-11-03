Mourinho happy for Man Utd comeback after “defensively awful” half

Another week, another plea for better defending (or defenders).

[ RECAP: Bournemouth 1-2 Man Utd ]

The parenthesis depend on your take on life at Manchester United, where manager Jose Mourinho has not been shy regarding his disappointment at the recruitment of backs to Old Trafford.

United beat Bournemouth 2-1 on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium, coming back from an early deficit on goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils were trailing because Chris Smalling got caught advancing too soon after United regained possession and failed to keep up with Junior Stanislas.

Mourinho said he tried to keep things positive at halftime, but was very upset especially after what he called a “phenomenal” week of work on the training ground and what his assistants called the “best warm-up of the season.”

From the BBC:

“I said at half-time I was the luckiest manager in the Premier League in a half when it should be like 5 or 6-2. … We were defensively awful. As a team we didn’t press or do any of the week we did in the week. People watching this game will not believe how hard we worked this week.”

Defending is about more than defenders, as Mourinho’s midfield certainly has a job to do as well, but there’s little doubt his set of backs is the worst or joint-worst of the defenders in the Top Four fight (We suppose there’s an argument against the recently-addressed back line of Arsenal).

The bright side is that United got another win, their first consecutive league victories in some time, and joins next weekend’s rivals Manchester City in traveling for Champions League play this week. Juventus and Man City back-to-back. What will Mourinho have up his sleeve?

