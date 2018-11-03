More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

PL Sunday preview: Man City, Chelsea go for 11 unbeaten

By Andy EdwardsNov 3, 2018, 8:25 PM EDT
Two of the Premier League’s three remaining unbeaten sides will be in action on Sunday, when Manchester City and Chelsea attempt to match Liverpool’s 11-game unbeaten run to start the season.

Manchester City vs. Southampton — 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Pep Guardiola‘s side has already won twice this week — knocking off fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur on Monday, followed by a League Cup round of 16 triumph over Fulham on Thursday — and now they turn their attention to a drastically less tricky challenge in relegation-threatened Southampton, who entered the weekend stuck in 16th place. Yet again, Man City will be without world-class midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who suffered another knee injury against Fulham in just his second game back from his last knee injury. Alas, City have been incomprehensibly dominant without De Bruyne, who is yet to start a PL game this season, to the tune of a +24 goal differential after 10 games. Despite such a strong start, City are yet to put any distance between themselves and the chasing pack. Liverpool went top of the table with their draw away to Arsenal on Saturday, and the two title contenders appear destined to battle one another for the next seven months.

On the other side, it’s been more than two months since Saints last won a league game (Sept. 1), their only victory in PL play this season. What’s worse, it’s been nearly as long (more than five full games) since they last scored a goal. On the bright side, a pair of 0-0 draws have seen Saints pick up a point in back-to-back games. Manager Mark Hughes is hoping that defensive solidity will be a foundation to build upon on Sunday.

“It’s back to back clean sheets, which reinforces our feeling that defensively we’re in better shape than we have been,” he said this week. “That will help us and give us confidence at the top-end of the pitch to really go for teams because we should know that we have got good defensive capabilities.”

INJURIES: Man City — OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (knee), Claudio Bravo (achilles), Eliaquim Mangala (knee) | Southampton — OUT: None

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace — 11 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Maurizio Sarri is yet to taste PL defeat as Chelsea manager, and he’ll look to continue his fine start to life in England when 14th-place Palace visits Stamford Bridge. While his side performed well on one end of its League Cup victory over Derby County this week, he wasn’t all too pleased with how they defended against the Championship side.

“In the last match I have to say Derby played a very good match,” he said. “We played well in the offensive phase, but a lot of mistakes in the defensive phase. It’s clear we need to improve. I am used to having problems like this in the first months. In Burnley I saw a very good performance in the defensive phase. Three days after I saw a lot of mistakes. It means we are a not a continuously solid team at the moment. It’s dangerous.”

Palace are yet another side starving for goals ahead of the weekend, as they’ve played 395 minutes (Oct. 1 – all competitions) without finding the back of the net, and are winless (two draws) in their last five league games. Sunday will see Ruben Loftus-Cheek up against his former loan home, for whom he excelled and earned himself a place in the regular rotation at Chelsea.

INJURIES: Chelsea — OUT: None | Crystal Palace — OUT: Christian Benteke (knee), Scott Dann (knee)

La Liga: Suarez scores two as Barcelona rally to late win

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 3, 2018, 6:31 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Luis Suarez netted his second goal of a 3-2 comeback win at Rayo Vallecano in the 90th minute on Saturday, extending his scoring run with Lionel Messi injured.

Rayo was winning the Spanish league match 2-1 until the 87th when substitute Ousmane Dembele drilled in a headed back pass by defender Gerard Pique, who joined the attack.

Suarez then scored his second goal to complete the fightback when he was left unmarked to stab in Sergi Roberto’s cross at the far post.

Barcelona increased its league lead to four points over Atletico Madrid, which drew at Leganes 1-1, and Alaves. Alaves visits Eibar on Sunday.

Suarez opened the scoring at Vallecas Stadium when he tapped in a back pass from Jordi Alba, who was played clear by a long ball from Ivan Rakitic.

But the hosts swung the match in their favor when Jose Pozo scored from outside the area with a shot that went in off the bottom of the upright in the 31st.

After Suarez hit the post, substitute Alvaro Garcia put Rayo ahead in the 57th when he finished off a header by Raul de Tomas that came off the post two minutes after he went on.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde sent on Dembele, Munir El Haddadi and midfielder Arturo Vidal to spark a rally that didn’t arrive until the final minutes.

“The game was very difficult for us, but we knew how to turn it around,” Suarez said. “You can lose leagues at grounds like this one.”

