More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Watch Live: Wolves vs. Tottenham Hotspur

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2018, 2:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two sides hoping to rebound from losses meet at the Molineux when Wolverhampton Wanderers host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (Watch live at 3:45 p.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Mexico’s Raul Jimenez starts atop the Wolves attack, while Harry Kane holds the same spot for Spurs.

LINEUPS

Wolves: Patricio, Doherty, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Costa, Cavaliero, Jimenez. Subs: Ruddy, Gibbs-White, Vinagre, Hause, Dendoncker, Bonatini, Adama.

Spurs: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Davies, Sissoko, Dembele, Winks, Lamela, Lucas, Kane. Subs: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Skipp, Eriksen, Son, Llorente.

Liverpool loses late lead at Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2018, 3:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Gunners with 62 percent of the ball
  • Shot attempts 13-12 for Reds
  • Milner opens scoring
  • Lacazette levels late

Alexandre Lacazette turned a charging Alisson Becker inside out, then curled a ball inside the far post to give Arsenal a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

James Milner‘s 62nd minute goal looked set to give the Reds all three points, but Liverpool’s lead atop the table is only a point before Man City plays Sunday.

Arsenal stays fourth with 23 points, but would fall behind Spurs if their North London rivals beat Wolves later Saturday.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

The host came charging out of the gates, attacking the right side of Liverpool’s defense. Alisson Becker made a fine stop as Alexandre Lacazette raced to the near post.

Joe Gomez conceded a corner with a fine block on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Alisson rescued a training ground corner kick routine which was mishit by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Armenian captain came close to turning a cross inside the post, but his header drifted wide of the far post.

Liverpool’s first real chance went in the back of the net, but Sadio Mane was offside when he potted the rebound of a Roberto Firmino shot.

Bernd Leno then made a nice stop on a marauding Virgil Van Dijk, and Leno stopped an Andy Robertson rip a minute later.

Arsenal had a goal of itself pulled back for offside when Lacazette headed home in the 40th.

Van Dijk headed off the goal post just before the break.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Leno couldn’t collect Sadio Mane’s cross in the 62nd minute, and Milner belted it behind the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Becker tipped Lucas Torreira‘s shot over the goal 80 seconds later as Arsenal bid to level the score, and Liverpool dealt well with the ensuing corner kick.

Lacazette turned and shot a side-panel wonder in the 83rd minute to set-up a grandstand finish.

Mane came within inches and a deflection of giving the Reds another lead within a minute.

Hector Bellerin tried his luck in the 88th, but missed the frame.

Schmeichel on win: “We did it for Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and his family”

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2018, 1:36 PM EDT
1 Comment

Leicester City’s players decided to play this weekend after the helicopter accident which claimed the life of their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others, and the Foxes pulled out a 1-0 win at Cardiff City that left them feeling proud.

[ RECAP: Cardiff City 0-1 Leicester City ]

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who raced out of the ground toward the crash scene last weekend, made a number of fine saves before and after Demarai Gray scored the winner.

“The way everyone at the club handles themselves is a testament to the family Vichai built,” Schmeichel said, via the BBC.

Schmeichel looked extremely emotional during the tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and those who died with him, and the Danish international’s reaction after the match really says it all:

“That took a lot, so proud of how everyone played today, how professional everyone was. It has been an emotional day and glad we got three points for him.

“You come across very few people that impact you. He had a really big impact on my life. You can see from the reaction that he had an impact on so many lives. I am immensely proud to have known him. I can’t imagine what his family are going through, we did it for him and his family.

“Every single player wanted to get out there to the funeral. We are glad we’ve come away today from a really tough game with a win we can bring to Thailand and hope we did the family proud.”

Srivaddhanaprabha’s funeral began Saturday. The players and supporters did their bit again after the match in Wales.

Leicester City wins after honoring Srivaddhanaprabha

Simon Galloway/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2018, 12:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Demarai Gray‘s second half goal set off emotional celebrations on a day of heavy hearts as Leicester City topped Cardiff City 1-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

It was the first match for Leicester since the death of owner Vichai Sriddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium last week.

Cardiff is back in the drop zone with the loss, while Leicester City has 16 poinyd.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The match was non-descript aside from the opening memorial until Harry Maguire was injured, opening the door for Jonny Evans in the 27th.

Cardiff’s Victor Camarasa cranked a free kick off the woodwork after the half-hour mark.

Wilfred Ndidi couldn’t turn a solid header on goal off a 37th minute free kick.

Leicester should’ve won a penalty kick off a handball inside the six, but no call arrived in Wales.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Kasper Schimeichel made a fine save on Josh Murphy in the 52nd minute as Cardiff bid on an opener.

That’s when the Foxes went in front, Gray nodding a perfect Ben Chilwell cross into the goal and wheeling away in celebration to rip off his shirt. He revealed a message of love to Srivaddhanaprabha.

West Ham edge Burnley in six-goal thriller

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 3, 2018, 12:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Arnautovic, Anderson, Hernandez score for Hammers
  • Burnley equalized through Gudmundsson, Wood
  • West Ham’s third win of the season
  • Burnley have conceded 13 in last three games

West Ham United beat Burnley 4-2 at the London Stadium on Saturday, with the Hammers creating chances galore throughout.

Marko Arnautovic put them ahead early on and Burnley were lucky to be level at the break after Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s goal.

Felipe Anderson scored a great goal to put West Ham ahead again, but Chris Wood headed home to make it 2-2 before Anderson popped up with the winner and Javier Hernandez made it 4-2.

Manuel Pellegrini‘s men now move on to 11 points for the season, while Burnley remain on eight.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

The Hammers took the lead early on after a huge mistake from Burnley’s James Tarkowski.

He didn’t get enough on his pass back to Joe Hart and Arnautovic snuck in and slotted home to put West Ham 1-0 up.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Hart then denied Arnautovic a second with a smart stop at his near post after the Austrian forward played a lovely one-two with Felipe Anderson.

At the other end Burnley nearly equalized as Ben Mee‘s header was pushed away by Lukasz Fabianski. At the other end Anderson almost put West Ham 2-0 up as his shot beat Hart but Mee brilliantly cleared off his own line with his head.

The Hammers should have had a penalty kick as Steven Defour scythed down Grady Diangana in the box but referee Roger East somehow failed to spot the clear foul.

Right on half time Burnley equalized as a long clear caused havoc and Gudmundsson slotted home to stun the home fans. Hart had to save from Issa Diop before the break as West Ham fought back from coughing up a goal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

In the second half West Ham again started brightly, and Hart denied Arnautovic’s curling effort from distance.

Arnautovic was then influential in West Ham’s winning goal as he played in Diangana who teed up Andersen to dink home and make it 2-1.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Burnley then equalized with their only real chance of the second half as Wood nodded home a corner to make it 2-2. Game on.

Anderson then had a glorious chance to win it as he was played in at the back post by Arnautovic but his curled effort towards the back post clipped the frame of the goal and went wide.

But the Brazilian playmaker did win it for West Ham late on as his deflected effort went in to make it 3-2, although there was still time for Wood to send a header against the crossbar as Burnley almost grabbed a point.

Mexico star Hernandez then made it 4-2 in stoppage time after Michail Antonio set him up, as the Hammers sealed the win in style.