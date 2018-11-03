Schmeichel on win: “We did it for Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and his family”

Leicester City’s players decided to play this weekend after the helicopter accident which claimed the life of their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others, and the Foxes pulled out a 1-0 win at Cardiff City that left them feeling proud.
Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who raced out of the ground toward the crash scene last weekend, made a number of fine saves before and after Demarai Gray scored the winner.
“The way everyone at the club handles themselves is a testament to the family Vichai built,” Schmeichel said, via the BBC.
Schmeichel looked extremely emotional during the tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and those who died with him, and the Danish international’s reaction after the match really says it all:
“That took a lot, so proud of how everyone played today, how professional everyone was. It has been an emotional day and glad we got three points for him.
“You come across very few people that impact you. He had a really big impact on my life. You can see from the reaction that he had an impact on so many lives. I am immensely proud to have known him. I can’t imagine what his family are going through, we did it for him and his family.
“Every single player wanted to get out there to the funeral. We are glad we’ve come away today from a really tough game with a win we can bring to Thailand and hope we did the family proud.”
Srivaddhanaprabha’s funeral began Saturday. The players and supporters did their bit again after the match in Wales.