Suarez moved to the top of the league scorer list with nine in 11 rounds.

The Uruguay striker has six goals since Messi broke his right forearm on Oct. 20 against Sevilla, including a hat trick last weekend against Real Madrid. He also set up a goal in a 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League with Messi out.

Wolves 2-3 Tottenham: Spurs hang on for three points

By Andy EdwardsNov 3, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
  • Tottenham (24 points) climb to 4th place
  • Wolves (15) drop to 11th
  • Lamela (27′), Moura (30′), Kane (61′), Neves (68′ – PK), Jimenez (79′ – PK)

Tottenham Hotspur extended their best-ever start in club history with a win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, going fourth in the Premier League table and leapfrogging Arsenal, who dropped points against Liverpool, in the process.

Things began in disastrous fashion for Spurs, who lost Mousa Dembele — one of only two central midfielders available for selection on Saturday — to what appeared to be a nasty ankle injury in the 2nd minute. Ben Davies made a stellar slide tackle to dispossess Helder Costa, but both players’ bodies momentum took them through Dembele, cutting his legs out from under him and rolling up on his right foot and ankle.

The lack of a midfield presence resulted in a thrillingly open, back-and-forth game with each side having — but failing with — a number of chances in the game’s opening 25 minutes.

Spurs broke through in the 27th minute, though, when Son Heung-min, who replaced Dembele early on, played a ball of the chest of Erik Lamela down the right side of the six-yard box. Lamela managed to unleash a right-footed shot that stayed low and eluded the on-rushing Rui Patricio for the game’s opening goal.

It went from 1-0 to 2-0 far quicker — barely three minutes between goals, in fact. Kieran Trippier delivered the most tempting of crosses toward the back post and found an unmarked Lucas Moura. The Brazilian’s header was completely unchallenged as he doubled Spurs’ lead.

Wolves probably should have pulled a goal back in the 37th minute, but the assistant referee appeared to incorrectly flag Matt Doherty for offside in the build-up to Raul Jimenez’s strike past Hugo Lloris.

The second half began with an onslaught at Spurs’ goal, but Lloris made a pair of stellar saves inside the first five minutes to preserve the 2-0 scoreline.

Wolves’ chances were all for naught in the end, though, as Spurs withstand the pressure and put the game to bed just after the hour mark. Patricio made a diving save to deny Harry Kane‘s first effort from Lamela’s cross, but the rebound fell to Kane who hammered it home from a far tighter angle for 3-0.

Wolves got their first goal back from the penalty spot in the 68th minute. Juan Foyth took Jimenez down inside the penalty area, and Ruben Neves stepped up to convert the ensuing spot kick.

It was Foyth, again, who rode an orange shirt to the ground 10 minutes later, sending Jimenez 12 yards from goal to make it 3-2. Fortunately for Spurs, that’s as close as the home side would get.

La Liga: Real Madrid get late own goal, penalty to end slump

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 3, 2018, 4:51 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid needed an own-goal and late penalty to beat Valladolid 2-0 and end its slump in the Spanish league as interim coach Santiago Solari made his home debut on Saturday.

Substitute Vinicius Junior’s off-target shot took a deflection off defender Kiko Olivas in the 83rd minute and caught goalkeeper Jordi Masip out of position. Masip touched the ball but couldn’t keep it from going in.

Sergio Ramos added a second goal from the penalty spot in the 88th after Karim Benzema was fouled by Fernando Calero.

Until then, Valladolid threatened to extend Madrid’s winless run. Ruben Alcaraz and Toni Villa hit the woodwork for the visitors with long strikes in the second half.

Madrid’s first win in six rounds lifted it from ninth to sixth place.

Madrid’s fans jeered its players when Valladolid went close to scoring, and especially when ineffective forwards Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio were substituted at 0-0.

“We understand how our supporters feel,” Ramos said. “We, as players, are the ones who are responsible (for the poor run) and we are the ones who have the opportunity to turn this around. These three points are important to boost our morale.”

Solari was named Madrid’s caretaker coach on Monday, when predecessor Julen Lopetegui was fired a day after a 5-1 loss at Barcelona. Madrid won 4-0 at third-division Melilla in the Copa del Rey in Solari’s debut on Wednesday.

