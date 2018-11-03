Would a new European Super League be welcomed?

Following the reports from German publication Der Spiegel, citing documents released by Football Leaks, it appears several leading clubs across Europe have been seriously discussing setting up a breakaway “Super League” for 2021.
In the documents released there are several details about 16 clubs who have been talking about the idea secretly, and according to one of the more recent documents there is a growing sense for this to happen with clubs being asked to sign a document.
Premier League teams Manchester City, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been named by UK media as being part of any potential Super League set up.
“Today, in November 2018, the Super League idea appears to have fresh impetus: According to the draft of a confidential term sheet that Real Madrid received just a few days ago from a consulting firm, 16 top clubs are to sign a document to establish such a league. According to the document, the league would begin operating in the 2021 season. One of the 16 clubs named in the document is FC Bayern Munich.”
Further details on the Super League from the documents have also been released.
- The 17 teams with the strongest TV presences from England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France would compete permanently in a European league.
- The Bundesliga clubs participating in the league would include Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04.
- The 18th participant would be a team from Portugal, Russia, the Netherlands or Turkey.
- The league would run for 34 weeks, with matches on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. There would be a knockout round at the end of the season.
In the video above our analysts discuss these revelations and whether or not a continental league would be welcomed by fans across all of the major soccer nations in Europe.