Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Schmeichel on win: “We did it for Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and his family”

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2018, 1:36 PM EDT
Leicester City’s players decided to play this weekend after the helicopter accident which claimed the life of their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others, and the Foxes pulled out a 1-0 win at Cardiff City that left them feeling proud.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who raced out of the ground toward the crash scene last weekend, made a number of fine saves before and after Demarai Gray scored the winner.

“The way everyone at the club handles themselves is a testament to the family Vichai built,” Schmeichel said, via the BBC.

Schmeichel looked extremely emotional during the tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and those who died with him, and the Danish international’s reaction after the match really says it all:

“That took a lot, so proud of how everyone played today, how professional everyone was. It has been an emotional day and glad we got three points for him.

“You come across very few people that impact you. He had a really big impact on my life. You can see from the reaction that he had an impact on so many lives. I am immensely proud to have known him. I can’t imagine what his family are going through, we did it for him and his family.

“Every single player wanted to get out there to the funeral. We are glad we’ve come away today from a really tough game with a win we can bring to Thailand and hope we did the family proud.”

Srivaddhanaprabha’s funeral began Saturday. The players and supporters did their bit again after the match in Wales.

Leicester City wins after honoring Srivaddhanaprabha

Simon Galloway/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2018, 12:59 PM EDT
Demarai Gray‘s second half goal set off emotional celebrations on a day of heavy hearts as Leicester City topped Cardiff City 1-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

It was the first match for Leicester since the death of owner Vichai Sriddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium last week.

Cardiff is back in the drop zone with the loss, while Leicester City has 16 poinyd.

The match was non-descript aside from the opening memorial until Harry Maguire was injured, opening the door for Jonny Evans in the 27th.

Cardiff’s Victor Camarasa cranked a free kick off the woodwork after the half-hour mark.

Wilfred Ndidi couldn’t turn a solid header on goal off a 37th minute free kick.

Leicester should’ve won a penalty kick off a handball inside the six, but no call arrived in Wales.

Kasper Schimeichel made a fine save on Josh Murphy in the 52nd minute as Cardiff bid on an opener.

That’s when the Foxes went in front, Gray nodding a perfect Ben Chilwell cross into the goal and wheeling away in celebration to rip off his shirt. He revealed a message of love to Srivaddhanaprabha.

West Ham edge Burnley in six-goal thriller

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 3, 2018, 12:58 PM EDT
  • Arnautovic, Anderson, Hernandez score for Hammers
  • Burnley equalized through Gudmundsson, Wood
  • West Ham’s third win of the season
  • Burnley have conceded 13 in last three games

West Ham United beat Burnley 4-2 at the London Stadium on Saturday, with the Hammers creating chances galore throughout.

Marko Arnautovic put them ahead early on and Burnley were lucky to be level at the break after Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s goal.

Felipe Anderson scored a great goal to put West Ham ahead again, but Chris Wood headed home to make it 2-2 before Anderson popped up with the winner and Javier Hernandez made it 4-2.

Manuel Pellegrini‘s men now move on to 11 points for the season, while Burnley remain on eight.

The Hammers took the lead early on after a huge mistake from Burnley’s James Tarkowski.

He didn’t get enough on his pass back to Joe Hart and Arnautovic snuck in and slotted home to put West Ham 1-0 up.

Hart then denied Arnautovic a second with a smart stop at his near post after the Austrian forward played a lovely one-two with Felipe Anderson.

At the other end Burnley nearly equalized as Ben Mee‘s header was pushed away by Lukasz Fabianski. At the other end Anderson almost put West Ham 2-0 up as his shot beat Hart but Mee brilliantly cleared off his own line with his head.

The Hammers should have had a penalty kick as Steven Defour scythed down Grady Diangana in the box but referee Roger East somehow failed to spot the clear foul.

Right on half time Burnley equalized as a long clear caused havoc and Gudmundsson slotted home to stun the home fans. Hart had to save from Issa Diop before the break as West Ham fought back from coughing up a goal.

In the second half West Ham again started brightly, and Hart denied Arnautovic’s curling effort from distance.

