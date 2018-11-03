Watch Live: Bournemouth v. Man United

Bournemouth host Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Cherries knowing a win will take them into the top four of the Premier League.
Sitting two places and three points ahead of United going into this game, Eddie Howe‘s side have enjoyed their best-ever start to a top-flight season. As for Jose Mourinho and United, they have recovered slightly after a shaky start with two wins in their last three games.
In team news Bournemouth make one change with Junior Stanislas coming in for Charlie Daniels, while United have left Romelu Lukaku out of their squad as Alexis Sanchez comes in for Marcus Rashford up top in their only change.
Romelu Lukaku did not travel with Manchester United for their game at Bournemouth on Saturday, with reports stating he was unhappy about being left out of the starting lineup for the win against Everton last Sunday.
However, Jose Mourinho has explained the main reason for Lukaku not being in the squad for United’s game on the South Coast.
“In training yesterday, after the press conference, he felt something that needs to be studied in the next couple of days. So Lukaku has not come and we decided to start with Alexis,” Mourinho said.
So, that’s that, right?
Hmmm. Mourinho citing an injury to Lukaku just a few days after he dropped him and questioned his recent performances is a little fishy. However, Mourinho had every right to do so as Lukaku has now failed to score in his last nine games for the Red Devils, while his hold-up play and overall performances have been below par.
Reading between the lines, Lukaku can be far from happy having his credentials questioned in public after being dropped to play against his former club, Everton, especially as the Toffees’ fans don’t exactly laud him for heading to United. The fact that United played well against Everton with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in attack will have proved Mourinho right to drop Lukaku and he may face a battle to get back into the team as a regular over the next few weeks.
In the coming days we will find out exactly what is going on with Lukaku and Mourinho behind-the-scenes, but it appears the Belgian forward is far from happy with being left out of the starting lineup. After a big summer at the World Cup with Belgium, it appears some fatigue may be setting in for Lukaku who has scored 31 goals in 65 games in all competitions for United since arriving from Everton last year.
Everyone who’s watched more than 15 minutes each of Manchester City and Liverpool this season can see the pair of Premier League giants are headed for a season-long title race.
Everyone sees it coming from a mile away, including Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who this week went so far as to call this 2018-19 PL season “the most exciting season for years” — quotes from the Guardian:
“We play City twice. The maximum we can lose against them is three points in each of these games, even though I understand why it sometimes feels like six. If we would win all the other games then it’s pretty likely we would finish ahead of City but it doesn’t make sense to think like that because it puts you in a situation where you feel you are not in charge.
“You react on what they do. If they play on Friday and we play on Sunday then for two days you think about the pressure being more on us. But then you miss Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal or United.
“It is like it is, and hopefully it stays like this until the end of the season. It is probably the most exciting season for years. Last year a few teams played really good seasons but there was no chance to catch City because, by October-November, the gap was already that big. I remember when we played City last season, when we lost there 5-0, that was the day that City really clicked. It looked good for them before that but in that game they got all the confidence and we got the opposite and it led to a 25-point gap or whatever. We are really focused on us and that’s the only way I know it will work.”
On one side, you’ve got the defending PL champions who won the title last season by the widest-ever margin; arguably the greatest team in PL history. On the other side, you’ve got a Champions League finalist from six months ago; a side quickly ascending to the top of the world.
There stands, of course, that massive obstacle in the shape of Pep Guardiola‘s side in Liverpool’s way. The next 28 games, which will be played out over the course of seven months, are absolutely, positively, unquestionably not to be missed.
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) The leaders of four Balkan countries say they will make a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.
The prime ministers of Bulgaria, Greece and Romania and the president of Serbia say their countries will make an official bid to host the soccer event in stadiums across the four countries.
The idea was announced on the sidelines of a regional meeting in the Black Sea resort of Varna.
Although the 2030 contest is not officially open, South American soccer leaders are already promoting a three-way centenary bid by Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, which was the original World Cup host in 1930.
Also, English soccer officials have launched a feasibility study into bidding in partnership with Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland.
Here’s a statement you’ve probably heard — or that has maybe even crossed your mind — before: Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are too good for the level of competition in Ligue 1.
It is, however, still quite fun to watch them toy with their vastly inferior (professional) opponents anyway. Take, for instance, Friday’s 2-1 victory over second-place Lille (eight points back when the game kicked off).
Each of Paris Saint-Germain’s babyfaced superstars scored a marvelous goal, and made it look so, so, so easy in doing so. As in, unfairly easy.
On one hand, Neymar and Mbappe clearly aren’t being challenged in Ligue 1. On the other hand, they look like they’re having so much fun playing playground soccer that maybe we should just leave them be and enjoy their exploits for as long as we can.