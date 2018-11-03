More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Would a new European Super League be welcomed?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 3, 2018, 9:54 AM EDT
Following the reports from German publication Der Spiegel, citing documents released by Football Leaks, it appears several leading clubs across Europe have been seriously discussing setting up a breakaway “Super League” for 2021.

In the documents released there are several details about 16 clubs who have been talking about the idea secretly, and according to one of the more recent documents there is a growing sense for this to happen with clubs being asked to sign a document.

Premier League teams Manchester City, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been named by UK media as being part of any potential Super League set up.

“Today, in November 2018, the Super League idea appears to have fresh impetus: According to the draft of a confidential term sheet that Real Madrid received just a few days ago from a consulting firm, 16 top clubs are to sign a document to establish such a league. According to the document, the league would begin operating in the 2021 season. One of the 16 clubs named in the document is FC Bayern Munich.”

Further details on the Super League from the documents have also been released.

  • The 17 teams with the strongest TV presences from England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France would compete permanently in a European league.
  • The Bundesliga clubs participating in the league would include Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04.
  • The 18th participant would be a team from Portugal, Russia, the Netherlands or Turkey.
  • The league would run for 34 weeks, with matches on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. There would be a knockout round at the end of the season.

In the video above our analysts discuss these revelations and whether or not a continental league would be welcomed by fans across all of the major soccer nations in Europe.

Manchester United win late on at Bournemouth

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 3, 2018, 10:28 AM EDT
  • Man United have won 3 of last 4 PL games
  • Bournemouth took lead through Wilson
  • Martial now has 5 goals in last 4 PL games
  • Rashford scores winner in stoppage time

Manchester United beat Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, with Jose Mourinho’s men rallying from a goal down to win the game in stoppage time.

Callum Wilson put Bournemouth ahead but Anthony Martial equalized before half time and then Marcus Rashford won it in the 92nd minute for United.

With the win United move on to 20 points, level with Bournemouth, as they’re now just six points off top spot in the Premier League and two points out of the top four.

Early on Ryan Fraser was set free but he couldn’t quite get his feet sorted out and his effort was saved by David De Gea down low.

And after a bright start Bournemouth did take the lead. Lewis Cook played a brilliant ball into Juniot Stanislas and his cross was tapped home by Wilson to give the home side a perfect start and a deserved lead.

Bournemouth continued to pin United back with Stanislas testing De Gea, while at the other end United struggled to put together a meaningful attacks. Eventually they got going as Fred got on the end of a cross from Anthony Martial, but he got his finish all wrong. Moments later they were level as Alexis Sanchez crossed Martial slotted home to make it 1-1.

In the second half Bournemouth almost went ahead after a superb run down the left from Fraser found David Brooks but his clever flicked finish was saved at the second attempt by De Gea.

Luke Shaw then had a golden chance to put United ahead as he raced into the box but Asmir Begovic raced off his line to close the angle and save. Ander Herrera then came on as a sub and drilled just wide as United cranked up the pressure on Bournemouth late on.

Ashley Young‘s free kick then hit the crossbar and the rebound found Rashford but his shot was brilliantly blocked by Nathan Ake, then David Brooks cleared Pogba’s effort off the line as Mourinho looked on in disbelief. Herrera flashed another shot just wide as United looked likely to grab all three points.

Brooks forced De Gea into a save in the closing stages and then United won it. Pogba worked his way down the left and clipped in a delightful ball for Rashford who knocked home under pressure.

There were wild scenes in the away end after the game as United snatched a win and their momentum continues.

Mourinho explains why Lukaku left out of squad

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 3, 2018, 8:25 AM EDT
Romelu Lukaku did not travel with Manchester United for their game at Bournemouth on Saturday, with reports stating he was unhappy about being left out of the starting lineup for the win against Everton last Sunday.

However, Jose Mourinho has explained the main reason for Lukaku not being in the squad for United’s game on the South Coast.

“In training yesterday, after the press conference, he felt something that needs to be studied in the next couple of days. So Lukaku has not come and we decided to start with Alexis,” Mourinho said.

So, that’s that, right?

Hmmm. Mourinho citing an injury to Lukaku just a few days after he dropped him and questioned his recent performances is a little fishy. However, Mourinho had every right to do so as Lukaku has now failed to score in his last nine games for the Red Devils, while his hold-up play and overall performances have been below par.

Reading between the lines, Lukaku can be far from happy having his credentials questioned in public after being dropped to play against his former club, Everton, especially as the Toffees’ fans don’t exactly laud him for heading to United. The fact that United played well against Everton with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in attack will have proved Mourinho right to drop Lukaku and he may face a battle to get back into the team as a regular over the next few weeks.

In the coming days we will find out exactly what is going on with Lukaku and Mourinho behind-the-scenes, but it appears the Belgian forward is far from happy with being left out of the starting lineup. After a big summer at the World Cup with Belgium, it appears some fatigue may be setting in for Lukaku who has scored 31 goals in 65 games in all competitions for United since arriving from Everton last year.

Watch Live: Bournemouth v. Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 3, 2018, 8:08 AM EDT
Bournemouth host Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Cherries knowing a win will take them into the top four of the Premier League.

Sitting two places and three points ahead of United going into this game, Eddie Howe‘s side have enjoyed their best-ever start to a top-flight season. As for Jose Mourinho and United, they have recovered slightly after a shaky start with two wins in their last three games.

In team news Bournemouth make one change with Junior Stanislas coming in for Charlie Daniels, while United have left Romelu Lukaku out of their squad as Alexis Sanchez comes in for Marcus Rashford up top in their only change.

Klopp predicts tight title race in ‘most exciting season for years’

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 2, 2018, 10:51 PM EDT
Everyone who’s watched more than 15 minutes each of Manchester City and Liverpool this season can see the pair of Premier League giants are headed for a season-long title race.

Everyone sees it coming from a mile away, including Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who this week went so far as to call this 2018-19 PL season “the most exciting season for years” — quotes from the Guardian:

“We play City twice. The maximum we can lose against them is three points in each of these games, even though I understand why it sometimes feels like six. If we would win all the other games then it’s pretty likely we would finish ahead of City but it doesn’t make sense to think like that because it puts you in a situation where you feel you are not in charge.

“You react on what they do. If they play on Friday and we play on Sunday then for two days you think about the pressure being more on us. But then you miss Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal or United.

“It is like it is, and hopefully it stays like this until the end of the season. It is probably the most exciting season for years. Last year a few teams played really good seasons but there was no chance to catch City because, by October-November, the gap was already that big. I remember when we played City last season, when we lost there 5-0, that was the day that City really clicked. It looked good for them before that but in that game they got all the confidence and we got the opposite and it led to a 25-point gap or whatever. We are really focused on us and that’s the only way I know it will work.”

On one side, you’ve got the defending PL champions who won the title last season by the widest-ever margin; arguably the greatest team in PL history. On the other side, you’ve got a Champions League finalist from six months ago; a side quickly ascending to the top of the world.

There stands, of course, that massive obstacle in the shape of Pep Guardiola‘s side in Liverpool’s way. The next 28 games, which will be played out over the course of seven months, are absolutely, positively, unquestionably not to be missed.