Arnautovic was then influential in West Ham’s winning goal as he played in Diangana who teed up Andersen to dink home and make it 2-1.

Burnley then equalized with their only real chance of the second half as Wood nodded home a corner to make it 2-2. Game on.

Anderson then had a glorious chance to win it as he was played in at the back post by Arnautovic but his curled effort towards the back post clipped the frame of the goal and went wide.

But the Brazilian playmaker did win it for West Ham late on as his deflected effort went in to make it 3-2, although there was still time for Wood to send a header against the crossbar as Burnley almost grabbed a point.

Mexico star Hernandez then made it 4-2 in stoppage time after Michail Antonio set him up, as the Hammers sealed the win in style.

Everton ease past Brighton

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 3, 2018, 12:55 PM EDT
  • Richarlison, Coleman score for Everton
  • Dunk had equalized for Brighton
  • Everton have won 3 of last 4 games

Everton beat Brighton 3-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday, with the Toffees the stronger team throughout.

Richarlison put Everton ahead and although Lewis Dunk equalized, the Toffees grabbed all three points thanks to second half goals from Seamus Coleman and Richarlison again.

With the win Everton are now on 18 points and are within reach of the top four, while Brighton’s run of three-straight wins came to an abrupt end.

Seamus Coleman pulled it back for Sigurdsson who missed a glorious chance as he got his finish all wrong.

Lucas Digne then crossed to the near post and Sigurdsson flicked an effort off target as Everton started quickly.

Kurt Zouma nodded wide from a corner kick as Everton continued to press, and soon they took the lead. From a Brighton corner the Toffees broke and Sigurdsson played in Richarlison expertly and the Brazilian smashed home to make it 1-0.

Before the break Brighton were level as a corner was whipped in from the left and Dunk beat Zouma in the air and headed home. 1-1.

At the start of the second half Everton came flying out of the traps as Idriss Gueye hit the inside of the post, then Theo Walcott couldn’t bury the rebound.

But the Toffees did go 2-1 up as Coleman struck from the edge of the box to score his first goal since January 2017. A wonderful moment for the Republic of Ireland right back after all of his injury woe in recent years.

Richarlison then intercepted a loose pass from Dunk and sped towards goal before rounding Mat Ryan and slotting home his second and Everton’s third of the day. Game over.

Newcastle top Watford, grab long-awaited win

Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2018, 12:55 PM EDT
  • Magpies get first win
  • Watford allows first goal in 3 matches
  • Subs Ki, Perez combine for winner

Ayoze Perez’s second half goal was enough for Newcastle United to win its first Premier League match of the season and emerge from the drop zone with a 1-0 defeat of Watford at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

The Magpies now have six points, while Watford has 19 and sits eighth.

The win avoids the worst start in Newcastle history.

The opening 10 minutes belonged to Newcastle, but the Magpies couldn’t maneuver inside the final third.

At the other end, Watford then won a series of corners but found Newcastle very willing to block shots and clog lanes.

Newcastle’s Mo Diame dribbled into space and ripped a shot that Ben Foster parried, and Watford dealt with his rebound cross.

Kenedy intercepted a Craig Cathcart pass but saw Adrian Mariappa slide to block his in-tight effort. Watford countered off the ensuing corner, but Gerard Deulofeu missed the far post.

Watford’s 12th attempt was its first on target, as DeAndre Yedlin helped allowed an Isaac Success shot saved by Martin Dubravka.

The Hornets dealt with two Newcastle chances off a 46th minute free kick, and Matt Ritchie‘s ensuing free kick was blocked only to see the Magpies keep possession.

Roberto Pereyra hit the bar at the other end before Dubravka stopped his rebound effort.

The Magpies, however, broke through off a set piece, Perez nodding a Ki Sung-Yueng free kick past Ben Foster. The under-fire Spaniard plugged his ears in celebration, and it was 1-0 to Newcastle.

Newcastle came close to making it 2-0, but instead nearly lost their lead on a counter attack thanks to a poor pass from left back Paul Dummett.