Serie A: Inter win 7th straight to put pressure on off-form Juve

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

Juventus 3-1 Cagliari

Juve’s unbeaten start to the season reached 11 games (10 wins) on Saturday, but Massimiliano Allegri’s side was anything but convincing in knocking off Cagliari.

Things started off as well as possible, when Paulo Dybala put the home side 1-0 ahead in the first minute, but the seven-time defending Italian champions failed to maintain that same intensity for the rest of the game and required a fair bit of fortune to secure the 3-1 result.

Joao Pedro brought the visitors back to level terms in the 36th minute, but the stalemate was short-lived. Filip Bradaric booted the ball into his own goal in the 38th minute, and it would prove to be the winner.

Still, Juve labored the ensuing 50 minutes and only extended the lead to 3-1 in the 87th minute, when Juan Cuadrado bagged his first league goal of the season. Even despite the performance, Juve remain six points clear of their closest title competition.

Inter Milan 5-0 Genoa

Speaking of the no. 1 contender for Juve’s crown, Inter Milan are the in-form team in the league right now after winning seven straight games to catapult themselves in to second place, ahead of Napoli on goal differential.

Saturday’s 5-0 demolition of Genoa came courtesy of a complete team performance — goals from Roberto Gagliardini (two), Matteo Politano, Joao Mario and Radja Nainggolan. Inter’s leading scorer (and Golden Boot contender) Mauro Icardi started the game on the bench, and remained there for 90 minutes, yet Inter waltzed to a five-goal victory.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Lazio vs. SPAL — 6:30 a.m. ET

Sampdoria vs. Torino — 9 a.m. ET

Parma vs. Frosinone — 9 a.m. ET

Chievo vs. Sassuolo — 9 a.m. ET

Bologna vs. Atalanta — 12 p.m. ET

Udinese vs. AC Milan — 2:30 p.m. ET

