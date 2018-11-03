Pochettino compares relationship with Spurs to couple in love

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Earlier this week, Mauricio Pochettino told us that he was as happy as he’s been in some time with his Tottenham Hotspur despite a 1-0 loss to Man City on Monday.

Today, he sounds downright joyous.

Pochettino was asked about Real Madrid interest in prying him away from North London, and equated it to true love.

“It is like you are with your girlfriend or wife and you are holding hands, walking down Oxford Street,” he said. “But because you are so handsome, another woman is looking at you. But your wife is so proud and, rather than worrying, she is so happy to be with you and falls more in love with you.”

Sensual, but is it all the Argentine equivalent of “Thou dost protest too much?”

Pochettino also addressed the stadium delay, and the long-term project of turning the team into a true European powerhouse. He is urging patience, saying that his fidelity to the club and Dele Alli resigning is more about the size of Spurs than any individual component.

