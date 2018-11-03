Watch Live: Wolves vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gunners with 62 percent of the ball

Shot attempts 13-12 for Reds

Milner opens scoring

Lacazette levels late

Alexandre Lacazette turned a charging Alisson Becker inside out, then curled a ball inside the far post to give Arsenal a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

James Milner‘s 62nd minute goal looked set to give the Reds all three points, but Liverpool’s lead atop the table is only a point before Man City plays Sunday.

Arsenal stays fourth with 23 points, but would fall behind Spurs if their North London rivals beat Wolves later Saturday.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

The host came charging out of the gates, attacking the right side of Liverpool’s defense. Alisson Becker made a fine stop as Alexandre Lacazette raced to the near post.

Joe Gomez conceded a corner with a fine block on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Alisson rescued a training ground corner kick routine which was mishit by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Armenian captain came close to turning a cross inside the post, but his header drifted wide of the far post.

Liverpool’s first real chance went in the back of the net, but Sadio Mane was offside when he potted the rebound of a Roberto Firmino shot.

Bernd Leno then made a nice stop on a marauding Virgil Van Dijk, and Leno stopped an Andy Robertson rip a minute later.

Arsenal had a goal of itself pulled back for offside when Lacazette headed home in the 40th.

Van Dijk headed off the goal post just before the break.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Leno couldn’t collect Sadio Mane’s cross in the 62nd minute, and Milner belted it behind the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Becker tipped Lucas Torreira‘s shot over the goal 80 seconds later as Arsenal bid to level the score, and Liverpool dealt well with the ensuing corner kick.

Lacazette turned and shot a side-panel wonder in the 83rd minute to set-up a grandstand finish.

Mane came within inches and a deflection of giving the Reds another lead within a minute.

Hector Bellerin tried his luck in the 88th, but missed the frame.

