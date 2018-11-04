More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Cherundolo to assist USMNT on next international break

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2018, 2:53 PM EST
One of the United States men’s national team’s most successful players is getting the chance to coach his alma mater.

According to The Washington Post’s Steven Goff, former Stuttgart assistant and longtime USMNT defender Steve Cherundolo will be on staff for the Yanks during the upcoming international break.

Interim coach Dave Sarachan is making the most of the drawn out search to name a full-time coach by integrating both new players and coaches into the fold.

The U.S. plays England on Nov. 15 and Italy four days later. Goff reports that the USMNT will release its roster on Monday.

Cherundolo, 39, earned 89 caps with the USMNT during a 15-year career with Hannover 96 which saw the American named captain of the Bundesliga club.

He made three World Cup rosters and was nicknamed the “Mayor of Hannover” by fans of the German club.

Stuttgart was promoted last season, and Cherundolo joined the staff in January to help them survive a relegation battle. They did, but the club flipped its staff early this season and sits bottom of the table.

Former Sunderland midfielder Giaccherini scores embarrassing own-goal

By Kyle BonnNov 4, 2018, 3:23 PM EST
Ah it’s that time again. The time where we can chuckle at one of the more fluky own-goals of the year. Unless you’re a Chievo Verona fan, then you’re not laughing.

Emanuele Giaccherini, a former Premier League player with Sunderland, was on the wrong end of the clincher for Sassuolo in a 2-0 Serie A win over Chievo Verona in the 94th minute. Goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino made a fabulous one-on-one save on Domenico Berardi right on the doorstep, and when the rebound fell to Giaccherini at the far post all by himself, instead of marshalling the ball to safety away from net, he attempted to chest it back to the goalkeeper for collection.

Unfortunately, Sorrentino was sprawled out on the ground, and the chested ball was just out of reach. Disaster.

Whoops.

Fortunately, it’s not like the goal was a backbreaker. Chievo was hoping to equalize, but with just two minutes left in added time and Chievo a man down, it was probably unlikely anyways.

Sarri happy for Morata, says Chelsea defense must improve

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2018, 1:56 PM EST
Even acknowledging the world of regurgitated coach speak, it’s interesting to note that Maurizio Sarri struck a similar tone to Pep Guardiola after both men’s Premier League powers posted comfortable wins on Sunday.

Neither manager was upset by their teams’ performances — City beat Saints 6-1 while Chelsea topped Palace 3-1 — but both saw flaws in their opportunities they allowed to their bottom half competition.

Here’s Sarri, via the BBC:

“We need to improve from a tactical point of view. In the first 15 minutes of the second half we were not compact. In the defensive phase we need to improve. When we can’t cover the ball in the opponent’s half we are in trouble. So we need to improve.”

Sarri was happy with his Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, who would’ve notched a hat trick had he done anything but chip his stoppage time breakaway effort within reach of Palace backstop Wayne Hennessey.

The manager admits that Morata’s mind has been a problem, but he has little doubt about the striker’s skill set.

“I am really very happy for Alvaro,” he said. “He improved in the last month in confidence and personality. He improved also from a tactical and technical point of view. He plays with more continuity from the team. He has great potential physically and technically. He can improve more. Potentially he can be (a top striker at a top club). Sometimes he is a little bit fragile.”

In-form Morata leads Chelsea past Palace

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2018, 12:54 PM EST
  • Chelsea lead 1-0 at break through Morata
  • Sides split last season series
  • Blues go 2nd

Alvaro Morata scored in each half as Chelsea overcame a second half scare to waltz past Crystal Palace 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday

Pedro scored Chelsea’s other goal to put the Blues second on the table, two points back of Man City and ahead of Liverpool on goal differential.

Andros Townsend scored Palace’s goal as the Eagles stay 14th with eight points.

Wilfried Zaha showed some threat inside the Chelsea box in the third minute, but that was the visitors only moment of real early threat (and even possession).

Chelsea knocked on the door over the next stanza of play before Morata knocked it off its hinges when Pedro bounced a pass to the top of the six.

The second half was Chelsea with a wealth of possession and dominance, only to be undone in a way that defines the cliche “out of nothing.”

Townsend got past David Luiz and onto a James McArthur through ball to stun the Blues with a 53rd minute drive.

Luiz tried to make amends when an on-target header in the 63rd minute, but Wayne Hennessey pushed it out for a corner. Luiz popped the ensuing header over the table.

Morata continued his redemption tour of sorts with a smooth finish across goal in the 66th minute, Eden Hazard getting an assist moments after subbing into the game.

Pedro scored minutes later, and Morata missed a hat trick in stoppage time when his chipped breakaway attempt failed to clear Hennessey’s reach.

Pep: Man City’s blowout win satisfying, but lots of work to be done

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2018, 12:44 PM EST
When Manchester City’s attack is humming, the side is nearly impossible the take down.

Believe it or not, that wasn’t totally the case on Sunday despite the 6-1 score line against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola was “satisfied” with the performance — how kind of him — but says his side needs to do a lot of work to be more “stable,” especially when they start facing Champions League knockout round opposition.

From Goal’s Sammy Lee:

“I like to have that feeling that we have won 6-1, we are top of the table, we are satisfied again with the performance and how they fought until the last minute, but at the same time I have the feeling that we have improve in many many situations to be a stable team.”

Believe it or not, 6-1 aside, there’s plenty to admire from Guardiola’s sense of perspective. City scored on six of their seven shots on target, which certainly won’t always be the case, and Saints did manage their fair share of attempts. He won’t like the way his side conceded with a through ball springing Danny Ings on Ederson.

And the lead atop the table is just two points heading into a week with a Champions League visit from Shakhtar Donetsk and City’s home Manchester Derby. From the BBC:

“It is not decisive. It is important to be there than below but the distance of two or three points is nothing. We saw Arsenal yesterday and how good they did against Liverpool. Tottenham too, away at Wolves. United are always there. It is a tough league but it is important we are stable. It is most important that we don’t have regrets.”

Those regrets are feelings like Arsenal and Liverpool have after dropping points on Saturday, something City’s done against Liverpool and Wolves. The big win is nice, but we’ll see what lineup Guardiola uses Wednesday ahead of next week’s derby.

One other late arriving quote from Guardiola, who was asked about Raheem Sterling‘s success in his system. The English attacker has been in very good form, and played one of the best matches of his career in the win.

“I would like him to be happy to play for Man City not for me. We will not always play together. He is confident and aggressive with the ball. He has a desire to score. He is more mature now than he was when we first met at the club. He believes more in himself. Hopefully he can be more ambitious and think he can improve. He is 23 and he can be a better player.”

That last part is the same thing Guardiola said, in a sense, about Sergio Aguero when the pair were first united at City. It’s scary to think that Sterling may just be scratching the surface of his ability.