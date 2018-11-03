More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Watch Live: Four Premier League games at 11am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 3, 2018, 10:43 AM EDT
Four Premier League games are coming up at 11 a.m. ET, with some intriguing clashes between teams who need points for very different reasons.

Leicester City are in action for the first time since the tragic events of last Saturday, as they head to Cardiff City in what will be an emotional occasion. Elsewhere, the likes of Brighton, Watford and Everton will be aiming to kick on.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 11 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all four games at 11 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

11 a.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Pochettino compares relationship with Spurs to couple in love

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
Earlier this week, Mauricio Pochettino told us that he was as happy as he’s been in some time with his Tottenham Hotspur despite a 1-0 loss to Man City on Monday.

Today, he sounds downright joyous.

Pochettino was asked about Real Madrid interest in prying him away from North London, and equated it to true love.

“It is like you are with your girlfriend or wife and you are holding hands, walking down Oxford Street,” he said. “But because you are so handsome, another woman is looking at you. But your wife is so proud and, rather than worrying, she is so happy to be with you and falls more in love with you.”

Sensual, but is it all the Argentine equivalent of “Thou dost protest too much?”

Pochettino also addressed the stadium delay, and the long-term project of turning the team into a true European powerhouse. He is urging patience, saying that his fidelity to the club and Dele Alli resigning is more about the size of Spurs than any individual component.

Spurs play Wolves at 3:45 p.m. ET on CNBC (Watch live online at NBCSports.com).

Mourinho happy for Man Utd comeback after “defensively awful” half

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2018, 11:03 AM EDT
Another week, another plea for better defending (or defenders).

The parenthesis depend on your take on life at Manchester United, where manager Jose Mourinho has not been shy regarding his disappointment at the recruitment of backs to Old Trafford.

United beat Bournemouth 2-1 on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium, coming back from an early deficit on goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils were trailing because Chris Smalling got caught advancing too soon after United regained possession and failed to keep up with Junior Stanislas.

Mourinho said he tried to keep things positive at halftime, but was very upset especially after what he called a “phenomenal” week of work on the training ground and what his assistants called the “best warm-up of the season.”

From the BBC:

“I said at half-time I was the luckiest manager in the Premier League in a half when it should be like 5 or 6-2. … We were defensively awful. As a team we didn’t press or do any of the week we did in the week. People watching this game will not believe how hard we worked this week.”

Defending is about more than defenders, as Mourinho’s midfield certainly has a job to do as well, but there’s little doubt his set of backs is the worst or joint-worst of the defenders in the Top Four fight (We suppose there’s an argument against the recently-addressed back line of Arsenal).

The bright side is that United got another win, their first consecutive league victories in some time, and joins next weekend’s rivals Manchester City in traveling for Champions League play this week. Juventus and Man City back-to-back. What will Mourinho have up his sleeve?

Manchester United win late on at Bournemouth

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 3, 2018, 10:28 AM EDT
  • Man United have won 3 of last 4 PL games
  • Bournemouth took lead through Wilson
  • Martial now has 5 goals in last 4 PL games
  • Rashford scores winner in stoppage time

Manchester United beat Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, with Jose Mourinho’s men rallying from a goal down to win the game in stoppage time.

Callum Wilson put Bournemouth ahead but Anthony Martial equalized before half time and then Marcus Rashford won it in the 92nd minute for United.

With the win United move on to 20 points, level with Bournemouth, as they’re now just six points off top spot in the Premier League and two points out of the top four.

Early on Ryan Fraser was set free but he couldn’t quite get his feet sorted out and his effort was saved by David De Gea down low.

And after a bright start Bournemouth did take the lead. Lewis Cook played a brilliant ball into Juniot Stanislas and his cross was tapped home by Wilson to give the home side a perfect start and a deserved lead.

Bournemouth continued to pin United back with Stanislas testing De Gea, while at the other end United struggled to put together a meaningful attacks. Eventually they got going as Fred got on the end of a cross from Anthony Martial, but he got his finish all wrong. Moments later they were level as Alexis Sanchez crossed Martial slotted home to make it 1-1.

In the second half Bournemouth almost went ahead after a superb run down the left from Fraser found David Brooks but his clever flicked finish was saved at the second attempt by De Gea.

Luke Shaw then had a golden chance to put United ahead as he raced into the box but Asmir Begovic raced off his line to close the angle and save. Ander Herrera then came on as a sub and drilled just wide as United cranked up the pressure on Bournemouth late on.

Ashley Young‘s free kick then hit the crossbar and the rebound found Rashford but his shot was brilliantly blocked by Nathan Ake, then David Brooks cleared Pogba’s effort off the line as Mourinho looked on in disbelief. Herrera flashed another shot just wide as United looked likely to grab all three points.

Brooks forced De Gea into a save in the closing stages and then United won it. Pogba worked his way down the left and clipped in a delightful ball for Rashford who knocked home under pressure.

There were wild scenes in the away end after the game as United snatched a win and their momentum continues.

Would a new European Super League be welcomed?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 3, 2018, 9:54 AM EDT
Following the reports from German publication Der Spiegel, citing documents released by Football Leaks, it appears several leading clubs across Europe have been seriously discussing setting up a breakaway “Super League” for 2021.

In the documents released there are several details about 16 clubs who have been talking about the idea secretly, and according to one of the more recent documents there is a growing sense for this to happen with clubs being asked to sign a document.

Premier League teams Manchester City, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been named by UK media as being part of any potential Super League set up.

“Today, in November 2018, the Super League idea appears to have fresh impetus: According to the draft of a confidential term sheet that Real Madrid received just a few days ago from a consulting firm, 16 top clubs are to sign a document to establish such a league. According to the document, the league would begin operating in the 2021 season. One of the 16 clubs named in the document is FC Bayern Munich.”

Further details on the Super League from the documents have also been released.

  • The 17 teams with the strongest TV presences from England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France would compete permanently in a European league.
  • The Bundesliga clubs participating in the league would include Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04.
  • The 18th participant would be a team from Portugal, Russia, the Netherlands or Turkey.
  • The league would run for 34 weeks, with matches on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. There would be a knockout round at the end of the season.

In the video above our analysts discuss these revelations and whether or not a continental league would be welcomed by fans across all of the major soccer nations in Europe.