“I would have liked to win 7-0 with three goals from bicycle kicks,” said Solari, a former Madrid midfielder. “But that’s not football, which is hard. There are moments when you have to have order, commitment, a serious attitude, effort and a competitive spirit, and we showed those tonight and we won.”

Valladolid is exceeding expectations after winning promotion last season. Owned by Brazil great Ronaldo, it entered the match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on a six-match unbeaten streak. The defeat left it in eighth place.

“In the second half we played better than Madrid,” Valladolid coach Sergio Gonzalez said. “I’m happy for that but frustrated by the result, which doesn’t reflect the enormous effort of my players.”

Three things we learned: Arsenal v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 3, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
Arsenal and Liverpool clashed in north London on Saturday with a 1-1 draw enough to see Jurgen Klopp‘s men momentarily go top of the Premier League table as they remain unbeaten this season.

Unai Emery‘s side huffed and puffed and gave a good account of themselves against a fellow top six team with Alexandre Lacazette‘s equalizer a thing of beauty. There is still plenty of work for the Spanish coach to do in the weeks and months ahead but this will be another positive step forward.

What did we learn from an end-to-end encounter at the Emirates?

ANOTHER BIG STEP FORWARD FOR ARSENAL

The Gunners deservedly grabbed a point on Saturday and the progression under Emery is clear for all to see when you compare this game against Liverpool to their opening two games of the season against Manchester City and Chelsea. Emery has now made Arsenal more solid defensively and they always carried a threat going forward against Liverpool. Overall there is now a better balance about the team. If you’d said to anyone connected with Arsenal at the start of the season that they would be unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions entering November and in fourth place in the Premier League, just four points off top spot, they would have snapped your hand off. Lucas Torreira epitomizes this new-look Arsenal with the diminutive Uruguayan midfielder shielding the back four, pressing Liverpool’s midfield and always looking to spring attacks with his slick passing. He gives them a solid base to launch their attacks.

Heading into games against Wolves and Bournemouth next up, Arsenal will hope to take care of business before back-to-back games against Manchester United and Tottenham in the space of four days in December. That will be the next big test to see how far Emery’s men have come. Right now, everything is heading in the right direction and their progress is clear.

DIRECT LIVERPOOL TRIED TO BYPASS ARSENAL PRESS

I’m not saying Liverpool are a long ball team every week, I’m just saying that on Saturday that’s how they played. The most joy Liverpool had going forward was when they went direct and got the ball up to Roberto Fimrino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as quickly as possible. A clipped ball over the top found Fimrino who hit the bar in the first half, with Mane finishing off the rebound which was incorrectly given offisde. If there was ever a decision which showcased why VAR most arrive in the Premier League next season, it was this one. Anyway, with the pace of Mane and Salah on the break, the key from Klopp was to bypass the likes of Mesut Ozil and Torreira, especially with Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita out injured and Fabinho looking a little shaky in midfield. It was a composed away display and although Liverpool will be upset to let in a goal late on after taking the lead, Klopp will be happy to leave the Emirates with a point.

Liverpool have now drawn against Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea and won away at Tottenham in their opening 11 games of the Premier League season. They’re top of the table and Klopp’s men look composed, as they have done for much of this season as they’ve contended with injuries and look much better defensively than in previous campaigns. Against Arsenal they hit the post, had a good goal disallowed and Virgil Van Dijk went close on several occasions and although Arsenal did threaten at times, Liverpool who were in second gear for most of the game. Klopp’s record against the rest of the top six has always been good since he arrived in England, with dropped points against the so-called smaller teams causing problems in the pursuit of the Premier League title. Liverpool’s status as one of the Premier League’s title favorites remains intact.

GOALKEEPING BLUNDERS COSTLY

At both ends of the pitch Alisson and Bernd Leno will be disappointed with the goals they conceded. Both came and flapped at crosses during the game which almost saw them concede, but on Liverpool’s goal Leno was caught pushing a harmless cross back into danger when he probably should have stood back and let one of his defenders clear. Instead he knocked it into James Milner‘s path and Liverpool led.

In the first half Alisson did something similar but Henrikh Mkhitaryan didn’t make him pay, while he was then caught out a little on Lacazette’s brilliant equalizer. It’s true that Lacazette finished superbly from a tight angle when everyone expected him to cross, but did Alisson need to rush off his line and try to get to that ball? Probably not. Leno and Alisson are new to the Premier League and they showed that on Saturday.