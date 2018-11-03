Watch Live: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Arnautovic, Anderson, Hernandez score for Hammers

Burnley equalized through Gudmundsson, Wood

West Ham’s third win of the season

Burnley have conceded 13 in last three games

West Ham United beat Burnley 4-2 at the London Stadium on Saturday, with the Hammers creating chances galore throughout.

Marko Arnautovic put them ahead early on and Burnley were lucky to be level at the break after Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s goal.

Felipe Anderson scored a great goal to put West Ham ahead again, but Chris Wood headed home to make it 2-2 before Anderson popped up with the winner and Javier Hernandez made it 4-2.

Manuel Pellegrini‘s men now move on to 11 points for the season, while Burnley remain on eight.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The Hammers took the lead early on after a huge mistake from Burnley’s James Tarkowski.

He didn’t get enough on his pass back to Joe Hart and Arnautovic snuck in and slotted home to put West Ham 1-0 up.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Hart then denied Arnautovic a second with a smart stop at his near post after the Austrian forward played a lovely one-two with Felipe Anderson.

At the other end Burnley nearly equalized as Ben Mee‘s header was pushed away by Lukasz Fabianski. At the other end Anderson almost put West Ham 2-0 up as his shot beat Hart but Mee brilliantly cleared off his own line with his head.

The Hammers should have had a penalty kick as Steven Defour scythed down Grady Diangana in the box but referee Roger East somehow failed to spot the clear foul.

Right on half time Burnley equalized as a long clear caused havoc and Gudmundsson slotted home to stun the home fans. Hart had to save from Issa Diop before the break as West Ham fought back from coughing up a goal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

In the second half West Ham again started brightly, and Hart denied Arnautovic’s curling effort from distance.

Arnautovic was then influential in West Ham’s winning goal as he played in Diangana who teed up Andersen to dink home and make it 2-1.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Burnley then equalized with their only real chance of the second half as Wood nodded home a corner to make it 2-2. Game on.

Anderson then had a glorious chance to win it as he was played in at the back post by Arnautovic but his curled effort towards the back post clipped the frame of the goal and went wide.

But the Brazilian playmaker did win it for West Ham late on as his deflected effort went in to make it 3-2, although there was still time for Wood to send a header against the crossbar as Burnley almost grabbed a point.

Mexico star Hernandez then made it 4-2 in stoppage time after Michail Antonio set him up, as the Hammers sealed the win in style.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports